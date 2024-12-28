Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|BARBEE, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/13/1985
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BARBEE, RANDALL LEE
Age at Arrest: 72
Date of Birth: 01/09/1952
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BETTIS, CHRISTOPHER BRAD
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/20/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|BOSTON, CHARLES JOEL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/26/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BOYD, RAMON SWAVUI
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/14/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO. GA)
|
|BRIDGENS, MATTHEW DAVID
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/20/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|BROWN, MAKIYA JANAY
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/11/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, MONTRELL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/15/1987
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BUCKNER, CALEB JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/27/2001
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST)
- SPEEDING (114/65)
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|CHAIN, TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/30/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT UNDER $500
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|COX, LANDON ELIJAH
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/13/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
|
|DILLARD, DEMARCUS ROASHAUNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/15/1999
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|EBERHART, RICHARD KENNETH
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 09/12/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FLEMMONS, JEREMIAH MALIK
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/10/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|FLORES, GENARO ANTONIA
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/25/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GARLAND, ALEXANDER MARTIN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 12/21/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GRAVITT, STEPHANIE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/05/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARRIS, STEPHEN ERIN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/06/1988
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
- SIMPLE POSSESSION
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|HINES, DESIREE HARLEY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/06/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HURST, ANNA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/23/1979
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- EVADING ARREST
|
|ISENHOWER, GLENN C
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 09/04/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, ASHLEY ROSE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/28/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LAUDEMAN, JENNIFER L
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 12/24/1965
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|LOPEZ CHIVALAN, ELIAS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/22/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
|
|LOWE, MICHAEL JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/07/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LUCAS, JOSHUA WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/29/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MURRELL, MONTREAL ALDON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/23/1992
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
|
|NAVARRO LOPEZ, FIDEL FACUNDO
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/15/2004
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- UNDERAGE DRINKING
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|OAKS, SHERRY BIGHAM
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 10/06/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PENN, ERIUNNA NAYSHA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/17/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PEREZ PEREZ, MYNOR MARIO
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/13/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RAY, MALIEK RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/29/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SANDERS, SHAWN ROSS
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/02/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
|
|SIMMONS, MICHAEL BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/18/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
- (VOP) AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
|
|SIMON REYNOSO, ERIBERTO LEONEL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/06/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|SLATTON, BRADLY O SHAY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/20/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, JEFFERY MONROE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/14/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|TURNER, LYNDON KANISE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/11/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
|