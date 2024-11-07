Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BATSON, KYLE RICHARD
917 STARVIS BRANCH RD WINCHESTER, 37398
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BURK, STEVE ALAN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
CLARK, ROBERT
507 FISHER AVE UNIT 104 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
COONROD, DE SHAUN TRENAE
3921 KINGSBRIDGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DEFUR, CHARLIE JOE
685 OLD STAGE RD SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
GARTH, TYRONE
4913 ANGELA DR CHATTANOOG, 37410
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRACE, AMON A
HOMELESS CORDELE, 31015
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HAYES, AMANDA MICHELLE
7607 BONNIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT CONTRABAND IN PE
HEREFORD, CLARENCE JUNIOR
6030 TALLADEGA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HOLMES, JOHN DAVID
3101 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
HORN, SAMUEL GARRETT
10022 PRISSY LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY
JONES, JUSTIN DAN
HOMELESS CUMMING, 30040
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KEOWN, KEITH ARLISS CLINT
3331 HIGH WATER TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KESTON, TONEY S
6423 BASSWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MARTIN, MARIETTA ANN
1111 NORTHERN HILLS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCROBEY, BRIASIA
5403 TOWNE HILL LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCCULLOUGH, KEVIN DEWAYNE
458 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101359
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
MEDLEN, GARRY LAEL
11582 TN 58 S DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
MERRITT, ALBERT EARL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MILLER, QUIONDRA MONIQUE
2723 AUTUMN CHASE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD NEGLECT
MOORE, JAKAYLA ANN
3222 GLEASON DRIVE APT 20 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FOOD STAMPS TRAFFICKING
PARIS, RONALD EDWARD
4008 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
PICCIRILLO, NICHOLAS MICHEAL
2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POE, PEYTON LEBRON
211 HEMLOCK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WILKERSON, GUY LEDEAN
2620 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
Here are the mug shots:
|BATSON, KYLE RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/18/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BURK, STEVE ALAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/22/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|CLARK, ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/07/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024
Charge(s):
|
|COONROD, DE SHAUN TRENAE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/03/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DAVIDSON, SHAKIA N
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/07/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DEFUR, CHARLIE JOE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/01/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|
|GARTH, TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/27/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GRACE, AMON A
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/18/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|HAYES, AMANDA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/20/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT CONTRABAND IN PE
|
|HEREFORD, CLARENCE JUNIOR
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 09/05/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HOLMES, JOHN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/26/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HORN, SAMUEL GARRETT
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/13/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|JONES, JUSTIN DAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/23/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KEOWN, KEITH ARLISS CLINT
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/30/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|KESTON, TONEY S
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/23/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|MARTIN, MARIETTA ANN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/13/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCCULLOUGH, KEVIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/15/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|MEDLEN, GARRY LAEL
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 01/13/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024
Charge(s):
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|MERRITT, ALBERT EARL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/11/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MILLER, QUIONDRA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/21/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PARIS, RONALD EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/08/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|PICCIRILLO, NICHOLAS MICHEAL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/06/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|POE, PEYTON LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/01/2000
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2024
Charge(s):
|