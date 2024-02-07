Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, DISMOND DESHAUN 
201 EADS ST EAST RIDGE, 374124084 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

ASHBURN, DAVONNA G 
10307 ARNAT DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BENNINGTON, JARED CECIL 
928 JAMES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BOCKMON, AMY E 
3404 DAYTON BLVD.

APT A RED BANK, 374151910 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BROWN, JUMEKA A 
8108 GRAHAM RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213218 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
(VOP) EVADING ARREST

CANTRELL, DENNIS MICHAEL 
217 US HWY 27 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CASEY, RIKITA NICOLE 
13791 BRETTON DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CEDENO INIRIO, DANNY BIENVENIDO 
825 STRAIGHT ST DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CLAYTON, TAHJ BRANDON 
1805 BENINGTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

COMBS, KALEIGH MICHELLE 
114 LAVONIA AVE HOMELESS REDBANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COOPER, DEVON D 
3307 KELLY FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

DEBTER, BRANDY MICHELLE 
13224 EMERALD CREEK CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR

DOMING, DAMIEN ZANG 
3646 MISSIONAIRE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

DOUGLAS, MICHAEL ALEXANDER 
720 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DURHAM, ELIZABETH DONIELLE 
833 SLUDER LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EASTMAN, GARLAND JAMES 
3967 ARBOR PLACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

EBERHART, COURTNEY SHANE 
4020 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ENGLAND, BRANDON LEVI 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GAMBLE, DERRITT E 
828 WESTIN CT CHATTANOOGA, 374214200 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

GRAY, BRYANT J 
4610 PLAZA HILLS LANE APT C4 HIXSON, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM

HARRIS, EDDIE 
UNKNOWN HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HARTMAN, CALEB THOMAS 
1809 CRANMORE COVE RD TRL DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HEALY, MARGARET TAYLOR 
506 S HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACKSON, WINFRED 
116 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JEFFERSON, TYRELL DEON 
2014 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

JOHNSON, JENNIFER NICOLE 
1425 ARAPAHO DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MARQUEZ GONZALEZ, DANIELA 
606 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374122952 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MEDULA, CHRISTOPHER ALAN 
905 BURNETT SODDY DAISYROAD, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

METCALF, DAVID BRIAN 
3608 FOUNTAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MILLER, QUIONDRA M 
2723 AUTUMN CHASE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MITCHEM, ROBERT DALE 
122 WENDY LEIGH CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MOON, JAMES VIRGIL 
2800 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LAND

MOORE, ADRINANNE RENEE 
208 INTEGRA VISTAS DR APT 205 HIXSON, 373435449 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORER, CAM RON 
3616 GLENDON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

ONEAL, TA KOBE FURSHAWN 
4408 WOODMORE PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RAINEY, STEVEN ALEXANDER 
100 SOUTHVIEW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

RAMOS, JORDY RODRIGO 
1301 E 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374072420 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RHODES, JESSICA G 
4414 LANOIR CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

ROBERSON, ELLIS ALFONZO 
2558 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
ASSAULT

ROSARIO SANTOS, JORGE ALEXIS 
703 SCHOOL ST APT 2 DALTON, 30720 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SHERRARD, WILMER EUGENE 
1720 BAGGETT RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, JAMIE MATTHEW 
12315 MIDWAY CHURCH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SNEED, SHERRY LEANN 
1809 CRANMORE COVE RD TRL DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TONEY, HALLESTON LAMONT 
4327 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101548 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TURNER, JERRY LEWIS 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WASSON, LAVONTATE LAWON 
2303 GREEN FOREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062611 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR

WESTMORELAND, DANIEL JUSTIN 
3337 WINTER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

WILEY, ALBERT CLIFFORD 
2771 HARRISON PK CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WILSON, ANTHONY CURTIS 
12720WEATHERLY SWITCH ROAD, CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

