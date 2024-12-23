Historic Medical Arts Building On McCallie Avenue To Be Razed

One of Chattanooga's historic skyscrapers - and one designed by famed local architect Reuben H. Hunt - will be torn down.



Officials of First Presbyterian Church, owner of the building for a lengthy time confirmed that it would be taken down and replaced with a smaller, more efficient building.



The building is on the National Register of Historic Places. First Presbyterian bought it in 1978 and began using it in 1981. The building



It was first used for medical offices. Architect Hunt met with many of the local doctors to determine the design of the building. Nearly each of the providers was a stockholder of the building, and the person who sold the land for it, Adolph Ochs, was also an investor.



The Medical Arts building featured a design of practicality and elegance. The telephone system routed calls directly to the doctor’s office. Physicians checked in and out with an operator so that they could always be reached. By being a high-rise, the building didn’t have long corridors found in single-level buildings. Materials used in construction included alabaster, brass, marble, steel, and walnut.



Sponsors of the project were Dr. White Patten and Dr. Joe Johnson. The building was patterned after one in Baltimore, Maryland, and was designed to be fire-proof. Construction began in July, 1928 and was completed on April 1, 1929. Total cost was $500,000. The Medical Arts building was easily visible as one entered Chattanooga from Missionary Ridge, and joined the city’s list of skyscrapers.