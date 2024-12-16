Police Investigating Shots Fired Near Brainerd High School Saturday Evening

The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, in the 1000 block of North Moore Road.





Chattanooga Police officers were working at the Brainerd High School for a basketball game when one of the officers heard shots fired in the area outside of the school. The officers immediately searched the area for any victims and suspects. They also alerted the nearby officers of the incident.





There were no victims located.As of now, there is not information to link the shots fired to the school or the basketball game.





The officers located shell casings near the roadway in the 1000 block of North Moore Road.





CPD's Gun Team is conducting the ongoing shots fired investigation.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525.