Urban Story Ventures Plans Redevelopment In East Ridge With 13-Acre Shopping Center Acquisition

Southeast real estate development group Urban Story Ventures is planning a redevelopment in East Ridge following its recent acquisition of a 13-acre shopping center.

“We’re excited to collaborate with elected officials in East Ridge as we move forward with our plans to revitalize this up-and-coming area,” said Jimmy White, president and managing partner of Urban Story Ventures.

Late last year, the developer purchased the property with 160,000 existing square feet of space, which includes a former Food City, five retail outlet buildings, and ample parking. Space ranges from the vacant big box at 38,000 square feet down to suites as small as 2,500 square feet. A variety of tenants, including food and beverage, professional services, and boutique apparel businesses, occupy a portion of the units. Throughout development and construction, Urban Story Ventures’ leasing team is looking to fill available space with a mix of retail, medical office, and office tenants, it was stated.



The developer is currently working with construction partners on identifying infrastructure needs and the vision for the future mixed-use hub. Mr. White said there will be a combination of renovated suites and new construction. The goal is to meet the current and future needs of East Ridge and the surrounding community through thoughtful redevelopment in phases.



“This will be a significant project for us and will be a larger scale version of our most recent retail redevelopment on Hixson Pike,” said Mr. White. “We turned a mostly vacant and tired, old grocery store complex into a revived retail hub with a mix of local and national tenants.”

