Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALLEN, GALEN LAWAYNE
8011 GEPLISE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ANDERSON, STEPHANIE JANETTE
6737 LEVI RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ICE METH)
BATTLE, THADDEUS JORDAN
3269 SAWTOOTH DR TALLAHASSEE, 32303
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BEARD, BRYANT CHRISTOPHER
4025 OAKWOOD DR, APT 1114 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
BOWMAN, JAMES LAWRENCE
1201 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374022133
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BUNTON, DARIN LOUIS
7941 HAMILTON MILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
CRUZ ESCANO, YELSON MANUEL
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CRUZ PERDOMO, ERICK JONATHAN
4026 SPRING PLACE LOT 42 CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRINKING UNDER AGE
DUDLEY, SHERWOOD D
1024 RIDGEWAY AVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FAIRRIS, MARK EDWARD
3017 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FREEMAN, JASON LAWRENCE
64019 HUNTER RD.
HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATON FAILURE TO APPEAR
FRIZZELL, MAKAYLA RANA
14521 STORMER RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FUZZARD, JEFFERSON S
4040 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT702 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GONZALES-VASQUEZ, CRUZ IGNACIO
1713 TOMBRAS AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HARRIS, QUAVE TALON
2833 DAYTON BLVD UNIT 10 CHATTANOOGA, 374155531
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HESTER, ALLAZAY DIJUAN
1103 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063203
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HINES, DESIREE HARLEY
2705 HIGHWAY 151 LA FAYETTE, 307285935
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
JUAREZ, LIMBER
2200 E 35TH ST UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MILLER, GREGORY EUGENE
6204 CELTIC DR CHATTANOOGA, 374161445
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MIRANDA, LUIS GABRIEL
3720 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NESMITH, PHILLIP LEE
2833 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
PEREZ VASQUEZ, JAIRO RONALININO
UNKOWN Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
REYNOSO, YOANA YESSICA
3250 2ND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC
RICHARDS, JAMES STEWART
8810 SPRINGFIELD ROAD APT A SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RIDGE, RIPLEY CLARK
3816 CUMMINGS HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374192202
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
SMITH, AQUILLA LUAN
633 W 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
ASSAULT
SMITH, EQUATA MARIE
802 MOSS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
WALSTON, JAMES LAWRENCE
4803 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WENE, CAITLYN SKY
9905 HIXSON PIKE SODDYDAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
RIOT
ASSAULT
WILLIAMS, JAMALE ANTONEO
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 707 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WILSON, MONTREL DEAUNTE
3718 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WOODRUFF, DIONA NESHAY
6311 ROSEMARY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CHILD NEGLECT
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
WOODS, ELIZABETH HARMONY
3202 GELON DRIVE APT. CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ZGABAY, KYLE BRYAN EUGENE
2027 MUSUEM STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37306
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)
Here are the mug shots:
|ALLEN, GALEN LAWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/18/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ANDERSON, STEPHANIE JANETTE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/27/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ICE METH)
|
|BUNTON, DARIN LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/01/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|DUDLEY, SHERWOOD D
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/11/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|FAIRRIS, MARK EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/03/1976
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
|
|FREEMAN, JASON LAWRENCE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/20/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATON FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|FRIZZELL, MAKAYLA RANA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/23/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FUZZARD, JEFFERSON S
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/01/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HARRIS, QUAVE TALON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/02/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HESTER, ALLAZAY DIJUAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/29/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HINES, DESIREE HARLEY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/06/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|NESMITH, PHILLIP LEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/26/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|REYNOSO, YOANA YESSICA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/03/2001
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC
|
|RICHARDS, JAMES STEWART
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/16/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RIDGE, RIPLEY CLARK
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 02/21/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
|
|SMITH, AQUILLA LUAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, EQUATA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/05/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WENE, CAITLYN SKY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/04/2001
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, JAMALE ANTONEO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/30/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2024
Charge(s):
- KIDNAPPING
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|WILSON, MONTREL DEAUNTE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/26/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|WOODRUFF, DIONA NESHAY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/10/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CHILD NEGLECT
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|WOODS, ELIZABETH HARMONY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/19/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|ZGABAY, KYLE BRYAN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/19/1996
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/11/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)
|