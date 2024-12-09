Latest Headlines

Park Service Investigating Cause Of Costly Lookout Mountain Woodlands Fire

  • Monday, December 9, 2024

The National Park Service said it is investigating the cause of a costly woodlands fire on the side of Lookout Mountain on Saturday.

The fire did extensive damage to the tracks and cable system of the Incline Railway, which is a major funding source for CARTA.

NPS officials said, "The wildland fire was reported on the eastern slope of Lookout Mountain within the boundaries of Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, south of the Incline Railway, near the Hardy Trail.

"Resources were mobilized immediately, and a Type 1 Helicopter was able to successfully complete several water drops throughout the day. Currently the cause of the fire is undetermined and is still being investigated by a National Park Service fire investigator. The fire is approximately 10 acres and is 100% contained with crews continuing to monitor the fire.

"Multiple agencies have assisted with fire suppression including Lookout Mountain Fire and Police (TN and GA), National Park Service, Chattanooga Fire and Police Department, Tennessee Division of Forestry, East Ridge Police Department, Catoosa County Fire Department, West Brow, Hamilton County Rehab, Walker County Fire Department, Red Bank Fire Department, Tri community Fire Department. These agencies were instrumental at mobilizing and protecting property.

"As a result of this fire, the tracks/rails along the Incline Railway caught fire creating black smoke from the railroad ties and may be visible for the next several days."

The Mountain Beautiful Trail on Lookout Mountain remains closed until further notice.

Latest Headlines
Man Steals Police Car After Caught Shoplifting At Walmart
Man Steals Police Car After Caught Shoplifting At Walmart
  • Breaking News
  • 12/9/2024
Witness Says Cell Phone Records Tie Andre Grier To 2016 Murder Of Biancha Horton
  • Breaking News
  • 12/9/2024
Catoosa County Inmate Seriously Injured In Assault At Jail
  • Breaking News
  • 12/9/2024
Wamp Proposes Janie Varnell Become County Attorney Next July 1
  • Breaking News
  • 12/9/2024
Maintenance Work Prompts Rolling Roadblocks On I-75 This Week
  • Breaking News
  • 12/9/2024
Randy Smith: We Got What We Wanted
Randy Smith: We Got What We Wanted
  • Sports
  • 12/9/2024
Breaking News
Man Steals Police Car After Caught Shoplifting At Walmart
Man Steals Police Car After Caught Shoplifting At Walmart
  • 12/9/2024

A man who was handcuffed after shoplifting on Saturday at the Brainerd Walmart stole a police car and wrecked after pursuit, flipping the car several times. Antonio D. Pickett, 29, is facing ... more

Catoosa County Inmate Seriously Injured In Assault At Jail
  • 12/9/2024

A Catoosa County inmate was seriously injured on Thursday in an assault by another inmate. According to Sheriff Gary R. Sisk, around 1 a.m. on Thursday after lockdown, Catoosa County Sheriff's ... more

Wamp Proposes Janie Varnell Become County Attorney Next July 1
  • 12/9/2024

County Mayor Weston Wamp said Monday he is proposing that attorney Janie Parks Varnell become county attorney next July 1. That is when the current contract of longtime County Attorney Rheubin ... more

