Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

Here are the mug shots:

AYALA, EDWIN SAMUEL

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 05/03/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BAILEY, BLAKE AARON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/23/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BELL, BRAXTON DQUINN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/08/1994

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

RESISTING ARREST

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BISKNER, NOAH JAMES

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/17/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024

Charge(s):

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS BRAZELL, DESHAWN CORDELL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/07/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF BROWN, DEION LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/26/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC BUTCHEE, TERRANCE LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/06/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CARSON, DEMETRICE TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/29/1989

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION DANIELS, DEMIKE KHAYRIC

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/06/1992

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DEBOLT, ALYSSA LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/14/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



EBERHART, RICHARD KENNETH

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 09/12/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FORESTER, MEGAN RENEE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/12/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS FOSTER, KEITH TARON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/25/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE- DOUGL GRAVITTE, LYNDSEY BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/19/1987

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) GULLEDGE, JASHON BERNARD

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/15/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HAMRICK, KELLY DENISE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 04/16/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) HEATHINGTON, TAYLOR SIMONE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/12/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY HERNANDEZ, GUSTAVO

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 08/09/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, SHANTONYA T

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 08/01/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT MARSHALL, MALIQUE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/26/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024

Charge(s):

DUE CARE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SEAT BELT 18 ABD OLDER

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WHOLE LICENSE CANCELLED SUSPENDED OR REVOK

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

SPEEDING

VEHICULAR ASSAULT

VEHICULAR HOMICIDE DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MARTIN, KATEARONI DANAE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/15/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) MAYNOR, TRISTAN D

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/21/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCCULLOUGH, DEMAURIS PERRY

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/17/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

EVADING ARREST

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MERROW, JEREMY DUNCAN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/07/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE MILLER, JAMES A

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 01/03/1972

Arresting Agency: TVA



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MOORE, TAURUS TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/16/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF PARKER, AUSTIN LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/22/1998

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON PIERCE, TYREECE L

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/03/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PUGH, LOGAN STEPHEN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/20/1988

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER REED, AAREON

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/20/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

BURGLARY

ROGERS, KENNETH CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 10/19/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024

Charge(s):

(VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

(VOP) VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING RUIZ SANCHEZ, SAUL OTONIEL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/13/1994

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SKATES, JUSTIN RAY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/08/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE-WALKER SMITH, HEATHER MARIE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 06/23/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IDENTITY THEFT) SMITH, JASON EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 02/21/1977

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SWAFFORD, BRYAN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/06/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE WALDROP, DANIEL LEE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/25/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITE, TAYLOR JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/11/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE

