Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, December 28, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:
BARBEE, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/13/1985
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BARBEE, RANDALL LEE
Age at Arrest: 72
Date of Birth: 01/09/1952
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BETTIS, CHRISTOPHER BRAD
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/20/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
BOSTON, CHARLES JOEL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/26/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
BOYD, RAMON SWAVUI
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/14/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO. GA)
BRIDGENS, MATTHEW DAVID
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/20/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
BROWN, MAKIYA JANAY
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/11/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROWN, MONTRELL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/15/1987
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BUCKNER, CALEB JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/27/2001
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST)
  • SPEEDING (114/65)
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
CHAIN, TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/30/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $500
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COX, LANDON ELIJAH
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/13/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
DILLARD, DEMARCUS ROASHAUNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/15/1999
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EBERHART, RICHARD KENNETH
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 09/12/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FLEMMONS, JEREMIAH MALIK
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/10/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
FLORES, GENARO ANTONIA
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/25/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GARLAND, ALEXANDER MARTIN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 12/21/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GRAVITT, STEPHANIE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/05/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRIS, STEPHEN ERIN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/06/1988
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HINES, DESIREE HARLEY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/06/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HURST, ANNA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/23/1979
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SPEEDING
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • EVADING ARREST
ISENHOWER, GLENN C
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 09/04/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
JOHNSON, ASHLEY ROSE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/28/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
LAUDEMAN, JENNIFER L
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 12/24/1965
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LOPEZ CHIVALAN, ELIAS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/22/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
LOWE, MICHAEL JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/07/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LUCAS, JOSHUA WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/29/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MURRELL, MONTREAL ALDON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/23/1992
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
NAVARRO LOPEZ, FIDEL FACUNDO
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/15/2004
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • UNDERAGE DRINKING
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OAKS, SHERRY BIGHAM
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 10/06/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
PENN, ERIUNNA NAYSHA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/17/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
PEREZ PEREZ, MYNOR MARIO
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/13/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAY, MALIEK RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/29/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SANDERS, SHAWN ROSS
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/02/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
SIMMONS, MICHAEL BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/18/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • (VOP) AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
SIMON REYNOSO, ERIBERTO LEONEL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/06/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SLATTON, BRADLY O SHAY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/20/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SMITH, JEFFERY MONROE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/14/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
TURNER, LYNDON KANISE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/11/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION




