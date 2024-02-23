National TV Costs Drive Rate Increase For EPB Fi TV Subscribers

As national TV content providers continued to drive increases in the cost of delivering TV services over the last year, EPB Fiber Optics TV customers will see an increase in the cost of their subscriptions. Effective April 1, the price of EPB Fi TV packages will increase by $5 per month for Bronze Tier Channels, $9 per month for Silver Tier Channels, and $11 per month for Gold Tier Channels.

“It’s telling that we’ve been able to hold the residential price of world-class fiber optic internet services steady for the 14 years since we launched them, but when it comes to TV, subscriptions across the nation keep going up regardless of which company provides the service because of ever increasing charges from content providers,” said EPB CEO David Wade. “Our goal is to provide a high-quality TV service as long as enough customers want to subscribe while also helping those who are interested in streaming options to find their best TV value.”

EPB’s free online tool MyBundle helps customers comparison shop their TV options including EPB’s TV packages along with hundreds of streaming services. Because some streaming services allow more flexibility to subscribe to targeted content and others offer free ad-supported content, many customers can find substantial savings. EPB MyBundle can help many customers save hundreds of dollars per year—some save more than $1,000 annually.



