Latest Headlines

Police Investigating Shots Fired Near Brainerd High School Saturday Evening

  • Monday, December 16, 2024
The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, in the 1000 block of North Moore Road.

Chattanooga Police officers were working at the Brainerd High School for a basketball game when one of the officers heard shots fired in the area outside of the school. The officers immediately searched the area for any victims and suspects. They also alerted the nearby officers of the incident.

There were no victims located.
As of now, there is not information to link the shots fired to the school or the basketball game.

The officers located shell casings near the roadway in the 1000 block of North Moore Road.

CPD's Gun Team is conducting the ongoing shots fired investigation.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525.
Latest Headlines
Police Investigating Shots Fired Near Brainerd High School Saturday Evening
  • Breaking News
  • 12/16/2024
Passenger, 21, Dies From Injuries Suffered In Traffic Crash Friday On Highway 153
  • Breaking News
  • 12/16/2024
Randy Smith: Vols' Athletic Department On A Roll
Randy Smith: Vols' Athletic Department On A Roll
  • Sports
  • 12/16/2024
Chattanooga Football Club To Host Atlanta United In January
  • Sports
  • 12/16/2024
Chattanooga Fire Department Mourns Sudden Death Of Captain George Turley
Chattanooga Fire Department Mourns Sudden Death Of Captain George Turley
  • Breaking News
  • 12/16/2024
Chattanooga Youth Rugby To Kick Off Inaugural Season On Jan. 7
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/16/2024
Breaking News
Police Investigating Shots Fired Near Brainerd High School Saturday Evening
  • 12/16/2024

The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, in the 1000 block of North Moore Road. Chattanooga Police officers were working at ... more

Chattanooga Fire Department Mourns Sudden Death Of Captain George Turley
Chattanooga Fire Department Mourns Sudden Death Of Captain George Turley
  • 12/16/2024

The Chattanooga Fire Department is mourning the sudden death of Captain George Turley. Officials said, "It is with the heaviest hearts that the Chattanooga Fire Department announces the line-of-duty ... more

DA Hatchett Says Case Backlog Trimmed During His 1st 100 Days In Office
  • 12/16/2024

