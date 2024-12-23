Latest Headlines

Historic Medical Arts Building On McCallie Avenue To Be Razed

  • Monday, December 23, 2024
One of Chattanooga's historic skyscrapers - and one designed by famed local architect Reuben H. Hunt - will be torn down.

Officials of First Presbyterian Church, owner of the building for a lengthy time confirmed that it would be taken down and replaced with a smaller, more efficient building.

The building is on the National Register of Historic Places. First Presbyterian bought it in 1978 and began using it in 1981.
Ben Haden’s offices initially were on the fifth floor.

It was first used for medical offices. Architect Hunt met with many of the local doctors to determine the design of the building. Nearly each of the providers was a stockholder of the building, and the person who sold the land for it, Adolph Ochs, was also an investor.

The Medical Arts building featured a design of practicality and elegance. The telephone system routed calls directly to the doctor’s office. Physicians checked in and out with an operator so that they could always be reached. By being a high-rise, the building didn’t have long corridors found in single-level buildings. Materials used in construction included alabaster, brass, marble, steel, and walnut.

Sponsors of the project were Dr. White Patten and Dr. Joe Johnson. The building was patterned after one in Baltimore, Maryland, and was designed to be fire-proof. Construction began in July, 1928 and was completed on April 1, 1929. Total cost was $500,000. The Medical Arts building was easily visible as one entered Chattanooga from Missionary Ridge, and joined the city’s list of skyscrapers.

Many patients and their families passed through the doors of the Medical Arts building in the ensuing years. A pharmacy operated by Moore and King allowed patients to leave the building with a filled prescription. A coffee shop and barber were also on the first floor.

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 12/24/2024
Top-Ranked Vols Trail MTSU By 6 At Halftime, But Fight Back For Win
  • Sports
  • 12/23/2024
Historic Medical Arts Building On McCallie Avenue To Be Razed
Historic Medical Arts Building On McCallie Avenue To Be Razed
  • Breaking News
  • 12/23/2024
4 Teenagers Arrested After Vehicle Pursuit Following Vehicle Break-Ins
  • Breaking News
  • 12/23/2024
PHOTOS: Hunter Middle School Gets New Batting Facility
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/23/2024
Randy Smith: CFB Playoffs Need To Be Tweaked
Randy Smith: CFB Playoffs Need To Be Tweaked
  • Sports
  • 12/23/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/24/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ABDALLA, ... more

Earl Freudenberg: Christmas, 50 Years Ago
Earl Freudenberg: Christmas, 50 Years Ago
  • 12/23/2024

“There’s No Place like Home for the Holidays” is definitely one of my favorite Christmas songs. It was originally recorded in November, 1954, by Perry Como. RCA Victor sent a rush release ... more

Gas Prices Rise 16.2 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 12/23/2024

