Camper Destroyed By Fire Early Sunday Morning

A camper was destroyed by fire early Sunday morning.

The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched at 4 a.m. to 9131 North Hickory Valley Road to a reported camper on fire next to a residence.

On arrival, fire crews found a fully-involved camper with unknown occupancies and multiple explosions due to several propane tanks inside the recreational vehicle. Firefighters made an attack on the fire while water supply was being established.

The homeowner explained to fire officials no one should have been inside the camper at the time of the blaze. However, fire officials noticed a power cord attached to the camper.

No injuries reported, but HCEMS stood by at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. Damages are unknown at this time.