Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AIKMAN, RANDY DARRYL 
7019 MCDANIEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB (MD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB (FE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB (CO
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SPEEDING)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)

BOWENS, TRAVION LAMAR 
751 RUNYAN RD BLD 6 APT 601 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CHILDERS, MICHAEL PAUL 
181 ACRON OAKS CIR APT 103 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHIVALAN PEDRO, JUAN 
677 KINSER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CLARK, CRYSTAL R 
2001 MCCALLIE AVE APT 101 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

COOPER, PHILLIP RAY 
380 WILBANKS ROAD CHATSWORTH, 30705 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DANIELS, KELVIN R 
1414 B MANA LN EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DERAS RAMOS, MARIO RENE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

ELLIOTT, JEFFREY LAMONET 
1400 N CHAMBERLIN AVE APT 48 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VOP POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FOWLER, DAGEN CARROLL 
9112 RIVER OAKS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FRISBEE, DUSTIN ALLEN 
865 CARISSA RD SYLVANIA, 35988 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (XANAX)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTNYL)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GREEN, MICHAEL AUSTIN 
1020 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HOFF, JAMES P 
714 BACON TRAIL, APT. 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT

HOOKS, YOSHI MILANORIA 
3635 CROWN COLONY DRIVE NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE

JOHNSON, DUSTIN WESLEY 
1144 PRAIRIE CHAPEL RD DECHARD, 37160 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOVELADY, ROGER ALLAN 
1515 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

LUCAS, NOLAN KEITH 
7710 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MILLER, KEONNA A 
3916 JUNIFER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, ROBERT JOSEPH 
1069 JULIAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MYLES, RIKAYLA RENEE 
265 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV MERCHANDISE)

NEWMAN, CARLA LYNN 
3741 HWY 58 GEORGETOWN, 373366655 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS DRIVING

NORWOOD, GREGORY MAURICE 
119 TIMBER KNOLL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
(VOP) DOMESTIC ASSAULT
(VOP) VANDALISM

OLIVER, ASHLEY NICOLE 
1515 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT UNDER $1,000 (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)
THEFT UNDER $1,00 ( VIOLATION OF PROBATION)

OLIVER, SHIANNE MCKENZIE 
1617 JENKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METHAMPHETAMINE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF FENTANYL FOR RESAL

PEREZ, ROGELIO GABRIEL 
22 W MEADOWBROOK DRIVE APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 374155516 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PICKETT, KEYWANNIA SHARDAE 
1911 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSEY, BRADLEY TYLER 
1809 PUTNAM AVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

SANCHEZ-MORALES, ALFONSO 
5341 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SHEPPARD, RICO DERODAMO 
607 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
ABUSE OF A VULNERABLE ADULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SMITH, CORTERRIUS DOMINIQUE 
713 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041517 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

THORNTON, LESIA ANETTE 
9198 STATE HIGHWAY 58 S DECATUR, 373227231 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CHILD NEGLECT
RECKLESS DRIVING

VASQUEZ DE LEON, ELIAS EDGAR 
1811 S GREENWOOD AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

WHITAKER, DOUGLAS JAMES 
52 CHERL STREET RED BANK, 374151836 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WHITENER, ANGELA RENEE 
1901 RILEYS APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374064207 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

WILLIAMS, STEPHANIE JEAN 
918 DONALDSON ROAD APARTMENT 121 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WOODRUFF, DIONA NESHAY 
6311 ROSEMARY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
HARASSMENT
RESISTING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

