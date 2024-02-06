Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (XANAX)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTNYL)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAGREEN, MICHAEL AUSTIN1020 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARHOFF, JAMES P714 BACON TRAIL, APT. 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeASSAULTHOOKS, YOSHI MILANORIA3635 CROWN COLONY DRIVE NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCUSTODIAL INTERFERENCEJOHNSON, DUSTIN WESLEY1144 PRAIRIE CHAPEL RD DECHARD, 37160Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LOVELADY, ROGER ALLAN1515 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARLUCAS, NOLAN KEITH7710 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTMILLER, KEONNA A3916 JUNIFER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOORE, ROBERT JOSEPH1069 JULIAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MYLES, RIKAYLA RENEE265 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV MERCHANDISE)NEWMAN, CARLA LYNN3741 HWY 58 GEORGETOWN, 373366655Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS DRIVINGNORWOOD, GREGORY MAURICE119 TIMBER KNOLL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PD(VOP) DOMESTIC ASSAULT(VOP) VANDALISMOLIVER, ASHLEY NICOLE1515 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT UNDER $1,000 (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)THEFT UNDER $1,00 ( VIOLATION OF PROBATION)OLIVER, SHIANNE MCKENZIE1617 JENKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METHAMPHETAMINE)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF FENTANYL FOR RESALPEREZ, ROGELIO GABRIEL22 W MEADOWBROOK DRIVE APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 374155516Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDIMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPICKETT, KEYWANNIA SHARDAE1911 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSEY, BRADLEY TYLER1809 PUTNAM AVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSSANCHEZ-MORALES, ALFONSO5341 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESHEPPARD, RICO DERODAMO607 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDABUSE OF A VULNERABLE ADULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYSMITH, CORTERRIUS DOMINIQUE713 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041517Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)THORNTON, LESIA ANETTE9198 STATE HIGHWAY 58 S DECATUR, 373227231Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTCHILD NEGLECTRECKLESS DRIVINGVASQUEZ DE LEON, ELIAS EDGAR1811 S GREENWOOD AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDISORDERLY CONDUCTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYWHITAKER, DOUGLAS JAMES52 CHERL STREET RED BANK, 374151836Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankSIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULTWHITENER, ANGELA RENEE1901 RILEYS APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374064207Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC Sheriff(VOP) VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONWILLIAMS, STEPHANIE JEAN918 DONALDSON ROAD APARTMENT 121 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTWOODRUFF, DIONA NESHAY6311 ROSEMARY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORHARASSMENTRESISTING ARRESTDISORDERLY CONDUCT

Here are the mug shots:

AIKMAN, RANDY DARRYL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/15/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB (MD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB (FE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB (CO

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SPEEDING)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA) BOWENS, TRAVION LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/21/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CHILDERS, MICHAEL PAUL

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 10/02/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT COOPER, PHILLIP RAY

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 10/21/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING DANIELS, KELVIN R

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/22/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY ELLIOTT, JEFFREY LAMONET

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/29/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2024

Charge(s):

VOP POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FOWLER, DAGEN CARROLL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/26/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FRISBEE, DUSTIN ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/04/1986

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (XANAX)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTNYL)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GREEN, MICHAEL AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/20/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HOFF, JAMES P

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 04/07/1956

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

HOOKS, YOSHI MILANORIA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/24/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2024

Charge(s):

CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE JOHNSON, DUSTIN WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/15/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LUCAS, NOLAN KEITH

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 06/02/1957

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT MILLER, KEONNA A

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/08/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, ROBERT JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/31/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NEWMAN, CARLA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 09/11/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS DRIVING NORWOOD, GREGORY MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/26/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2024

Charge(s):

(VOP) DOMESTIC ASSAULT

(VOP) VANDALISM OLIVER, SHIANNE MCKENZIE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/22/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METHAMPHETAMINE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF FENTANYL FOR RESAL PEREZ, ROGELIO GABRIEL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 09/20/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2024

Charge(s):

IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PICKETT, KEYWANNIA SHARDAE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/23/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSEY, BRADLEY TYLER

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/22/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS SHEPPARD, RICO DERODAMO

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/14/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2024

Charge(s):

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

ABUSE OF A VULNERABLE ADULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY THORNTON, LESIA ANETTE

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 09/15/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CHILD NEGLECT

RECKLESS DRIVING WHITAKER, DOUGLAS JAMES

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 02/06/1972

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2024

Charge(s):

SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT WHITENER, ANGELA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/27/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2024

Charge(s):

(VOP) VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION WOODRUFF, DIONA NESHAY

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/10/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

HARASSMENT

RESISTING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



