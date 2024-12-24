Latest Headlines

  Tuesday, December 24, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ABDALLA, RADWAN OSMAN 
1248 GROVE ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT

BLACKWELL, TYLER MARQUISE 
907 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111512 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

BOLEN, SAMANTHA LEENANN 
415 CONDRA RD RINGGOLD, 307364611 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRAMLETT, VERNETTA LAURETT 
701 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112804 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CAMP, MICHAEL GREENWOOD 
187 EDGEMOND CIR RINGGOLD, 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OVER $60,000
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD

CANION, REBECCA ANN 
1201 GROVE STREET CT Chattanooga, 374023759 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CASTILLO-LOPEZ, MAUDIEL 
4636 12TH CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CHAMBERS, CHRISTOPHER BRENT 
180 FERNDALE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

FLEMING, KARL ESHAWN 
4883 RANCO CIR OOLTEWAH, 373635207 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FOSTER, JEFFREY LEBRON 
37 ROBIN CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARTLEY, STEPHEN ANDREW 
5318 SPRIGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER 39130116
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

JOHNSON, ROBERT PRESTON 
243 ROGERS LN BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCBEE, HUNTER OBRYAN 
344 STRAIN ROAD COHUTTA, 30710 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCNEW, BRIAN SCOTT 
6305 Ooltewah Georgetown Rd Ooltewah, 373638683 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

MONROE, DAVIE FRANKLIN 
1 E 11TH ST APT 318 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

NIXON, JACOB LEVI 
4030 DELLWAY CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARIS, MARIYANA EUMIA 
2249 27TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

PRICE, ROLAND DENZEL 
1426 GROVE ST COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH THE INTENT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH INTENT TO
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH THE INTENT

QUARLES, TERRI KASHA 
3514 FARRELL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

THOMAS, BRITNEY LACE 
5117 GOODEN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)

WALDON, RICKY TODD 
1300 Hotwater Rd Soddy Daisy, 373795506 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (VOP)
EVADING ARREST

YESSICK, STEVEN G 
HOMELESS LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 373501118 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