Stephen M. Hatchett, district attorney for the 10th Judicial District, said a large case backload was trimmed during his first 100 days in office. He said, "When I took office on Sept. 1, ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/16/2024
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 12/16/2024
Car Fire Started By Person Using Propane Heater For Heat; Eastgate EPB Building Damaged
Car Fire Started By Person Using Propane Heater For Heat; Eastgate EPB Building Damaged
  • 12/15/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/15/2024
Drunk Man At Wreck Scene Laughs, Says He Wants To Be Sent Back To Guatemala
Drunk Man At Wreck Scene Laughs, Says He Wants To Be Sent Back To Guatemala
  • 12/14/2024
Opinion
Name It The Carol Berz Family Justice Center
  • 12/16/2024
Report Cards For Schools
  • 12/16/2024
Senator Blackburn: With The DOGE Acts, Republicans Have A Plan To Eliminate Government Waste
  • 12/16/2024
Dr. Carol Berz Was Kind And Compassionate
  • 12/14/2024
Jerry Summers: D-Day, December 19, 2024
Jerry Summers: D-Day, December 19, 2024
  • 12/13/2024
Sports
Reed Sanderlin Will Forever Be Known As The Heart Of UTC Men’s Golf
Reed Sanderlin Will Forever Be Known As The Heart Of UTC Men’s Golf
  • 12/15/2024
Randy Smith: Vols' Athletic Department On A Roll
Randy Smith: Vols' Athletic Department On A Roll
  • 12/16/2024
Chattanooga Football Club To Host Atlanta United In January
  • 12/16/2024
Huff, Bonham Combine For 45 Points In Mocs Victory Over Alabama A&M
Huff, Bonham Combine For 45 Points In Mocs Victory Over Alabama A&M
  • 12/15/2024
Former Mocs Golfer Shares Heartfelt Reflections Of Coach Reed Sanderlin
Former Mocs Golfer Shares Heartfelt Reflections Of Coach Reed Sanderlin
  • 12/15/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: The Bells Are Doing Their Part To Protect A Rare Savannah
Life With Ferris: The Bells Are Doing Their Part To Protect A Rare Savannah
  • 12/16/2024
Veterans Jim Sadler, Bill Light Honored At Vietnam Veterans Christmas Party
Veterans Jim Sadler, Bill Light Honored At Vietnam Veterans Christmas Party
  • 12/14/2024
Jerry Summers: Scopes (1925) - L. Williams (2024)
Jerry Summers: Scopes (1925) - L. Williams (2024)
  • 12/13/2024
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 12/16/2024
Poetry Meets Yoga With New Stretch Your Mind Sessions Beginning Jan. 16
Poetry Meets Yoga With New Stretch Your Mind Sessions Beginning Jan. 16
  • 12/16/2024
Entertainment
Broadcasters Spreading Cheer At Annual Veterans Of Radio Wars Luncheon
Broadcasters Spreading Cheer At Annual Veterans Of Radio Wars Luncheon
  • 12/15/2024
WCLE Empty Stocking Fund Exceeds $239,000 During Annual 10-Day Radio Drive
  • 12/14/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/14/2024
The Next Jazz Futures Is Dec. 19
The Next Jazz Futures Is Dec. 19
  • 12/12/2024
Doyle Dykes Christmas Concert Is Tuesday
Doyle Dykes Christmas Concert Is Tuesday
  • 12/12/2024
Opinion
Name It The Carol Berz Family Justice Center
  • 12/16/2024
Report Cards For Schools
  • 12/16/2024
Senator Blackburn: With The DOGE Acts, Republicans Have A Plan To Eliminate Government Waste
  • 12/16/2024
Dining
Hoptown Beer Bar Opens Second Location
Hoptown Beer Bar Opens Second Location
  • 12/5/2024
City Cafe Has New Location On Broad Street; The Dragon’s Roast Opening On Frazier
  • 12/5/2024
Zarzours Christmas Party Is Dec. 20; Will Be Open For MAINx24
  • 12/5/2024
Business
CHA Art Space Unveils New Juried Exhibit At Chattanooga Airport
CHA Art Space Unveils New Juried Exhibit At Chattanooga Airport
  • 12/16/2024
Gas Prices Drop 9.6 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 12/16/2024
State Supreme Court Suspends License Of Attorney Alan Norton
  • 12/16/2024
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: November Residential Market Stats
Kadi Brown: November Residential Market Stats
  • 12/12/2024
Developer Gets 2 Projects Approved, But Not Large One In East Chattanooga
  • 12/10/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 5-11
  • 12/12/2024
Student Scene
HCS And Lee University’s HDCOE To Partner In Creation Of L.E.E. Program
  • 12/13/2024
Signal Mountain Middle School Art Students Raise Money For Food Drive
Signal Mountain Middle School Art Students Raise Money For Food Drive
  • 12/13/2024
GNTC Honors Fall 2024 Graduates
GNTC Honors Fall 2024 Graduates
  • 12/13/2024
Living Well
Erlanger Gastroenterology Hires Physician’s Assistant Kelly Peak
Erlanger Gastroenterology Hires Physician’s Assistant Kelly Peak
  • 12/13/2024
Pediatric Diagnostic Associates Launches Independent Practice
  • 12/12/2024
Erlanger East Hospital Expands Footprint With New Office Space
Erlanger East Hospital Expands Footprint With New Office Space
  • 12/12/2024
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: History Of The Firemen's Memorial
Linda Moss Mines: History Of The Firemen's Memorial
  • 12/10/2024
TNECD Announces Recipients Of Tennessee Historic Development Grants
TNECD Announces Recipients Of Tennessee Historic Development Grants
  • 12/3/2024
Linda Moss Mines: A Park Honors A Medal Of Honor Recipient
Linda Moss Mines: A Park Honors A Medal Of Honor Recipient
  • 11/30/2024
Outdoors
Multi-Agency Effort Emphasizes Safety For Boaters And Anglers Near Dams
  • 12/12/2024
U.S. Fish And Wildlife Service Seeks Public Comment On Proposal To List The Eastern Hellbender As Endangered
  • 12/12/2024
Annual Christmas Tree And Electronics Recycling Event Set For Jan. 4
Annual Christmas Tree And Electronics Recycling Event Set For Jan. 4
  • 12/11/2024
Travel
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium Tour Comes To Tennessee Aquarium In December
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium Tour Comes To Tennessee Aquarium In December
  • 12/12/2024
Two Longtime Lookout Mountain Inns Get Updates By New Owner Frank May
  • 12/10/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Named To Georgia's Top 25 List Of Resorts
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Named To Georgia's Top 25 List Of Resorts
  • 12/5/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Amazing Thing About Being Born In Bethlehem
Bob Tamasy: The Amazing Thing About Being Born In Bethlehem
  • 12/16/2024
Regency House Assisted Living Resident Celebrates 100th Birthday
Regency House Assisted Living Resident Celebrates 100th Birthday
  • 12/13/2024
Watch Night Service At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church
Watch Night Service At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church
  • 12/13/2024
Obituaries
Leland Thomas Penney
Leland Thomas Penney
  • 12/16/2024
James Lebron Moore, Sr.
James Lebron Moore, Sr.
  • 12/16/2024
Connie Jean Emerling
Connie Jean Emerling
  • 12/16/2024