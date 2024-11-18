Sheriff, Police Chief Not Aware Of Venezuelan Gang In Chattanooga

Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett and Chattanooga Police Chief said they are not aware of Venezuelan gang activity in the area.
Sheriff Garrett said, "Many of you have expressed concerns about recent information from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) regarding Venezuelan gang activity in our state, most importantly in Hamilton County. Currently, there is no active investigation into this gang or its members operating or residing in Hamilton County or being incarcerated in our jail at this time.
"Despite this, I encourage everyone to remain vigilant. If you see something suspicious, report it. Together, we can prevent criminal networks like this gang from taking root in our community.
"As your sheriff, I want to assure you the men and women of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office are committed to your safety. We will not allow this gang or other criminal networks to threaten public safety or operate illegally in this county.
"Each day, your sheriff’s office works tirelessly alongside our local, state, and federal partners to identify, arrest, and prosecute violators who threaten public safety. We will not allow Hamilton County to be a welcoming place for criminals, especially members of this gang, and I am confident our local law enforcement leaders and my fellow sheriff’s across Tennessee share in this commitment."
Chief Chambers said, "The Chattanooga Police Department has received multiple inquiries regarding the potential presence of the Venezuelan gang known as Tren de Aragua within the city of Chattanooga. At this time, CPD has no evidence to indicate that the gang is actively operating in our city.
"As your chief, your safety is of the utmost importance and we will not tolerate any form of criminal activity or threats to your safety. Our officers and investigators remain vigilant in their daily responsibilities, continuously monitoring for any signs of gang-related activity. To date, there have been no confirmed instances or indications of Tren de Aragua’s presence within Chattanooga. Additionally, there are currently no validated members of this gang within our jurisdiction, nor are there any active CPD investigations related to their activities.
"The Chattanooga Police Department, in partnership with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and all of our law enforcement partners, remains steadfast in our commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our community. We will continue to take all necessary measures to protect our residents and maintain public safety.
"As always, CPD urges our community members to be aware of their surroundings and if you see something, say something. Working together makes our community safer."