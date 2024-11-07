Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, November 7, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BATSON, KYLE RICHARD 
917 STARVIS BRANCH RD WINCHESTER, 37398 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURK, STEVE ALAN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

CLARK, ROBERT 
507 FISHER AVE UNIT 104 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

COONROD, DE SHAUN TRENAE 
3921 KINGSBRIDGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DEFUR, CHARLIE JOE 
685 OLD STAGE RD SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

GARTH, TYRONE 
4913 ANGELA DR CHATTANOOG, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRACE, AMON A 
HOMELESS CORDELE, 31015 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HAYES, AMANDA MICHELLE 
7607 BONNIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT CONTRABAND IN PE

HEREFORD, CLARENCE JUNIOR 
6030 TALLADEGA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HOLMES, JOHN DAVID 
3101 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

HORN, SAMUEL GARRETT 
10022 PRISSY LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY

JONES, JUSTIN DAN 
HOMELESS CUMMING, 30040 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KEOWN, KEITH ARLISS CLINT 
3331 HIGH WATER TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

KESTON, TONEY S 
6423 BASSWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

MARTIN, MARIETTA ANN 
1111 NORTHERN HILLS RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCROBEY, BRIASIA 
5403 TOWNE HILL LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MCCULLOUGH, KEVIN DEWAYNE 
458 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101359 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

MEDLEN, GARRY LAEL 
11582 TN 58 S DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

MERRITT, ALBERT EARL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLER, QUIONDRA MONIQUE 
2723 AUTUMN CHASE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD NEGLECT

MOORE, JAKAYLA ANN 
3222 GLEASON DRIVE APT 20 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FOOD STAMPS TRAFFICKING

PARIS, RONALD EDWARD 
4008 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

PICCIRILLO, NICHOLAS MICHEAL 
2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POE, PEYTON LEBRON 
211 HEMLOCK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WILKERSON, GUY LEDEAN 
2620 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

Here are the mug shots:
BATSON, KYLE RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/18/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BURK, STEVE ALAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/22/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
CLARK, ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/07/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
COONROD, DE SHAUN TRENAE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/03/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DAVIDSON, SHAKIA N
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/07/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DEFUR, CHARLIE JOE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/01/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
GARTH, TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/27/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRACE, AMON A
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/18/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HAYES, AMANDA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/20/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT CONTRABAND IN PE
HEREFORD, CLARENCE JUNIOR
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 09/05/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HOLMES, JOHN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/26/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
HORN, SAMUEL GARRETT
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/13/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
JONES, JUSTIN DAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/23/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KEOWN, KEITH ARLISS CLINT
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/30/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KESTON, TONEY S
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/23/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
  • LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MARTIN, MARIETTA ANN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/13/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCULLOUGH, KEVIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/15/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
MEDLEN, GARRY LAEL
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 01/13/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
MERRITT, ALBERT EARL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/11/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MILLER, QUIONDRA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/21/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
PARIS, RONALD EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/08/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
PICCIRILLO, NICHOLAS MICHEAL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/06/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POE, PEYTON LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/01/2000
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY




Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/7/2024
Chattanooga Red Wolves Hire Haley Breeden In Front Office Staff
  • Sports
  • 11/6/2024
UTC Women Hosts Tennessee Tech Thursday
  • Sports
  • 11/6/2024
Mocs Hoops Faces Off With Saint Marys On West Coast
  • Sports
  • 11/6/2024
Lee Women Tie Valdosta 1-1 In Regular Season Finale
  • Sports
  • 11/6/2024
State Board Approves Fees For Planned "Choice Lanes"; Designation Of Habitual Offender
  • Breaking News
  • 11/6/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/7/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BATSON, ... more

State Board Approves Fees For Planned "Choice Lanes"; Designation Of Habitual Offender
  • 11/6/2024

A state board on Wednesday approved charges for planned "Choice Lanes" and set up a category for "Habitual Offender." At the second meeting of the Transportation Modernization Board, the five-member ... more

