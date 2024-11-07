Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

Here are the mug shots:

BATSON, KYLE RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/18/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURK, STEVE ALAN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/22/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY CLARK, ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/07/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT COONROD, DE SHAUN TRENAE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/03/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DAVIDSON, SHAKIA N

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/07/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DEFUR, CHARLIE JOE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 11/01/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION GARTH, TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/27/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRACE, AMON A

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/18/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HAYES, AMANDA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/20/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT CONTRABAND IN PE HEREFORD, CLARENCE JUNIOR

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 09/05/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HOLMES, JOHN DAVID

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/26/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT HORN, SAMUEL GARRETT

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/13/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY JONES, JUSTIN DAN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/23/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KEOWN, KEITH ARLISS CLINT

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/30/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE KESTON, TONEY S

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/23/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE MARTIN, MARIETTA ANN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 04/13/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCULLOUGH, KEVIN DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/15/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) MEDLEN, GARRY LAEL

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 01/13/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024

Charge(s):

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED MERRITT, ALBERT EARL

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 07/11/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLER, QUIONDRA MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/21/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT

PARIS, RONALD EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/08/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED PICCIRILLO, NICHOLAS MICHEAL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/06/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE POE, PEYTON LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/01/2000

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

