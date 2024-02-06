Large Number Of Police Converge Near Notre Dame High School On Person Shot Call

A large number of police converged near Notre Dame High School on Tuesday afternoon after a report of a "person shot."

The contingent included several helicopters.

Notre Dame was on lockdown as was nearby CHI Memorial Hospital.

Roads in the vicinity were blocked.

Police said, "We are responding to the area of 2700 block of Vermont Avenue. CPD is on the scene of a report of shots fired, adjacent to Notre Dame High School. Multiple agencies are actively ensuring the safety of the area.

More information will be released once available."