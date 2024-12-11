New Walker County Chairwoman And District 4 Commissioner Take Oaths Of Office

Walker County’s newlyelected chairwoman, Angie Teems, took her oath of office on Wednesday, before a crowd of family, friends and supporters. Probate Court Judge Christy Anderson presided over the swearing-in ceremony inside the historic Walker County Courthouse.

Ms. Teems will be the second person to serve as chair of the Walker County Board of Commissioners, after voters approved transitioning from a Sole Commissioner form of government to a Board of Commissioners at the beginning of 2021.

Gene Wilson, who voters elected to serve as District 4 Commissioner, also took his oath of office on Wednesday in front of family and friends.

Ms. Teems and Mr. Wilson officially take office on Jan. 1, 2025. Their first meeting on the Board of Commissioners will be on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, at Courthouse Annex III, 201 S. Main Street in LaFayette.