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 16.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.65 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/23/2024
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 12/23/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/22/2024
1 Person Killed In Saturday Afternoon Crash On Birchwood Pike
  • 12/21/2024
County Commission Moves Up Meeting Dealing With County Attorney By 5 Days
  • 12/21/2024
Opinion
The Gift That Keeps On Giving
  • 12/23/2024
Dan Howell: Transportation Improvements And Quality Education A Priority In 2025
Dan Howell: Transportation Improvements And Quality Education A Priority In 2025
  • 12/23/2024
Embracing The Significance Of Christmas
  • 12/23/2024
In Order To Remember, You Have To Learn
  • 12/23/2024
Follow The Yellow Brick Road
  • 12/21/2024
Sports
Top-Ranked Vols Trail MTSU By 6 At Halftime, But Fight Back For Win
  • 12/23/2024
Mark Wiedmer: Ohio State Looked Like Like A Title Contender; UT Not So Much
Mark Wiedmer: Ohio State Looked Like Like A Title Contender; UT Not So Much
  • 12/23/2024
Hoops Central: #1 Tennessee vs. Middle Tennessee State
  • 12/23/2024
Randy Smith: CFB Playoffs Need To Be Tweaked
Randy Smith: CFB Playoffs Need To Be Tweaked
  • 12/23/2024
Dan Fleser: Ohio State Ruins Vols Playoff Hopes
Dan Fleser: Ohio State Ruins Vols Playoff Hopes
  • 12/22/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: NEW Food City On Broad
Life With Ferris: NEW Food City On Broad
  • 12/23/2024
Forgotten Child Fund Brings Holiday Cheer To Local Families In Need
  • 12/23/2024
Jerry Summers: Scopes - No Final Argument
Jerry Summers: Scopes - No Final Argument
  • 12/23/2024
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 12/23/2024
PSC January Meeting Host Speaker Jerry Atnip
  • 12/23/2024
Entertainment
Zoe & Cloyd In Concert Jan. 25 In Dalton
Zoe & Cloyd In Concert Jan. 25 In Dalton
  • 12/23/2024
Broadcasters Spreading Cheer At Annual Veterans Of Radio Wars Luncheon
Broadcasters Spreading Cheer At Annual Veterans Of Radio Wars Luncheon
  • 12/15/2024
Athens Community Theatre Presents Ain’t Misbehavin’
  • 12/17/2024
Best Of Grizzard - Education (No. 1)
Best Of Grizzard - Education (No. 1)
  • 12/17/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/14/2024
Opinion
The Gift That Keeps On Giving
  • 12/23/2024
Dan Howell: Transportation Improvements And Quality Education A Priority In 2025
Dan Howell: Transportation Improvements And Quality Education A Priority In 2025
  • 12/23/2024
Embracing The Significance Of Christmas
  • 12/23/2024
Dining
2 New Mexican Restaurants Opening
  • 12/19/2024
Hoptown Beer Bar Opens Second Location
Hoptown Beer Bar Opens Second Location
  • 12/5/2024
City Cafe Has New Location On Broad Street; The Dragon’s Roast Opening On Frazier
  • 12/5/2024
Business
Tuftco Announces Organization Changes
Tuftco Announces Organization Changes
  • 12/23/2024
CBL Properties Acquires Joint Venture Partner’s Interest In 3 Of Its Top Properties
  • 12/23/2024
Walker County Arrest Report For Dec. 16-22
  • 12/23/2024
Real Estate
Capital Square Fully Subscribes DST Offering Of Build-for-Rent Community In Rossville
  • 12/20/2024
Pratt And Associates Plans Subdivision On 49 Acres At Apison
  • 12/19/2024
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 12/19/2024
Student Scene
Lee’s LEAP Students Create And Deliver Memory Blankets
Lee’s LEAP Students Create And Deliver Memory Blankets
  • 12/20/2024
Local Students Graduate From Lee University
  • 12/20/2024
Dayton City School Earns ‘A’ Rating On 2023-24 State Report Card
  • 12/19/2024
Living Well
Morning Pointe Foundation’s Best Of The Best Contest For Seniors Got Talent Starts Jan. 1
Morning Pointe Foundation’s Best Of The Best Contest For Seniors Got Talent Starts Jan. 1
  • 12/23/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Dave Kinzler
  • 12/23/2024
Nurse Practitioner Harper Sutton Joins CHI Memorial Primary Care Associates
Nurse Practitioner Harper Sutton Joins CHI Memorial Primary Care Associates
  • 12/19/2024
Memories
The Firemen's Memorial Takes Form
The Firemen's Memorial Takes Form
  • 12/17/2024
Winter Vistas: “Being Assailed By An Overwhelming Force” Burnham’s Battery Program Is Jan. 4
  • 12/18/2024
Nancy Ward Chapter NSDAR Recognizes 2 With "Woman In American History" Awards
Nancy Ward Chapter NSDAR Recognizes 2 With "Woman In American History" Awards
  • 12/12/2024
Outdoors
TDF Announces New State Forest
  • 12/23/2024
Canoe/Kayak Adventure, Paddle Georgia To Stroke Through Georgia, Tennessee And Alabama In June
  • 12/17/2024
TEC Launches Statewide Initiative To Offer Native Trees For All Residents
TEC Launches Statewide Initiative To Offer Native Trees For All Residents
  • 12/17/2024
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium’s Peak Lights Switch On To Illuminate Downtown Chattanooga Riverfront
Tennessee Aquarium’s Peak Lights Switch On To Illuminate Downtown Chattanooga Riverfront
  • 12/20/2024
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium Tour Comes To Tennessee Aquarium In December
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium Tour Comes To Tennessee Aquarium In December
  • 12/12/2024
Two Longtime Lookout Mountain Inns Get Updates By New Owner Frank May
  • 12/10/2024
Church
John Shearer: Touring Lookout Mountain Presbyterian Church Following Exterior Renovation
John Shearer: Touring Lookout Mountain Presbyterian Church Following Exterior Renovation
  • 12/23/2024
Bob Tamasy: Heartfelt Appreciation In The Most Literal Sense
Bob Tamasy: Heartfelt Appreciation In The Most Literal Sense
  • 12/19/2024
"Why Should I Care About The Birth Of Jesus Christ?" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 12/18/2024
Obituaries
Dorothy Parker White
Dorothy Parker White
  • 12/23/2024
Beatrice Davis
Beatrice Davis
  • 12/23/2024
Bobby Ray Mashburn
Bobby Ray Mashburn
  • 12/23/2024