Kelvin Scott Announces Candidacy For City Council District 8
  • 11/6/2024

Kelvin Scott has announced his candidacy for Chattanooga City Council, representing District 8, with a platform focused on "community empowerment, economic growth and safety." Mr. Scott said ... more

Breaking News
Construction Prompts Weekend Lane Closure On I-24 In Hamilton County
  • 11/6/2024
Fleischmann Says American Voters "Got It Right" In Choosing Trump
Fleischmann Says American Voters "Got It Right" In Choosing Trump
  • 11/6/2024
Lizzy Schmidt Wins Hotly Contested Walden Alderman Seat
Lizzy Schmidt Wins Hotly Contested Walden Alderman Seat
  • 11/5/2024
Baker Drops Off Collegedale Panel 1 Vote Short; Ezell, Witt Are ER Victors; Beene, Coleman, Everett Win At SD
  • 11/5/2024
Reneau Defeats Lennon In House 27; Vital, Martin, Helton-Haynes, Hakeem Retain Seats
  • 11/5/2024
Opinion
The Weak DNC
  • 11/6/2024
Jim Coleman Thanks Soddy Daisy Supporters
  • 11/6/2024
We Must Make The Best Of A Bad Situation
  • 11/6/2024
Top State Senate Stories
  • 11/6/2024
An Exclusive Club
  • 11/6/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols 7th In First Playoff Teams Reveal, But Could Be So Much Better
Dan Fleser: Vols 7th In First Playoff Teams Reveal, But Could Be So Much Better
  • 11/5/2024
Lady Vols Cruise In Kim Caldwell Era Opener, 101-53
Lady Vols Cruise In Kim Caldwell Era Opener, 101-53
  • 11/6/2024
PHOTOS: Lady Vols Down Samford In Home Opener
PHOTOS: Lady Vols Down Samford In Home Opener
  • 11/6/2024
Mark Wiedmer: SEC Football Playoff Hopefuls A Month Out
Mark Wiedmer: SEC Football Playoff Hopefuls A Month Out
  • 11/5/2024
#12 Vols Defeat Gardner-Webb, 80-64, In Season Opener
#12 Vols Defeat Gardner-Webb, 80-64, In Season Opener
  • 11/5/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Cirque Du Soleil
Life With Ferris: Cirque Du Soleil
  • 11/4/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - My Sore Toe
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - My Sore Toe
  • 11/6/2024
David Carroll Signs Books At Food City Stores In East Ridge And Ringgold Nov. 9
David Carroll Signs Books At Food City Stores In East Ridge And Ringgold Nov. 9
  • 11/6/2024
Shuptrine’s Gallery Holiday Open House Is Dec. 12
  • 11/5/2024
Doug Daugherty: The Red Camaro
Doug Daugherty: The Red Camaro
  • 11/5/2024
Entertainment
Sunny War To Perform At Cherry Street Tavern As Part Of A Mocs First Year Class
  • 11/6/2024
Lee’s School Of Music To Welcome Pianist Woo For Guest Recital
Lee’s School Of Music To Welcome Pianist Woo For Guest Recital
  • 11/6/2024
UTC Theatre Co. Presents “Bus Stop” Nov. 19-23
UTC Theatre Co. Presents “Bus Stop” Nov. 19-23
  • 11/5/2024
Little Debbie Hamilton County Fair Releases 3-Day Schedule
Little Debbie Hamilton County Fair Releases 3-Day Schedule
  • 11/4/2024
Best Of Grizzard - Bringing Up Baby
Best Of Grizzard - Bringing Up Baby
  • 11/4/2024
Opinion
The Weak DNC
  • 11/6/2024
Jim Coleman Thanks Soddy Daisy Supporters
  • 11/6/2024
We Must Make The Best Of A Bad Situation
  • 11/6/2024
Dining
City Council Approves New Alcohol Ordinance
  • 11/5/2024
Dutch Bros To Open Location On East Brainerd Road
Dutch Bros To Open Location On East Brainerd Road
  • 11/5/2024
Season’s Last “Food Truck Friday” Set For Friday At Red Bank Park
  • 10/29/2024
