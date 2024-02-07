Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, DISMOND DESHAUN

201 EADS ST EAST RIDGE, 374124084

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)



ASHBURN, DAVONNA G

10307 ARNAT DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BENNINGTON, JARED CECIL

928 JAMES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BOCKMON, AMY E

3404 DAYTON BLVD.

APT A RED BANK, 374151910Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEBROWN, JUMEKA A8108 GRAHAM RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213218Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PD(VOP) EVADING ARRESTCANTRELL, DENNIS MICHAEL217 US HWY 27 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFAILURE TO APPEARCASEY, RIKITA NICOLE13791 BRETTON DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT OF PROPERTYCEDENO INIRIO, DANNY BIENVENIDO825 STRAIGHT ST DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYCLAYTON, TAHJ BRANDON1805 BENINGTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECTCOMBS, KALEIGH MICHELLE114 LAVONIA AVE HOMELESS REDBANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)COOPER, DEVON D3307 KELLY FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLEDEBTER, BRANDY MICHELLE13224 EMERALD CREEK CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEARDOMING, DAMIEN ZANG3646 MISSIONAIRE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)DOUGLAS, MICHAEL ALEXANDER720 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTYDURHAM, ELIZABETH DONIELLE833 SLUDER LN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAEASTMAN, GARLAND JAMES3967 ARBOR PLACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffHARASSMENTEBERHART, COURTNEY SHANE4020 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAENGLAND, BRANDON LEVI727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYGAMBLE, DERRITT E828 WESTIN CT CHATTANOOGA, 374214200Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGGRAY, BRYANT J4610 PLAZA HILLS LANE APT C4 HIXSON, 37415Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTVIABLE FETUS AS VICTIMHARRIS, EDDIEUNKNOWN HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTHARTMAN, CALEB THOMAS1809 CRANMORE COVE RD TRL DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffREGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCESPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHEALY, MARGARET TAYLOR506 S HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JACKSON, WINFRED116 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTJEFFERSON, TYRELL DEON2014 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEJOHNSON, JENNIFER NICOLE1425 ARAPAHO DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARMARQUEZ GONZALEZ, DANIELA606 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374122952Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMEDULA, CHRISTOPHER ALAN905 BURNETT SODDY DAISYROAD, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMETCALF, DAVID BRIAN3608 FOUNTAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTMILLER, QUIONDRA M2723 AUTUMN CHASE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTMITCHEM, ROBERT DALE122 WENDY LEIGH CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARMOON, JAMES VIRGIL2800 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffSETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LANDMOORE, ADRINANNE RENEE208 INTEGRA VISTAS DR APT 205 HIXSON, 373435449Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOORER, CAM RON3616 GLENDON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEONEAL, TA KOBE FURSHAWN4408 WOODMORE PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCERAINEY, STEVEN ALEXANDER100 SOUTHVIEW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYRAMOS, JORDY RODRIGO1301 E 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374072420Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTRHODES, JESSICA G4414 LANOIR CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGROBERSON, ELLIS ALFONZO2558 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTASSAULTROSARIO SANTOS, JORGE ALEXIS703 SCHOOL ST APT 2 DALTON, 30720Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYSHERRARD, WILMER EUGENE1720 BAGGETT RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, JAMIE MATTHEW12315 MIDWAY CHURCH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSNEED, SHERRY LEANN1809 CRANMORE COVE RD TRL DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATONEY, HALLESTON LAMONT4327 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101548Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTTURNER, JERRY LEWIS727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGWASSON, LAVONTATE LAWON2303 GREEN FOREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062611Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FORWESTMORELAND, DANIEL JUSTIN3337 WINTER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEWILEY, ALBERT CLIFFORD2771 HARRISON PK CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARWILSON, ANTHONY CURTIS12720WEATHERLY SWITCH ROAD, CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

ASHBURN, DAVONNA G

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 11/09/1959

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BENNINGTON, JARED CECIL

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 06/27/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BOCKMON, AMY E

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/12/1979

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BROWN, JUMEKA A

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/04/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024

Charge(s):

(VOP) EVADING ARREST CEDENO INIRIO, DANNY BIENVENIDO

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/25/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY CLAYTON, TAHJ BRANDON

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/17/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT COMBS, KALEIGH MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/10/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COOPER, DEVON D

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/04/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE DEBTER, BRANDY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/20/1981

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR DOMING, DAMIEN ZANG

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 12/13/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

DOUGLAS, MICHAEL ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/31/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY DURHAM, ELIZABETH DONIELLE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 11/26/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA EASTMAN, GARLAND JAMES

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/04/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT EBERHART, COURTNEY SHANE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 08/20/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ENGLAND, BRANDON LEVI

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/09/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY GRAY, BRYANT J

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/18/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM HAIRSTON, IVAN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/05/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED HARRIS, EDDIE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 04/11/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT HARTMAN, CALEB THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/19/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HEALY, MARGARET TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 05/18/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JACKSON, WINFRED

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/07/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MARQUEZ GONZALEZ, DANIELA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/20/1997

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MEDULA, CHRISTOPHER ALAN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/29/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MOORE, ADRINANNE RENEE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 06/22/1979

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORER, CAM RON

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/16/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ONEAL, TA KOBE FURSHAWN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/09/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE RAMOS, JORDY RODRIGO

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/03/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT RHODES, JESSICA G

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/17/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING ROBERSON, ELLIS ALFONZO

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/11/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT ROSARIO SANTOS, JORGE ALEXIS

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/19/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

SMITH, JAMIE MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/11/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY SNEED, SHERRY LEANN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/20/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SPENCE, TYLER JORDAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/04/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024

Charge(s):

COMMISSION OF AN ACT OF TERRORISM

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER TURNER, JERRY LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 12/04/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING WASSON, LAVONTATE LAWON

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/15/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR WESTMORELAND, DANIEL JUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/18/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE WILEY, ALBERT CLIFFORD

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 10/02/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR WILSON, ANTHONY CURTIS

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 07/08/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



