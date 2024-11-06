Wamp Says New $20 Million Health Department Will Be Smaller Than 3rd Street Operation

County Mayor Weston Wamp said a new $20 million Hamilton County Health Department planned at the Engel Stadium site will be smaller than the current operation on E. Third Street.

He told members of the County Commission the new facility with 57,000 square feet will be "right sized" to cover the essential mission of the health department.

The 64-year-old current facility has more space. He said it is not well laid out and is inefficient. He said he only recently began to learn how to navigate it.

County Mayor Wamp said some private providers have begun furnishing services that are duplicative of those at the Health Department. He also said mobile labs work to carry out a portion of the mission.

He also said the current facility "is not real warm and fuzzy" and said the brand new facility will provide "a more welcoming atmosphere" for Health Department clients.

County officials said the current buildings have significant maintenance needs.

Plans are to erect the new Health Department within the next two years. The county will begin the process of finding an architect.

County Mayor Wamp said the county is getting $10 million from Erlanger Health System for the current property since Erlanger is anxious to expand its campus. He said that was a generous price that will help offset the cost of the new facility.

Lee Brouner, finance director, said Erlanger bills the county about $1.7 million per year for caring for county inmates. He said that medical care amount will go as a credit on Erlanger's debt for the property until the $10 million is paid off.

County Mayor Wamp said the county will use $3.2 million from a previous bond issue as well as $4 million in Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity (ELC) Program funds for the construction.

He said the variety of funding sources should allow the county to erect the building without otherwise drawing on county funds.