Sheriff, Police Chief Not Aware Of Venezuelan Gang In Chattanooga

Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett and Chattanooga Police Chief said they are not aware of Venezuelan gang activity in the area.

Sheriff Garrett said, "Many of you have expressed concerns about recent information from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) regarding Venezuelan gang activity in our state, most importantly in Hamilton County. Currently, there is no active investigation into this gang or its members operating or residing in Hamilton County or being incarcerated in our jail at this time.

"Despite this, I encourage everyone to remain vigilant. If you see something suspicious, report it. Together, we can prevent criminal networks like this gang from taking root in our community.

"As your sheriff, I want to assure you the men and women of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office are committed to your safety. We will not allow this gang or other criminal networks to threaten public safety or operate illegally in this county.

"Each day, your sheriff’s office works tirelessly alongside our local, state, and federal partners to identify, arrest, and prosecute violators who threaten public safety. We will not allow Hamilton County to be a welcoming place for criminals, especially members of this gang, and I am confident our local law enforcement leaders and my fellow sheriff’s across Tennessee share in this commitment."