Business
LBA Hospitality To Open 2 New IHG Hotels In Chattanooga
LBA Hospitality To Open 2 New IHG Hotels In Chattanooga
  • 11/6/2024
Food City Has Grand Re-Opening In Harrison
Food City Has Grand Re-Opening In Harrison
  • 11/6/2024
Astec Industries Has Decrease In Net Sales For Third Quarter
  • 11/6/2024
Real Estate
Additional Time Given For Plan Hamilton Review/Input; New Planning Commission Date Is Dec. 9
  • 11/6/2024
Chad Wamack Of NAI Charter Achieves Distinguished SIOR Designation
Chad Wamack Of NAI Charter Achieves Distinguished SIOR Designation
  • 11/5/2024
City Of Chattanooga To Donate Vacant City-Owned Properties In Partnership With Chattanooga Land Bank Authority
  • 11/4/2024
Student Scene
Kezia King Earns $108,000 Scholarship To Agnes Scott College
Kezia King Earns $108,000 Scholarship To Agnes Scott College
  • 11/6/2024
Lee University Mock Trials Wins First Place
Lee University Mock Trials Wins First Place
  • 11/6/2024
Morgan Crowned Lee University Miss Parade Of Favorites 2024
Morgan Crowned Lee University Miss Parade Of Favorites 2024
  • 11/6/2024
Living Well
LIFE FORCE Air Medical Honored As Flight Program Of The Year
LIFE FORCE Air Medical Honored As Flight Program Of The Year
  • 11/6/2024
The Salvation Army's Christmas Kickoff Returns To Hamilton Place Mall
  • 11/6/2024
Children’s Hospital At Erlanger Is Collecting “Tiny Trees” For Patients
Children’s Hospital At Erlanger Is Collecting “Tiny Trees” For Patients
  • 11/6/2024
Memories
My Favorite Trees In St. Elmo
  • 11/6/2024
State Rep. Ron Travis Announces $72,000 Grant For Rhea County Museum, Historic Site Improvements
State Rep. Ron Travis Announces $72,000 Grant For Rhea County Museum, Historic Site Improvements
  • 11/6/2024
DAR Promotes The Patriots And Pioneers Of America And Tennessee
DAR Promotes The Patriots And Pioneers Of America And Tennessee
  • 10/30/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Oh That Smell!
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Oh That Smell!
  • 11/5/2024
2024 Muzzleloader Season Starts Saturday
  • 11/5/2024
WMA Waterfowl Hunts Open Nov. 13-Dec. 3
  • 11/5/2024
Travel
Celebrate Long November Nights With Parade Of New IMAX Films
Celebrate Long November Nights With Parade Of New IMAX Films
  • 10/31/2024
Students Aid Scientists In 24-Year Effort To Restore Ancient Fish To Tennessee River
Students Aid Scientists In 24-Year Effort To Restore Ancient Fish To Tennessee River
  • 10/30/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 49: Specialty Gift Stores 2
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 49: Specialty Gift Stores 2
  • 10/22/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Love Demonstrated In Discipline
Bob Tamasy: Love Demonstrated In Discipline
  • 11/7/2024
Lee University U-Church To Present “An Evening Of Worship” Nov. 17
Lee University U-Church To Present “An Evening Of Worship” Nov. 17
  • 11/6/2024
Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church 13th Anniversary Service Is Nov. 17
Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church 13th Anniversary Service Is Nov. 17
  • 11/4/2024
Obituaries
Carlos Edward Fisher
Carlos Edward Fisher
  • 11/6/2024
Andrew "Drew" Morgan Hall
Andrew "Drew" Morgan Hall
  • 11/6/2024
Billie Upchurch Gayle
Billie Upchurch Gayle
  • 11/6/2024