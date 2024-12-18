Daughter Of Carol Berz Announces Intention To Run For City Council, District 6

Jenni Berz announced Wednesday that she will run for the City Council District 6 seat that was long held by her mother, Carol Berz.

Carol Berz had qualified to seek another four-year term on Dec. 10, but she passed away unexpectedly a week ago.

Jennifer Gregory has also qualified to run. Those picking up papers for the seat are Mark Holland, Christian Siler, Cherie Thompson and Robert C. Wilson.

The campaign for Jenni Berz said she "is closely involved with the 'Moving Forward Together' March 2025 campaign and has been a key leader for Councilwoman Berz throughout her career in public office. As the Councilwoman championed community and economic development initiatives and led organizations like the Family Justice Center, Mayor’s Council for Women, and Midtown Connect, Jenni has worked alongside her playing an instrumental supporting role."

“Jenni knows firsthand there is no one like her mother. She knows how hard Councilwoman Berz worked for the people in her district and has shared her same vision,” said 2025 Campaign Chair Richard Johnson. "Jenni’s decision to run for her mother’s legacy is no surprise; she is the most qualified and determined candidate our community will consider this election season.”

Jenni Berz picked up her petition to run at the Hamilton County Election Commission on Monday, just four days before the filing deadline.

The campaign said, "Her plans are to run on the same platform: putting people first, advocating for transparency and responsiveness in city government, ensuring safe and sustainable neighborhoods, identifying opportunities for economic growth and stability, and fueling programs that support our youth and families."

She said, “District 6 is moving in a very positive direction, thanks to the vision and leadership of my mother. It has been a privilege to work alongside her with the neighborhoods, community organizations, and individuals who care about the future of this community and Chattanooga. It would be an honor to represent District 6 and serve the city of Chattanooga.”

The election is March 4, 2025.

The campaign said Jenni Berz "currently serves as director of services for Private Dispute Resolution Services, LLC. In this role, she leads the Community Parenting Plan Initiative, focusing on assisting never-married parents in Juvenile Court matters. She also directs the corporation's education program, demonstrating her commitment to fostering effective dispute resolution and community education.

"Prior to her current role, Jenni brought her expertise to the Moccasin Bend Girl Scout Council. As membership manager, she played a pivotal role in developing programs in outlying counties. Later, as the Director of Training, she managed the organization's volunteer training programs, leaving an indelible mark on the council's mission.



"Jenni is a graduate of Leadership Chattanooga and has a rich history of community engagement. She serves on the Executive Board of MidTown Connect, which fosters economic development in District 6, is a volunteer with the Chattanooga Hamilton County Family Justice Center, and is a past-president of the North Chattanooga Council of the Chamber of Commerce.

"As a founding member of the Southeast Development District Advisory Council to the Tennessee Economic Council on Women, Jenni worked to empower women in the Southeast Development District to identify barriers to their best lives. She served as co-chair of the Mayor’s Council for Women Leadership Committee and, most recently, as co-chair of the Health Committee's Fitness Workgroup. Jenni has also served on the steering commitment for the Statewide Policy Conference since its inception.

"Additionally, Jenni is an Assistant Race Director for Magic Sports USA, contributing to the production of triathlon and running events across the Southeast, including the Chattanooga Waterfront Triathlon, which celebrates its 43rd season in 2025 and has over a $1million economic impact for the city of Chattanooga.

"Jenni studied communication and advertising at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. Beyond her professional endeavors, she is a passionate advocate for animals and a past board member of the Tennessee Humane Animal League. She is a long-time member and volunteer with the Chattanooga Track Club, formerly serving as board president and race director and is a fitness instructor showcasing her commitment to both personal wellness and community engagement."