Landmark Cookie Jar Cafe Has Reopened After Disastrous Fire

Renovations are almost complete at the Cookie Jar Cafe Renovations are almost complete at the Cookie Jar Cafe Previous Next

The Cookie Jar Cafe in Dunlap, which suffered a disastrous fire last June, reopened on Tuesday.

The restaurant will be open Tuesday-Saturday from 10:30 to 7:30 Central time. Reservations are suggested by calling 949-5852 or by using the reservation portal at www.TheCookieJarCafe.com.

The Lockhart family said the menu basically remains the same featuring their famous cakes and pies.

Sue Lockhart, owner, posted this statement and pictures on Facebook earlier this week:

“To God be the glory! I could not have made it through without Him carrying me and all my people by my side. I can’t wait to tell you all my story!

"Training and prepping this week. Cookie Jars finding their spots this week. Then we will be ready to open for you!

"Keep us in your prayers as we transition. I am so excited for all of you to see this in person!

"God is so good!”