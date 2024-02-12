Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, February 12, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, GALEN LAWAYNE 
8011 GEPLISE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ANDERSON, STEPHANIE JANETTE 
6737 LEVI RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ICE METH)

BATTLE, THADDEUS JORDAN 
3269 SAWTOOTH DR TALLAHASSEE, 32303 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BEARD, BRYANT CHRISTOPHER 
4025 OAKWOOD DR, APT 1114 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

BOWMAN, JAMES LAWRENCE 
1201 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374022133 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BUNTON, DARIN LOUIS 
7941 HAMILTON MILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

CRUZ ESCANO, YELSON MANUEL 
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CRUZ PERDOMO, ERICK JONATHAN 
4026 SPRING PLACE LOT 42 CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRINKING UNDER AGE

DUDLEY, SHERWOOD D 
1024 RIDGEWAY AVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FAIRRIS, MARK EDWARD 
3017 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

FREEMAN, JASON LAWRENCE 
64019 HUNTER RD.

HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATON FAILURE TO APPEAR

FRIZZELL, MAKAYLA RANA 
14521 STORMER RD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FUZZARD, JEFFERSON S 
4040 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT702 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GONZALES-VASQUEZ, CRUZ IGNACIO 
1713 TOMBRAS AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HARRIS, QUAVE TALON 
2833 DAYTON BLVD UNIT 10 CHATTANOOGA, 374155531 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HESTER, ALLAZAY DIJUAN 
1103 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063203 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HINES, DESIREE HARLEY 
2705 HIGHWAY 151 LA FAYETTE, 307285935 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

JUAREZ, LIMBER 
2200 E 35TH ST UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MILLER, GREGORY EUGENE 
6204 CELTIC DR CHATTANOOGA, 374161445 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MIRANDA, LUIS GABRIEL 
3720 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

NESMITH, PHILLIP LEE 
2833 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

PEREZ VASQUEZ, JAIRO RONALININO 
UNKOWN Chattanooga, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

REYNOSO, YOANA YESSICA 
3250 2ND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC

RICHARDS, JAMES STEWART 
8810 SPRINGFIELD ROAD APT A SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RIDGE, RIPLEY CLARK 
3816 CUMMINGS HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374192202 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

SMITH, AQUILLA LUAN 
633 W 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
ASSAULT

SMITH, EQUATA MARIE 
802 MOSS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

WALSTON, JAMES LAWRENCE 
4803 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WENE, CAITLYN SKY 
9905 HIXSON PIKE SODDYDAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
RIOT
ASSAULT

WILLIAMS, JAMALE ANTONEO 
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 707 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

WILSON, MONTREL DEAUNTE 
3718 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

WOODRUFF, DIONA NESHAY 
6311 ROSEMARY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CHILD NEGLECT
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING

WOODS, ELIZABETH HARMONY 
3202 GELON DRIVE APT. CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ZGABAY, KYLE BRYAN EUGENE 
2027 MUSUEM STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37306 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)

Here are the mug shots:

