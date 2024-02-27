Robin Smith Sentencing Delayed Again As Casada, Cothren Trial Is Pushed Back

Former state Rep. Robin Smith, who resigned after being indicted on federal wire fraud charges, has had her sentencing delayed once again.

It had been set for April 5, but it has been delayed until Dec. 16.

Ms. Smith is set to testify against former House Speaker Glen Casada and his aide Cade Cothren. That trial is now set for Nov. 6 in Nashville before Federal Judge Eli Richardson.

Authorities said in November 2019 that Cothren set up a firm called Phoenix Consulting that was said to be headed by Matthew Phoenix, which in fact was a fictitious name and the actual operator of the firm was Cothren.

The firm was set up to get payments from a program in which legislators could use up to $3,000 each per year for mailings to constituents.

Prosecutors said earlier, "The plea agreement contemplates that Defendant will cooperate with the government in this and related cases. It is anticipated that Defendant will testify in United States v. Casada, et al."