Covenant Softball Drops Doubleheader At Birmingham-Southern

For its second weekend of the 2024 season, the Covenant softball team traveled south to take on Birmingham-Southern in a doubleheader. It wasn't the Scots' day as they were swept by the Panthers.



Covenant 1, Birmingham-Southern 12 The Panthers opened up a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a 2-RBI single to right field. BSC added another run later in the frame on a passed ball. An infield error scored two more runs for the Panthers in the second inning. Later in the second inning, the score moved to 6-0 on a RBI single to center field. A RBI single by Mary Elaine Mitchell that scored Jaycie Lyles put Covenant on the board in the third inning. Four hits and four errors in the bottom of the third inning saw BSC go up 12-1. Covenant recorded one hit in the final two innings.



Mitchell and Bailey Johnson had one of Covenant's two hits during the game. BSC had 12 hits. The Scots committed five errors while the Panthers had two. Madison Bowden took the loss for the Scots (2.1 IP, 10 H, 11 R, 4 ER, BB, 2 K). Lauren Edgar pitched in relief of Bowden (1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, K).



Covenant 0, Birmingham-Southern 8 BSC scored four runs in the first inning on a wild pitch, a RBI single to right field, and a 2-RBI single to left field. The Scots put two runners on in the fourth inning, but were unable to bring either one home. The Panthers made it 5-0 with a RBI single in the fourth inning. Two runs came home on an infield error by the Scots in the fifth inning.

Later in the frame, the run rule came in place on a RBI single to center field.



Covenant drops to 3-22 all-time against Birmingham-Southern. Hannah Blevins had Covenant's lone base hit in the game. BSC posted 13 hits.The Scots committed two errors while the Panthers committed one. Lauren Edgar was the losing pitcher of record for Covenant (3 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 3 ER, BB, K).



Covenant travels to Johnson for a doubleheader on Wednesday, Feb. 28.