A man charged in the shooting death of a Blount County deputy has been taken into custody.

The TBI said it would announce details of the arrest later.

Kenneth DeHart had been on the run since the slaying of 43-year-old Deputy Greg McCowan during a traffic stop on Thursday.



He is also charged with shooting a female deputy in the leg. She was treated and released.

A large reward had been offered for information leading to the capture of DeHart.