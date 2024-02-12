Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, GALEN LAWAYNE

8011 GEPLISE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ANDERSON, STEPHANIE JANETTE

6737 LEVI RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ICE METH)



BATTLE, THADDEUS JORDAN

3269 SAWTOOTH DR TALLAHASSEE, 32303

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BEARD, BRYANT CHRISTOPHER

4025 OAKWOOD DR, APT 1114 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS



BOWMAN, JAMES LAWRENCE

1201 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374022133

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BUNTON, DARIN LOUIS

7941 HAMILTON MILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



CRUZ ESCANO, YELSON MANUEL

UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



CRUZ PERDOMO, ERICK JONATHAN

4026 SPRING PLACE LOT 42 CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRINKING UNDER AGE



DUDLEY, SHERWOOD D

1024 RIDGEWAY AVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



FAIRRIS, MARK EDWARD

3017 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE



FREEMAN, JASON LAWRENCE

64019 HUNTER RD.

HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATON FAILURE TO APPEARFRIZZELL, MAKAYLA RANA14521 STORMER RD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)FUZZARD, JEFFERSON S4040 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT702 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEGONZALES-VASQUEZ, CRUZ IGNACIO1713 TOMBRAS AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYHARRIS, QUAVE TALON2833 DAYTON BLVD UNIT 10 CHATTANOOGA, 374155531Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTHESTER, ALLAZAY DIJUAN1103 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063203Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTHINES, DESIREE HARLEY2705 HIGHWAY 151 LA FAYETTE, 307285935Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYJUAREZ, LIMBER2200 E 35TH ST UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMILLER, GREGORY EUGENE6204 CELTIC DR CHATTANOOGA, 374161445Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTMIRANDA, LUIS GABRIEL3720 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCENESMITH, PHILLIP LEE2833 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONREGISTRATION, EXPIREDPEREZ VASQUEZ, JAIRO RONALININOUNKOWN Chattanooga, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONREYNOSO, YOANA YESSICA3250 2ND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFICRICHARDS, JAMES STEWART8810 SPRINGFIELD ROAD APT A SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RIDGE, RIPLEY CLARK3816 CUMMINGS HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374192202Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENTSMITH, AQUILLA LUAN633 W 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt Housing AuthASSAULTSMITH, EQUATA MARIE802 MOSS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTWALSTON, JAMES LAWRENCE4803 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYWENE, CAITLYN SKY9905 HIXSON PIKE SODDYDAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyRIOTASSAULTWILLIAMS, JAMALE ANTONEO7310 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 707 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDKIDNAPPINGAGGRAVATED ASSAULTWILSON, MONTREL DEAUNTE3718 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFWOODRUFF, DIONA NESHAY6311 ROSEMARY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED CHILD NEGLECTLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS DRIVINGWOODS, ELIZABETH HARMONY3202 GELON DRIVE APT. CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEZGABAY, KYLE BRYAN EUGENE2027 MUSUEM STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37306Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF METHPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, GALEN LAWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/18/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ANDERSON, STEPHANIE JANETTE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/27/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ICE METH) BUNTON, DARIN LOUIS

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/01/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE DUDLEY, SHERWOOD D

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 03/11/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION FAIRRIS, MARK EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/03/1976

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE FREEMAN, JASON LAWRENCE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 10/20/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATON FAILURE TO APPEAR FRIZZELL, MAKAYLA RANA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/23/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FUZZARD, JEFFERSON S

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/01/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HARRIS, QUAVE TALON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/02/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HESTER, ALLAZAY DIJUAN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/29/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HINES, DESIREE HARLEY

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/06/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY NESMITH, PHILLIP LEE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/26/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED REYNOSO, YOANA YESSICA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/03/2001

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC RICHARDS, JAMES STEWART

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 06/16/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RIDGE, RIPLEY CLARK

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 02/21/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT SMITH, AQUILLA LUAN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/04/1991

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT SMITH, EQUATA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/05/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT WENE, CAITLYN SKY

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/04/2001

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2024

Charge(s):

RIOT

ASSAULT WILLIAMS, JAMALE ANTONEO

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/30/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2024

Charge(s):

KIDNAPPING

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WILSON, MONTREL DEAUNTE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/26/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF WOODRUFF, DIONA NESHAY

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/10/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CHILD NEGLECT

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING WOODS, ELIZABETH HARMONY

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/19/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ZGABAY, KYLE BRYAN EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/19/1996

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)



