Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ABDALLA, RADWAN OSMAN
1248 GROVE ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
BLACKWELL, TYLER MARQUISE
907 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111512
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
BOLEN, SAMANTHA LEENANN
415 CONDRA RD RINGGOLD, 307364611
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRAMLETT, VERNETTA LAURETT
701 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112804
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CAMP, MICHAEL GREENWOOD
187 EDGEMOND CIR RINGGOLD,
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OVER $60,000
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD
CANION, REBECCA ANN
1201 GROVE STREET CT Chattanooga, 374023759
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CASTILLO-LOPEZ, MAUDIEL
4636 12TH CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CHAMBERS, CHRISTOPHER BRENT
180 FERNDALE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FLEMING, KARL ESHAWN
4883 RANCO CIR OOLTEWAH, 373635207
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FOSTER, JEFFREY LEBRON
37 ROBIN CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARTLEY, STEPHEN ANDREW
5318 SPRIGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER 39130116
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
JOHNSON, ROBERT PRESTON
243 ROGERS LN BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCBEE, HUNTER OBRYAN
344 STRAIN ROAD COHUTTA, 30710
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCNEW, BRIAN SCOTT
6305 Ooltewah Georgetown Rd Ooltewah, 373638683
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
MONROE, DAVIE FRANKLIN
1 E 11TH ST APT 318 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
NIXON, JACOB LEVI
4030 DELLWAY CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PARIS, MARIYANA EUMIA
2249 27TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
PRICE, ROLAND DENZEL
1426 GROVE ST COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH THE INTENT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH INTENT TO
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH THE INTENT
QUARLES, TERRI KASHA
3514 FARRELL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
THOMAS, BRITNEY LACE
5117 GOODEN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)
WALDON, RICKY TODD
1300 Hotwater Rd Soddy Daisy, 373795506
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (VOP)
EVADING ARREST
YESSICK, STEVEN G
HOMELESS LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 373501118
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
Here are the mug shots:
|ABDALLA, RADWAN OSMAN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/09/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- CHILD NEGLECT
|
|BLACKWELL, TYLER MARQUISE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/17/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2024
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
|
|BOLEN, SAMANTHA LEENANN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/09/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BRAMLETT, VERNETTA LAURETT
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/28/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FORGERY
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|CAMP, MICHAEL GREENWOOD
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/18/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OVER $60,000
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD
|
|CANION, REBECCA ANN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/11/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|CASTILLO-LOPEZ, MAUDIEL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/09/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2024
Charge(s):
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CHAMBERS, CHRISTOPHER BRENT
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/10/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|FLEMING, KARL ESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/08/1996
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FOSTER, JEFFREY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 12/05/1966
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARTLEY, STEPHEN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/18/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER 39130116
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|JOHNSON, ROBERT PRESTON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/07/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCBEE, HUNTER OBRYAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/05/1998
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCNEW, BRIAN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 09/04/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
|
|MONROE, DAVIE FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 10/10/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|NIXON, JACOB LEVI
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/30/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PARIS, MARIYANA EUMIA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/13/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PRICE, ROLAND DENZEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/02/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH THE INTENT
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH INTENT TO
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH THE INTENT
|
|QUARLES, TERRI KASHA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/20/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WALDON, RICKY TODD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/25/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2024
Charge(s):
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (VOP)
- EVADING ARREST
|
|YESSICK, STEVEN G
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/26/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2024
Charge(s):
|