Breaking News
Maintenance Work Prompts Rolling Roadblocks On I-75 This Week
  • 12/9/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/9/2024
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 12/9/2024
Old Postcard Collection Includes Many Interesting Fort Oglethorpe Scenes
Old Postcard Collection Includes Many Interesting Fort Oglethorpe Scenes
  • 12/8/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/8/2024
Opinion
Proud To Be An Amerikan? - And Response (4)
  • 12/6/2024
Janie Varnell Doesn't Back Down From A Challenge - And Response (3)
  • 12/6/2024
Janie Varnell Is An Excellent Choice
  • 12/9/2024
Those Creepy Couches At The Health Department
  • 12/8/2024
3 Things: Sports Writers, College Football And Police Stops
  • 12/8/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols Gearing Up For Ohio State, Then #1 Oregon
Dan Fleser: Vols Gearing Up For Ohio State, Then #1 Oregon
  • 12/8/2024
Randy Smith: We Got What We Wanted
Randy Smith: We Got What We Wanted
  • 12/9/2024
#9 Seed Tennessee To Clash With #8 Seed Ohio State In Columbus On Dec. 21
  • 12/8/2024
Chattanooga Drops 64-42 Loss To Visiting Kennesaw State
  • 12/8/2024
UTC Golfer Carson Johnson Earns Top 10 Finish In Florida
UTC Golfer Carson Johnson Earns Top 10 Finish In Florida
  • 12/8/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Rev. Robert Childers Answered The Lord's Call
Life With Ferris: Rev. Robert Childers Answered The Lord's Call
  • 12/9/2024
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 12/9/2024
Jerry Summers: Are Non Profits Non Profit?
Jerry Summers: Are Non Profits Non Profit?
  • 12/9/2024
Community Invited To Share Ideas At Public Input Pop-Up Tent At Red Bank Christmas Festival Dec. 14
Community Invited To Share Ideas At Public Input Pop-Up Tent At Red Bank Christmas Festival Dec. 14
  • 12/9/2024
Lookout Valley Sports Association Hosts Holiday Market Dec. 14
  • 12/9/2024
Entertainment
Freedom Sings USA Hosts “Christmas Jam Nite” Open House In Lookout Valley
  • 12/7/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/6/2024
Best Of Grizzard - Bambi
Best Of Grizzard - Bambi
  • 12/6/2024
Fiddler Randall Franks Makes Blue Grass Boy Museum Donation
Fiddler Randall Franks Makes Blue Grass Boy Museum Donation
  • 12/9/2024
Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet Returns To Chattanooga Dec. 23
Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet Returns To Chattanooga Dec. 23
  • 12/6/2024
Opinion
Proud To Be An Amerikan? - And Response (4)
  • 12/6/2024
Janie Varnell Doesn't Back Down From A Challenge - And Response (3)
  • 12/6/2024
Janie Varnell Is An Excellent Choice
  • 12/9/2024
Dining
Hoptown Beer Bar Opens Second Location
Hoptown Beer Bar Opens Second Location
  • 12/5/2024
City Cafe Has New Location On Broad Street; The Dragon’s Roast Opening On Frazier
  • 12/5/2024
Zarzours Christmas Party Is Dec. 20; Will Be Open For MAINx24
  • 12/5/2024
Business
Gas Prices Rise 3.9 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 12/9/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Dave Flessner
  • 12/9/2024
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 12/9/2024
Real Estate
Plan Hamilton Review Deferred To Ensure Comprehensive Evaluation
  • 12/5/2024
‘Invest Chattanooga’ To Catalyze Affordable Housing Development With $20 Million Housing Production Fund
  • 12/5/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 28-Dec. 4
  • 12/5/2024
Student Scene
Lamar Alexander To Receive Honorary Degree, Address Fall Graduates At University Of Tennessee, Knoxville
  • 12/6/2024
Bryan College Worship and Performing Arts Department Takes Stage At Carnegie Hall
Bryan College Worship and Performing Arts Department Takes Stage At Carnegie Hall
  • 12/6/2024
Research.com, Intelligent.com And WSJ Rank Lee Among Top Universities
  • 12/6/2024
Living Well
Morning Pointe Recognizes 2024 Community Awards
Morning Pointe Recognizes 2024 Community Awards
  • 12/9/2024
American Heart Association Names Bennett Smith Executive Director, Chattanooga
American Heart Association Names Bennett Smith Executive Director, Chattanooga
  • 12/6/2024
Sponsorship Opportunities Now Available For The 2025 Believe Bash
  • 12/6/2024
Memories
TNECD Announces Recipients Of Tennessee Historic Development Grants
TNECD Announces Recipients Of Tennessee Historic Development Grants
  • 12/3/2024
Linda Moss Mines: A Park Honors A Medal Of Honor Recipient
Linda Moss Mines: A Park Honors A Medal Of Honor Recipient
  • 11/30/2024
Ring In The Holidays With Candlelight Tours At The Chief Vann House
  • 11/22/2024
Outdoors
TFWC Approves Rule Changes Made At Final 2024 Meeting
  • 12/6/2024
2024-25 TWRA Winter Trout Stocking Program Underway
  • 12/3/2024
TWRA Opens Public Input On 2025-26 Hunting Seasons
  • 12/2/2024
Travel
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Named To Georgia's Top 25 List Of Resorts
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Named To Georgia's Top 25 List Of Resorts
  • 12/5/2024
PHOTOS: Christmas At Cloudland Hotel On Lookout Mountain
PHOTOS: Christmas At Cloudland Hotel On Lookout Mountain
  • 12/5/2024
Guide Your Sleigh To The Reindeer Farm This Christmas
Guide Your Sleigh To The Reindeer Farm This Christmas
  • 12/4/2024
Church
SCWN Announces December Luncheon And Operation Give-Back
SCWN Announces December Luncheon And Operation Give-Back
  • 12/6/2024
PHOTOS: Dallas Bay Baptist Church Has Outdoor Christmas Kickoff Celebration
PHOTOS: Dallas Bay Baptist Church Has Outdoor Christmas Kickoff Celebration
  • 12/6/2024
Bob Tamasy: Resolving The Giving Conundrum
Bob Tamasy: Resolving The Giving Conundrum
  • 12/5/2024
Obituaries
Danny L. Dodd
Danny L. Dodd
  • 12/9/2024
Remonia Jackson
Remonia Jackson
  • 12/9/2024
Leonard Hall
Leonard Hall
  • 12/9/2024