Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARNOLD, TRAVEON M

3402 JONES ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



BALDWIN, RONALD DEWEY

90 OAK TRAIL DR SPRING CITY, 37381

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF A FIREARM WITH A P

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BELL, COURVOISER TYRONE

9339 CHAR BAR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BLACKMON, TAMMY NICHOLE

HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37407

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE



BOWSER, DANA LATEEF

2304 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



BRASWELL, HAILEY

3825 HIXSON PIKE APT 435 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BUNCH, JENNIFER ROSE

1772 GRETCHEN CI SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CAL, ERVIN L

1960 ACER CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



CASILLAS, JOSE EDUARDO

4823 BRADINGTON AVE.

HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS DRIVINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSECHRISTIAN, ALEXIS HALEY117 MITCHELL LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDIAZ, IMER1043 MONTAGUE PL CHATTANOOGA, 000000000Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINENO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDODSON, JOSHUA PEYTON206 DEPOT ST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRAYER, TAGEN MATTHEW13333 CARTER HILL RD CORRY, 16407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEENGLAND, NICHOLAS WADEHOMELESS Chattanooga, 37407Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTUREGAINES, GEONTA DEWAYNE404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTCHILD NEGLECTHARASSMENTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTGARCIA MORALES, AGUSTIN205 GADD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPEHAIRE, CHRISTOPHER DALE1814 SWEET WATER VONORE ROAD SWEET WATER, 37874Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HOLIDAY, JEROME ALEXANDER42 WEST FOUTH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMCBEE, NYLE HUNTER3448 CAGLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEAROBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)MCNELLY, TONI DEANN289 BELREE RD WILDWOOD, 30757Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYMOORE, ERVYON J200 S SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEMYRICKS, CORDARO DARNELL3107 EAST 37TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARNICHOLS, JOHN DOUGLAS6574 EAST BRAINERD RD APT 609 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSPEEDING (SCHOOL ZONE)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEOATTES, MARLIN NAYMOND914 WILLOW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTOWENS, JACKIE DEWAYNE404 HALL ST LAYFETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARROBINSON, NEONNA JAVAY521 LATIMORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSCHOATE, TYLER STEVEN7005 PINEBROOK DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALESIVELS, AALIYAH LECHE8451 BLACK WALNUT DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SSMITH, ERIN P1680 JED LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETHOMPSON, EMILY DANIELLE1606 W 53RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WEBB, TARA D1102 THOMAS LN APT B HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWILSON, BRIAN DEON1512 AKINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111601Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WOODS, JOSEPH CHARLES514 SKI VIEW DR DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:

BALDWIN, RONALD DEWEY

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 12/08/1958

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF A FIREARM WITH A P

FAILURE TO APPEAR BELL, COURVOISER TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/20/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF BLACKMON, TAMMY NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/16/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE BOWSER, DANA LATEEF

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 07/21/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2024

Charge(s):

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BUNCH, JENNIFER ROSE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/08/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CASILLAS, JOSE EDUARDO

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/10/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE DIAZ, IMER

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/07/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE DODSON, JOSHUA PEYTON

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/11/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DRAYER, TAGEN MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/22/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ENGLAND, NICHOLAS WADE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/29/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE

GAINES, GEONTA DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/25/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHILD NEGLECT

HARASSMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HAIRE, CHRISTOPHER DALE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 04/07/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCBEE, NYLE HUNTER

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/21/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) MCNELLY, TONI DEANN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/27/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MYRICKS, CORDARO DARNELL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/05/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR NICHOLS, JOHN DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/15/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2024

Charge(s):

SPEEDING (SCHOOL ZONE)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE OATTES, MARLIN NAYMOND

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 05/17/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT OWENS, JACKIE DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 08/12/1960

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR ROBINSON, NEONNA JAVAY

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/14/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SCHOATE, TYLER STEVEN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/14/2002

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

SILVA ALMAGUER, JUAN PABLO

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 08/27/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOAS COUNTY GA) SIVELS, AALIYAH LECHE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/21/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S SMITH, ERIN P

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/17/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE THOMPSON, EMILY DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/14/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WEBB, TARA D

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 02/08/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WOODS, JOSEPH CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/20/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE