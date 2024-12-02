Tennessee Highway Patrol Reports 7 Thanksgiving Weekend Fatalities - Down From 12

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) has successfully wrapped up its holiday traffic enforcement initiative, conducted from Wednesday through Sunday of the Thanksgiving holiday. The focused campaign aimed to enhance safety on Tennessee’s roadways during a high-traffic period, resulting in the following preliminary numbers:

Traffic Fatalities: seven (compared to 12 during the same period last year)

THP-Investigated Injury Crashes: 93

Motorist Assists: 1,094

Total Hours Worked by THP: 18,122

“This year’s reduction in traffic fatalities during the holiday period is a step in the right direction,” said Colonel Matt Perry of the Tennessee Highway Patrol. “The dedication of our troopers, combined with the cooperation of motorists across the state, has undoubtedly made our roads safer.”

The improvement is part of a broader trend in Tennessee. For 2024, the state recorded 5,462 fatal and serious injury crashes, a 6.8% decrease from 2023, which saw 5,862 such incidents.

“While we’re encouraged by these numbers, we will not rest until we achieve our goal of reducing roadway deaths and injuries even further,” said Jeff Long, Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security. “Every life saved is a victory, and we remain committed, along with our local partners, to protecting every person traveling through our state.”

The THP’s efforts during the holiday enforcement period extended beyond crash prevention, with troopers assisting 1,094 motorists dealing with breakdowns, flat tires, and other roadside emergencies.

Drivers are reminded to stay vigilant, avoid distractions, wear seat belts, and never drive impaired to ensure continued progress in roadway safety. For more information on traffic safety initiatives or to view additional data, Click Here.