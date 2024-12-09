Park Service Investigating Cause Of Costly Lookout Mountain Woodlands Fire

The National Park Service said it is investigating the cause of a costly woodlands fire on the side of Lookout Mountain on Saturday.

The fire did extensive damage to the tracks and cable system of the Incline Railway, which is a major funding source for CARTA.

NPS officials said, "The wildland fire was reported on the eastern slope of Lookout Mountain within the boundaries of Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, south of the Incline Railway, near the Hardy Trail.

"Resources were mobilized immediately, and a Type 1 Helicopter was able to successfully complete several water drops throughout the day. Currently the cause of the fire is undetermined and is still being investigated by a National Park Service fire investigator. The fire is approximately 10 acres and is 100% contained with crews continuing to monitor the fire.

"Multiple agencies have assisted with fire suppression including Lookout Mountain Fire and Police (TN and GA), National Park Service, Chattanooga Fire and Police Department, Tennessee Division of Forestry, East Ridge Police Department, Catoosa County Fire Department, West Brow, Hamilton County Rehab, Walker County Fire Department, Red Bank Fire Department, Tri community Fire Department. These agencies were instrumental at mobilizing and protecting property.

"As a result of this fire, the tracks/rails along the Incline Railway caught fire creating black smoke from the railroad ties and may be visible for the next several days."

The Mountain Beautiful Trail on Lookout Mountain remains closed until further notice.