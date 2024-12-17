Attorney Says Lookout Mountain Businessman Facing 20 Years In Prison For Child Sex Was Victim Himself

A sentencing memorandum in Federal Court says prominent Lookout Mountain businessman James Coleman Thompson "was subjected to multiple instances of sexual abuse throughout his childhood and adolescence."

The report says he "was victimized by individuals in positions of trust, including a camp counselor, a neighbor, and a prominent figure in the athletic community."

Attorney Lee Davis said, "These early experiences of abuse likely had a profound and lasting impact on Mr. Thompson, potentially contributing to the development of his harmful behaviors later in life. While in no way excusing his actions, this history of victimization provides an important context for understanding his offenses and should be considered a mitigating factor in determining his sentence."

The memorandum says it is agreed that the 72-year-old Thompson will get a 20-year prison sentence.

Thompson earlier entered a plea of guilty to four counts of transportation of a minor in interstate commerce with the intent to engage in sexual activity.

Attorney Davis said the sentence agreement "carefully considers the factors outlined in 18 U.S.C. § 3553(a) and the specific circumstances of this case, striking an appropriate balance between the seriousness of the offenses and Mr. Thompson's individual circumstances."

He said his guilty plea "offered promptly and without hesitation, reflects Mr. Thompson's sincere desire to accept responsibility for his actions and begin the atonement process. He acknowledges the gravity of his offenses and the harm he has caused, and he deeply regrets the pain and suffering he has inflicted upon the victims and their families. Mr. Thompson has cooperated fully with the investigation."

The memorandum also says, "Now 72 years old, Mr. Thompson has lived in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He comes from a respected family, with his father being a decorated World War II Navy doctor who later became a prominent orthopedic surgeon in the community. Mr. Thompson has been a contributing member of society, graduating from the Baylor School in 1970 and earning a bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in 1975. He began his career as a middle school teacher, later transitioning to medical sales, where he found success. He founded his own company, Thompson Medco, LLC, which operated across four states and provided a comfortable living for his family until it became inactive in November 2022.

"Mr. Thompson has been married to his wife, Margaret, for 44 years. They have raised four successful children and are now proud grandparents to nine grandchildren. He has always been a devoted family man, supporting and caring for his wife, children, and even his elderly parents until their passing in 2005. His family remains important, although the facts of this matter were a complete surprise to his family, and he has strained that support during this difficult time. It is important to note that the offenses Mr. Thompson pleaded guilty to occurred during a limited period in 1999-2000.

"Furthermore, in 2001, Mr. Thompson sought guidance and confessed his actions, in this case, to an Episcopal priest, demonstrating an early attempt to confront his wrongdoing and seek spiritual counsel.

"Mr. Thompson now faces numerous health challenges that will make his incarceration particularly difficult. He has a history of prostate cancer, requiring surgery in 2008-2009 and resulting in ongoing incontinence. He has undergone multiple back surgeries and suffers from chronic pain. In recent years, he has had both shoulder and knee replacements (2022 and 2023, respectively). He currently has a testicular mass that requires medical attention and a torn rotator cuff. He also manages high blood pressure and sleep apnea. These conditions necessitate a bottom bunk designation and ongoing medical care designation by the court."

Attorney Davis said the plea agreement "reached with the government for a sentence of 240 months imprisonment serves the multiple purposes of sentencing outlined in 18 U.S.C. § 3553(a). It reflects the seriousness of the offenses while acknowledging Mr. Thompson's acceptance of responsibility, his advanced age, and his significantly deteriorated health. This sentence provides just punishment, promotes respect for the law, affords adequate deterrence to criminal conduct, protects the public from further crimes of the defendant, and provides the defendant with needed medical care in the most effective manner."