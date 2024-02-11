Driver Extricated From "Crushed And Mangled Mess" After Vehicle Fell From Highway 27 To Old Dayton Pike

Firefighters worked an extrication Sunday afternoon, freeing the driver from what was described as "a crushed and mangled mess."

Squad 19, Squad 1, and Engine 22 Green Shift removed the individual trapped in the wreckage so they could be transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

It happened on Highway 27 at Old Dayton Pike near the overpass.

It appeared that the vehicle went airborne, falling from 27 onto Old Dayton Pike.

Firefighters had a challenging rescue operation on their hands because the twisting and turning of the vehicle during the accident left the Ford Focus so mangled.

Hamilton County EMS and law enforcement were also on the scene.