Here are the mug shots:
|AIKMAN, RANDY DARRYL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/15/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB (MD
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB (FE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB (CO
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SPEEDING)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)
|
|BOWENS, TRAVION LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/21/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|CHILDERS, MICHAEL PAUL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/02/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|COOPER, PHILLIP RAY
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/21/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DANIELS, KELVIN R
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/22/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ELLIOTT, JEFFREY LAMONET
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/29/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2024
Charge(s):
- VOP POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|FOWLER, DAGEN CARROLL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/26/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FRISBEE, DUSTIN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/04/1986
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (XANAX)
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTNYL)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GREEN, MICHAEL AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/20/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HOFF, JAMES P
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 04/07/1956
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HOOKS, YOSHI MILANORIA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/24/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, DUSTIN WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/15/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LUCAS, NOLAN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 06/02/1957
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|MILLER, KEONNA A
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/08/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MOORE, ROBERT JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/31/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NEWMAN, CARLA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 09/11/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|NORWOOD, GREGORY MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/26/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2024
Charge(s):
- (VOP) DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- (VOP) VANDALISM
|
|OLIVER, SHIANNE MCKENZIE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/22/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METHAMPHETAMINE)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF FENTANYL FOR RESAL
|
|PEREZ, ROGELIO GABRIEL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/20/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2024
Charge(s):
- IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PICKETT, KEYWANNIA SHARDAE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/23/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|POSEY, BRADLEY TYLER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/22/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|SHEPPARD, RICO DERODAMO
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/14/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2024
Charge(s):
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
- ABUSE OF A VULNERABLE ADULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|THORNTON, LESIA ANETTE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 09/15/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- CHILD NEGLECT
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|WHITAKER, DOUGLAS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/06/1972
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WHITENER, ANGELA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/27/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2024
Charge(s):
- (VOP) VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|WOODRUFF, DIONA NESHAY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/10/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- HARASSMENT
- RESISTING ARREST
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|