Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|AYALA, EDWIN SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/03/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BAILEY, BLAKE AARON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/23/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BELL, BRAXTON DQUINN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/08/1994
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- RESISTING ARREST
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BISKNER, NOAH JAMES
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/17/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024
Charge(s):
- ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|BRAZELL, DESHAWN CORDELL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/07/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|BROWN, DEION LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/26/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
|
|BUTCHEE, TERRANCE LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/06/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CARSON, DEMETRICE TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/29/1989
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|DANIELS, DEMIKE KHAYRIC
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/06/1992
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DEBOLT, ALYSSA LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/14/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|EBERHART, RICHARD KENNETH
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 09/12/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FORESTER, MEGAN RENEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/12/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FOSTER, KEITH TARON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/25/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE- DOUGL
|
|GRAVITTE, LYNDSEY BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/19/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|GULLEDGE, JASHON BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/15/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|HAMRICK, KELLY DENISE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 04/16/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|HEATHINGTON, TAYLOR SIMONE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/12/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|HERNANDEZ, GUSTAVO
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/09/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JONES, SHANTONYA T
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/01/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024
Charge(s):
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|MARSHALL, MALIQUE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/26/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024
Charge(s):
- DUE CARE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SEAT BELT 18 ABD OLDER
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WHOLE LICENSE CANCELLED SUSPENDED OR REVOK
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- SPEEDING
- VEHICULAR ASSAULT
- VEHICULAR HOMICIDE DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MARTIN, KATEARONI DANAE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/15/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|MAYNOR, TRISTAN D
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/21/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MCCULLOUGH, DEMAURIS PERRY
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/17/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- EVADING ARREST
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MERROW, JEREMY DUNCAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/07/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
|
|MILLER, JAMES A
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 01/03/1972
Arresting Agency: TVA
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MOORE, TAURUS TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/16/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|PARKER, AUSTIN LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/22/1998
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
|
|PIERCE, TYREECE L
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/03/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PUGH, LOGAN STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/20/1988
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
|
|REED, AAREON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/20/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- BURGLARY
|
|ROGERS, KENNETH CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 10/19/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024
Charge(s):
- (VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- (VOP) VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING
|
|RUIZ SANCHEZ, SAUL OTONIEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/13/1994
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SKATES, JUSTIN RAY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/08/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE-WALKER
|
|SMITH, HEATHER MARIE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/23/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IDENTITY THEFT)
|
|SMITH, JASON EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/21/1977
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SWAFFORD, BRYAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/06/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WALDROP, DANIEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/25/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WHITE, TAYLOR JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/11/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2024
Charge(s):
|