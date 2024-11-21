Woman Who Left Child In Car Outside Hobby Lobby To Stay Under No Contact Order

A woman who was arrested after leaving her year-old daughter in a locked and running car remains under court order not to have contact with the child.

General Sessions Court Judge Lila Statom bound to the Grand Jury a child neglect count against 25-year-old Andrea Kelley.

It was testified that Ms. Kelley was in Hobby Lobby on Gunbarrel Road for 16 minutes, mainly shopping in the fabric department.

She went outside after police were summoned and an officer asked the manager to go on the store loudspeaker about the situation.

An officer said it was a warm day in September, but it appeared the child was sleeping and okay. He said it was decided not to break a window to get the child out.

It was testified that Ms. Kelley had visited Hobby Lobby about an hour before, and went in with the daughter in a stroller.

She returned and left the child in the car with the doors locked and the air conditioner on.

Prosecutor Kelli Black said there have been many instances of cars that are running being driven off by criminals.

She said Ms. Kelley had prior charges of driving without a license. A check was made and it was found that she still has not gotten her driving privileges reinstated.

She said Ms. Kelley is facing a felony charge on the child neglect.

Leonora Browne, of the Public Defender's office, said the infraction might only be a misdemeanor, and she noted the child was fine.

She said that is Ms. Kelley's only child, and she has begun taking online parenting classes.

Judge Statom allowed Ms. Kelley to remain free on the original $2,500 bond, but said she must undergo monthly drug checks.

Prosecutor Black said Ms. Kelley's family does not think she needs to stay away from her child, but Judge Statom said if she does have contact that could cause her to violate her bond.

The day of the incident, Sept. 5, the grandmother was called to come pick up the child.