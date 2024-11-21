Ernie Reno – God’s Minister Of Comfort

Pastor Ernie Reno has been in the ministry for nearly 50 years, mostly in the same church, but God used the last 25 years to prepare him for the worst event of his life.

Ernie (as he prefers being addressed) is proud of his Hixson, Tn. heritage and living in Chattanooga all his life. Ernie was educated in Hixson area schools, graduating from Hixson High School in 1972. He started playing the saxophone in elementary school and was a standout musician in his high school band.

Ernie said the saxophone was a natural; it was the instrument of choice for several members of his family so he wanted to start music lessons on the sax at the age of 10. It was anything music in the Reno family.

Ernie learned the sax quickly; in the fifth and sixth grades, he was promoted to playing with the Hixson Jr. High School Band. The love for the band continued in high school.

Ernie said he dreamed of being a high school band director so he enrolled at the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga, and trained under directors Barry Jones and Morris Bales, his musical mentors. “They were the tops and best in Chattanooga,” he said.

Ernie said he loves all the big bands; one of his favorites is the Glenn Miller Orchestra. He got to talk with the director and several members when they performed at Lee University in Cleveland.

Ernie earned his bachelor of theology degree from the Christian Life School of Theology and, while still being a pastor, he enjoyed teaching music history and appreciation.

He said he trusted Christ as his Lord and Savior when he was nine, but it was a decade or so later that he made a solid commitment to serve the Lord.

Ernie said he went back and forth between the Lee Highway Church of God and the Woodmore Church of God. It was at Woodmore where he fell in love with Karen Cerezo, who became his wife of 48 years.

One night after a youth group meeting, they went out to eat and started dating. As they say, the rest is history. He said it was a marriage God put together.

Pastor Reno said God called him to the ministry in 1976, but it wasn’t that of a pastor who preaches several times a week. God had changed his dreams of becoming a band director into calling him into the ministry of leading worship. He accepted a leadership role in music at the Lee Highway Church of God now known as City Church of Chattanooga. Pastor Reno was able to lead the church choir and also share saxophone solos with his church family. He remembers the days of camp meeting behind the legendary church on Lee Highway and singing out of the Red Back Hymnal. Pastor Reno said it was always hot but a great time of spiritual enrichment and fellowship.

Pastor Reno said his wife was an outstanding student at Lee University and became a dedicated teacher. “She loved the classroom and seeing her students excel.”

While raising a family, the minister worked closely with his wife Karen who taught math at the Hamilton Heights Christian Academy. Pastor Reno said, “Karen loved the school especially keeping scores at their sporting events. She enjoyed so much watching the children compete. I always tried to be there with her.”

Pastor Reno said in the early 90’s the position of “Care ministries pastor” came available. “We made it a matter of prayer and decided it was the direction God was leading me. My calling didn’t change but the location did, from the congregation to hospital rooms.”

Little did the minister know that God was preparing him for what would be the worst event of his life. The associate pastor, with a glowing smile and friendly greeting, visited friends and church members in assisted living facilities and nursing homes, and made almost daily visits to hospitals. He also conducted many funeral services. Friends said Ernie was God’s representative to those who were hurting.

Pastor Reno said the shock of his life came the evening Karen had chest pains. “She quickly brushed it off as reflux or something she ate.” The couple went to bed but a few hours later his forever sweetheart got up and collapsed. Pastor Reno called 911 and, while waiting on help, he started administering CPR. He praised the paramedics and emergency room staff at Parkridge Medical Center, saying, “They did their best.” Then came the worst news; the “widow maker artery” had 100 percent blockage. Ernie said his pastor and church family provided amazing support with plenty of prayer while he was trying to process what was happening, “I’d been through this with others; I was in shock, but still trusted the Lord who never makes a mistake.” Ernie Reno said goodbye to “the love of his life” one week later.

In His words, talking with emotion, “It was hard, it was very hard. Karen and I had just celebrated our 48th wedding anniversary a week before her heart attack and the memories were fresh. We always leaned on our faith in God. (That night) I had so many people around me, family, friends, church staff and Pastors Mike and Shannon Chapman. They were all praying.”

Continuing, the pastor said, “I had walked through this with others for many years, but that night I just had to surrender her to the Lord and say it's ok. I know you can heal her on earth or you can completely heal her, whichever YOU choose. I had said the same thing to God after trying to have children for 13 years and within a month Karen was pregnant with twins.”

Ernie said he was so glad he got to travel with Karen and family members before his wife’s passing. “As a couple, our favorite retreat was the Whitestone Inn in Kingston, Tn. It’s a wonderful place, out in the country with a 5 star restaurant. It’s really good. We also enjoyed trips to see the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville and Atlanta Braves.”

Pastor Reno said he faced having to put into practice what he’d been preaching for years. He said, “Although grieving, God was always by my side.” His favorite scripture verse is Proverbs 3: 5–6, “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him and he shall direct thy paths.”

Ernie said, “I love my children; my twin daughters, Krista and Kara, my son and daughter-in-law, Carson and Macey. I’m excited that Christmas will be extra special this year with my one-year-old grandson, Briggs.”

Holding back his emotion, Ernie Reno said, “Tears are good, it’s good to cry, it’s not good to suppress tears. It’s good for your soul and it’s part of the grieving process. After two years, it’s still part of the grieving process. There are times when the pain and hurt is so great I have to be alone and this is alright.”

The minister said, “I’ll never get over losing Karen who was always thinking of others. There’s still the spirit of sadness during my Thanksgiving and Christmas season, but I just want to praise God. Regardless of our circumstances, Thanksgiving should be a re-affirmation that God is in control and all our blessings come from him. You can praise God in the middle of your mess.”

Pastor Reno said, “I remember being on a hospital elevator with a distraught lady. I’ve never had anyone turn down prayer, so I prayed with that lady in the parking lot, I never saw that lady again leaving the results in HIS hands; but that’s what God called me to do.”

Pastor Reno said he may slow down in a couple of years, but as God’s servant, he doesn’t plan to retire, just “rewire.” “I love my church family and many friends and will try to be of comfort as long as I’m able.”

Pastor Reno said someday his ministry might continue, working part time in funeral services. “People especially need a friend while making those end of life decisions; I get a blessing just out of listening.”

Ernie’s favorite pastime is hiking. After a knee replacement, he hopes to explore some new trails here in Hamilton County.

When asked his favorite foods, Ernie responded, “I really like steak but there’s nothing like a fresh pot of turnip greens. I was raised on them.”

Kara Reno said of her father, “My dad is always willing to share Jesus Christ and he’s my hero. My Dad is a model for building relationships. Dad has a special gift for being present with people, allowing them to be themselves during their joy and grief. Not everyone has this, but my dad has the ability to see them through whatever the trial may be. Sometimes it’s talking to them or just sitting with them showing them the love of Jesus. I’m so thankful my Dad has this God given gift.”

Celebrating his 70th birthday soon, join this writer in wishing Ernie Reno a happy birthday.

