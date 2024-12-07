Latest Headlines

Person Hospitalized After Early Morning Fire On North Concord Road

  Saturday, December 7, 2024

The cause of an overnight house fire is under investigation in Chattanooga.

Green Shift companies were dispatched at 1:19 a.m. to a home in the 2000 block of North Concord Road. Firefighters found fire in the back corner of the residence and launched a swift attack.

They removed one person from the structure and the patient was transported to the hospital. Crews continued working to extinguish the fire.

Engine 8, Engine 6, Squad 7, Ladder 7, Squad 13, Ladder 13, Battalion 2, Battalion 3 and CFD Investigations responded in freezing temperatures, along with Chattanooga Police and Hamilton County EMS.

