Summerville Man Gets 15 Years In Prison In Meth Case

A Summerville, Ga., man has been convicted by a Chattooga County jury on charges of trafficking methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute after a jury deliberated for less than 20 minutes.

The verdict came at the close of a two-day trial for Brice Restan Ware.

The evidence, presented over the course of a two-day trial, showed that Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force Agent Chris Wooten conducted a traffic stop in Trion on a driver and a passenger. During the course of the traffic stop, the occupants admitted to using a controlled substance that had recently been purchased from Ware.

Occupants of the vehicle showed law enforcement officers the house where the purchase was made. Agent Wooten obtained a search warrant and executed it with other agents. In Ware’s bedroom, agents located a black backpack with 40 baggies of methamphetamine and Ware’s identification card. Ware was found to be in possession of over 60 grams of methamphetamine.

Another individual in the home was found to be in possession of four additional baggies of methamphetamine, and the individual stated that they had been given to her by Ware to sell.

After a guilty verdict was returned, Judge Don Thompson sentenced Ware to serve 15 years in the Georgia Department of Corrections with 30 years on probation.

The state of Georgia was represented by District Attorney Clayton M. Fuller. Trial assistance was provided by Administrative Assistant Elena Floyd and Ashlyn Landes and witness coordination was by Cara Parris, Donna Howell, and Cindy Clark.

The investigation was assisted by Investigator Eric Sliz of the District Attorney’s office, and Drug Task Force Agent Wooten provided invaluable assistance throughout the prosecution of Ware.

District Attorney Fuller stated, “We see evidence every day of how methamphetamine destroys our community. We appreciate the hard work of our entire law enforcement community on this front, but in particular the community needs to understand the incredible work done by the Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force under the leadership of Commander Caine Railey. As meth pours in from our porous southern border, my office will stand shoulder to shoulder with law enforcement and fight back against the cartels and the drug dealers.”