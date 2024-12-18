Dejuan Rowland Arrested In Dec. 1 Green Road Homicide

The Chattanooga Police Department located 26-year-old Dejuan Rowland in the 6900 block of Delbert Lane and arrested him on outstanding arrest warrants for first-degree murder.





On Dec. 1 at 12:05 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 6600 block of Green Road. When the officers arrived on scene, they located a 17-year-old male with life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.





During the homicide investigation, it was found that Dejuan Rowland was at the residence with the two victims, the homicide victim and his mother.The mother told Rowland to leave the residence several times. Her son also told him to leave. After being told to leave several times, he eventually went outside. She locked the door when he walked outside.

Police said Rowland attempted to enter the residence through a different door and the victims attempted to prevent him from coming back inside. Rowland then fired multiple shots through the door.





The homicide investigator obtained arrest warrants charging Rowland with first-degree murder. CPD's Fugitive Unit and the United States Marshals Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force have been attempting to locate him since the warrants were obtained.

On Tuesday, CPD's Fugitive Unit, the USMS Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force, and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration used investigative resources to locate and arrest Rowland. He was transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.



