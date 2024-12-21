Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, December 21, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
AYALA, EDWIN SAMUEL 
8607 RAMSEY ACRES RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BELL, BRAXTON DQUINN 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RESISTING ARREST
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BISKNER, NOAH JAMES 
5209 WILSON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

BRADLEY, BOBBY DEWAYNE 
5232 LOMNICK ST Chattanooga, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BRAZELL, DESHAWN CORDELL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BROCK, FEDERICO LEASTER 
603 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, DEION LEBRON 
105 ANDREWS ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

BUTCHEE, TERRANCE LAMONT 
1310 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063017 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CARSON, DEMETRICE TERRELL 
2120 CHESTNUT STREET BLDG #2, APT 313 CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DANIELS, DEMIKE KHAYRIC 
772 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DEBOLT, ALYSSA LEIGH 
5514 FAWN RIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374161516 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DISTERDICK, CALEB H 
1437 GREENS LAKE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE

FORESTER, MEGAN RENEE 
175 ALLEN SPRINGS RD RISING FAWN, 30738 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FALSE REPORTS

FOSTER, KEITH TARON 
100 ASHFORD DR DALLAS, 30132 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE- DOUGL

GRAVITTE, LYNDSEY BROOKE 
9312 WEST RIDGE TR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

GULLEDGE, JASHON BERNARD 
1712 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044308 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HAMRICK, KELLY DENISE 
272 BALLEW RD TUNNELL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

HEATHINGTON, TAYLOR SIMONE 
8460 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HERNANDEZ, GUSTAVO 
8906 PINEY LN OOLETWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, SHANTONYA T 
202 RED OAK MEMPHIS, 37211 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MARSHALL, MALIQUE 
26 E MAIN ST APT 322 CHATTANOOGA, 374081257 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DUE CARE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SEAT BELT 18 ABD OLDER
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WHOLE LICENSE CANCELLED SUSPENDED OR REVOK
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
VEHICULAR HOMICIDE DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MARTIN, KATEARONI DANAE 
4103 DAYTON BLVD APT E94 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MAYNOR, TRISTAN D 
8206 COMMUNITY PLACE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCAFEE, SHAUN MICHAEL 
500 WEST MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MCNAMARA, JACOB PRICE 
61 MEMORIAL DRIVE APT 1203 CHATTANOOGA, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSS OF A FIREARM IN THE COMMISSION OF A DANGEROUS
POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WHILE INTOXICATED
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TRESPASS OF CEMETARY PROPERTY

MERROW, JEREMY DUNCAN 
223 RATTAN RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

MILLER, JAMES A 
750 PAN GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: TVA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MOORE, TAURUS TERRELL 
2702 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PIERCE, TYREECE L 
212 MARLBOR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374215031 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PUGH, LOGAN STEPHEN 
2679 BOSTON BRANCH CIR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

REED, AAREON 
4025 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
BURGLARY

ROGERS, KENNETH CHARLES 
9233 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 373799005 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
(VOP) VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING

RUIZ SANCHEZ, SAUL OTONIEL 
805 MOSS ST CHATTANOOGA, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SKATES, JUSTIN RAY 
79 WILLIAMS STREET LYERLY, 30730 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE-WALKER

SMITH, HEATHER MARIE 
8620 MAHAN GAP RD HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 373639779 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IDENTITY THEFT)

SWAFFORD, BRYAN MICHAEL 
510 OVERTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374154536 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE

TERCERO ESCOBAR, ALMA BRICEIDA 
8132 27TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

WALDROP, DANIEL LEE 
6046 RELOCAITON WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITE, TAYLOR JOSEPH 
246 E11TH ST APT 609 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE

WILLIAMS, DARRYL MICHAEL 
2112 DELANO DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062331 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ZACHARIE, FLOYD 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374161929 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

