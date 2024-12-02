Red Bank Home Damaged By Fire Monday Evening

Red Bank firefighters worked quickly to contain a fire Monday evening.



A 911 call was received at 7:08 pm, reporting a garage fire at 3390 Easton Ave. Red Bank fire units arrived on the scene reporting fire in a two-car garage and upstairs bedroom. Firefighters conducted a quick search of the home for survivors while another fire crew worked on extinguishing the fire.

Chief Brent Sylar, Red Bank Fire Department, said, “Fire crews conducted a primary and secondary search and found no one in the home.”



Damages to the home are significant. Damages to the home are significant.The cause of the fire will be under investigation by Red Bank Fire Department.



A mutual aid response was requested for additional fire departments for manpower and equipment. Dallas Bay VFD, Signal Mtn FD, Chattanooga FD and Hamilton County Rescue for rehab. Soddy Daisy FD and Waldens Ridge Emergency Service stood by for additional emergency calls in Red Bank.



