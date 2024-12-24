Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

ABDALLA, RADWAN OSMAN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/09/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHILD NEGLECT BLACKWELL, TYLER MARQUISE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/17/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2024

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN BOLEN, SAMANTHA LEENANN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/09/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRAMLETT, VERNETTA LAURETT

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 01/28/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FORGERY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY CAMP, MICHAEL GREENWOOD

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 02/18/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER $60,000

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD CANION, REBECCA ANN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/11/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION CASTILLO-LOPEZ, MAUDIEL

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 06/09/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2024

Charge(s):

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CHAMBERS, CHRISTOPHER BRENT

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/10/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF FLEMING, KARL ESHAWN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/08/1996

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FOSTER, JEFFREY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 12/05/1966

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARTLEY, STEPHEN ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/18/1983

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER 39130116

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) JOHNSON, ROBERT PRESTON

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/07/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCBEE, HUNTER OBRYAN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/05/1998

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCNEW, BRIAN SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 09/04/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY MONROE, DAVIE FRANKLIN

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 10/10/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) NIXON, JACOB LEVI

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/30/2000

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARIS, MARIYANA EUMIA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/13/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT PRICE, ROLAND DENZEL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/02/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH THE INTENT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH INTENT TO

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH THE INTENT QUARLES, TERRI KASHA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/20/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WALDON, RICKY TODD

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/25/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2024

Charge(s):

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (VOP)

EVADING ARREST YESSICK, STEVEN G

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/26/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY



