Stefanie Dalton Chosen New Red Bank Mayor; Hollie Berry To Be Vice Mayor

Two newly elected members of the Red Bank Commission will join returning members Hollie Berry, Jamie Fairbanks Harvey and Haynes Wilkinson. Stefanie Dalton will be returning to the board and Terri Holmes is new. Ms. Holmes will replace Commissioner Pete Phillips, who is leaving the commission after four years.

The two newly elected members were sworn in by City Judge Johnny Houston. The board of commissioners elected the new mayor and vice mayor from among themselves. Red Bank’s new mayor is Stefanie Dalton for a two-year term and former mayor Hollie Berry will serve as vice mayor during that time.

Commissioner Phillips was praised by those who worked with him during his term from Dec. 2, 2020, until Dec. 3, 2024. It was said that he contributed to four years of excellence in the city during a transformative time in Red Bank.

Returning to the regular agenda, the commissioners approved several rezoning requests. The property owner of 619 Lullwater Road said he had moved to a house on the large lot many years ago. He will continue to occupy his home but now has requested for it to be rezoned from R-1 Residential to R-TZ Residential townhouse/zero lot line, which will allow him to subdivide the property and develop a small neighborhood of four townhouses that will surround his house. The new houses will be sold not rented.

Property at 2405 Lyndon Ave. was given a special exception permit so it can be used for gathering or assembly uses. It was noted that this is in a light manufacturing zone and will be just the second co-working space in the city that can be used by the public as a community space. The planning commission has recommended for approval. The same property, 2405 Lyndon Ave., was given a special exemption permit to use the residential building for a watchman’s residence, defined as a dwelling for an onsite security guard who lives close to their work in order to respond quickly.

Another rezoning request has been given the final approval at the second reading. A building located at 4105 Dayton Blvd., next door to Walgreens, is already in an area surrounded by commercial uses. It was rezoned from R-3 Residential to C-1 Commercial. The owner plans to renovate the existing two-story building for future commercial use. The planning commission recommended that the commission approve the project.

A traffic study in Red Bank has found that 64 percent of the traffic in the half mile school zone along Morrison Springs Road travels at speeds of 10 percent over the speed limit during school hours. While a design solution will be done in the future, a stop-gap measure was authorized to purchase traffic control devices for the zone. Four new flashing beacons and flashing signs to position along the corridor have been ordered to remind people that they are in a school zone. The purchase was included in the 2025 budget.

The city has been awarded a grant from Arts Build Community Cultural Connections for $2,000 with no match required. It will be used to bolster art programming for seniors in the Active Older Adults Art Programs in Red Bank.

The city is gearing up for the annual Christmas celebration that will take place Saturday beginning at 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. The Red Bank Christmas parade will be the featured event. There will also be vendors, food trucks and activities for kids.

One resident addressed the commissioners during the time set aside for the public to speak. This resident openly challenged the commissioners to be very diligent going forward in keeping the projects that they work on within the budget and without creating any new debt. She reminded the commission that taxpayer dollars are funding what they spend.