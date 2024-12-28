Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

BARBEE, DAVID LEE

9823 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BARBEE, RANDALL LEE

9821 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 72 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BETTIS, CHRISTOPHER BRAD

1732 E CRABTREE RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



BOSTON, CHARLES JOEL

144 CROSS ST DUNLAP, 373273425

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY



BOYD, RAMON SWAVUI

3401 CAMPBELL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO.

Here are the mug shots:

BARBEE, DAVID LEE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/13/1985

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BARBEE, RANDALL LEE

Age at Arrest: 72

Date of Birth: 01/09/1952

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BETTIS, CHRISTOPHER BRAD

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/20/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S BOSTON, CHARLES JOEL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/26/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY BOYD, RAMON SWAVUI

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/14/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO. GA) BRIDGENS, MATTHEW DAVID

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 04/20/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY BROWN, MAKIYA JANAY

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/11/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BROWN, MONTRELL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/15/1987

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BUCKNER, CALEB JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/27/2001

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST)

SPEEDING (114/65)

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE CHAIN, TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/30/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $500

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA COX, LANDON ELIJAH

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/13/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL DILLARD, DEMARCUS ROASHAUNE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/15/1999

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA EBERHART, RICHARD KENNETH

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 09/12/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FLEMMONS, JEREMIAH MALIK

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/10/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RECKLESS DRIVING FLORES, GENARO ANTONIA

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/25/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GARLAND, ALEXANDER MARTIN

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 12/21/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GRAVITT, STEPHANIE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/05/1983

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRIS, STEPHEN ERIN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/06/1988

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024

Charge(s):

SIMPLE POSSESSION

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HINES, DESIREE HARLEY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/06/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HURST, ANNA ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 03/23/1979

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

EVADING ARREST ISENHOWER, GLENN C

Age at Arrest: 69

Date of Birth: 09/04/1955

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY JOHNSON, ASHLEY ROSE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/28/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT LAUDEMAN, JENNIFER L

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 12/24/1965

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE LOPEZ CHIVALAN, ELIAS

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/22/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY LOWE, MICHAEL JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/07/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LUCAS, JOSHUA WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/29/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MURRELL, MONTREAL ALDON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/23/1992

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT NAVARRO LOPEZ, FIDEL FACUNDO

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/15/2004

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

UNDERAGE DRINKING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE OAKS, SHERRY BIGHAM

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 10/06/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT PENN, ERIUNNA NAYSHA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/17/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT PEREZ PEREZ, MYNOR MARIO

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/13/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAY, MALIEK RASHAD

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/29/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SANDERS, SHAWN ROSS

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/02/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER SIMMONS, MICHAEL BRANDON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/18/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024

Charge(s):

(VOP) AGGRAVATED BURGLARY SIMON REYNOSO, ERIBERTO LEONEL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/06/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024

Charge(s):

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE SLATTON, BRADLY O SHAY

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/20/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT SMITH, JEFFERY MONROE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/14/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION TURNER, LYNDON KANISE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/11/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

