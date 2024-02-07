Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALLEN, DISMOND DESHAUN
201 EADS ST EAST RIDGE, 374124084
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
ASHBURN, DAVONNA G
10307 ARNAT DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BENNINGTON, JARED CECIL
928 JAMES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BOCKMON, AMY E
3404 DAYTON BLVD.
APT A RED BANK, 374151910
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BROWN, JUMEKA A
8108 GRAHAM RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213218
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
(VOP) EVADING ARREST
CANTRELL, DENNIS MICHAEL
217 US HWY 27 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CASEY, RIKITA NICOLE
13791 BRETTON DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CEDENO INIRIO, DANNY BIENVENIDO
825 STRAIGHT ST DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CLAYTON, TAHJ BRANDON
1805 BENINGTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
COMBS, KALEIGH MICHELLE
114 LAVONIA AVE HOMELESS REDBANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COOPER, DEVON D
3307 KELLY FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
DEBTER, BRANDY MICHELLE
13224 EMERALD CREEK CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DOMING, DAMIEN ZANG
3646 MISSIONAIRE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
DOUGLAS, MICHAEL ALEXANDER
720 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DURHAM, ELIZABETH DONIELLE
833 SLUDER LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EASTMAN, GARLAND JAMES
3967 ARBOR PLACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
EBERHART, COURTNEY SHANE
4020 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ENGLAND, BRANDON LEVI
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
GAMBLE, DERRITT E
828 WESTIN CT CHATTANOOGA, 374214200
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
GRAY, BRYANT J
4610 PLAZA HILLS LANE APT C4 HIXSON, 37415
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM
HARRIS, EDDIE
UNKNOWN HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARTMAN, CALEB THOMAS
1809 CRANMORE COVE RD TRL DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HEALY, MARGARET TAYLOR
506 S HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JACKSON, WINFRED
116 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JEFFERSON, TYRELL DEON
2014 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
JOHNSON, JENNIFER NICOLE
1425 ARAPAHO DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MARQUEZ GONZALEZ, DANIELA
606 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374122952
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MEDULA, CHRISTOPHER ALAN
905 BURNETT SODDY DAISYROAD, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
METCALF, DAVID BRIAN
3608 FOUNTAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MILLER, QUIONDRA M
2723 AUTUMN CHASE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MITCHEM, ROBERT DALE
122 WENDY LEIGH CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MOON, JAMES VIRGIL
2800 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LAND
MOORE, ADRINANNE RENEE
208 INTEGRA VISTAS DR APT 205 HIXSON, 373435449
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOORER, CAM RON
3616 GLENDON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
ONEAL, TA KOBE FURSHAWN
4408 WOODMORE PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RAINEY, STEVEN ALEXANDER
100 SOUTHVIEW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RAMOS, JORDY RODRIGO
1301 E 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374072420
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RHODES, JESSICA G
4414 LANOIR CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
ROBERSON, ELLIS ALFONZO
2558 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
ROSARIO SANTOS, JORGE ALEXIS
703 SCHOOL ST APT 2 DALTON, 30720
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SHERRARD, WILMER EUGENE
1720 BAGGETT RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, JAMIE MATTHEW
12315 MIDWAY CHURCH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SNEED, SHERRY LEANN
1809 CRANMORE COVE RD TRL DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TONEY, HALLESTON LAMONT
4327 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101548
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TURNER, JERRY LEWIS
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WASSON, LAVONTATE LAWON
2303 GREEN FOREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062611
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
WESTMORELAND, DANIEL JUSTIN
3337 WINTER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
WILEY, ALBERT CLIFFORD
2771 HARRISON PK CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
WILSON, ANTHONY CURTIS
12720WEATHERLY SWITCH ROAD, CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|ASHBURN, DAVONNA G
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 11/09/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BENNINGTON, JARED CECIL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/27/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BOCKMON, AMY E
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/12/1979
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BROWN, JUMEKA A
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/04/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CEDENO INIRIO, DANNY BIENVENIDO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/25/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CLAYTON, TAHJ BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/17/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
|
|COMBS, KALEIGH MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/10/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COOPER, DEVON D
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/04/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
|
|DEBTER, BRANDY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/20/1981
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|DOMING, DAMIEN ZANG
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/13/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|DOUGLAS, MICHAEL ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/31/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|DURHAM, ELIZABETH DONIELLE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/26/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|EASTMAN, GARLAND JAMES
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/04/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024
Charge(s):
|
|EBERHART, COURTNEY SHANE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/20/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|ENGLAND, BRANDON LEVI
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/09/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GRAY, BRYANT J
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/18/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM
|
|HAIRSTON, IVAN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/05/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM
- (VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
|
|HARRIS, EDDIE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/11/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|HARTMAN, CALEB THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/19/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HEALY, MARGARET TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/18/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JACKSON, WINFRED
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/07/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MARQUEZ GONZALEZ, DANIELA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/20/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MEDULA, CHRISTOPHER ALAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/29/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, ADRINANNE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/22/1979
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MOORER, CAM RON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/16/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|ONEAL, TA KOBE FURSHAWN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/09/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|RAMOS, JORDY RODRIGO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/03/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024
Charge(s):
|
|RHODES, JESSICA G
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/17/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ROBERSON, ELLIS ALFONZO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/11/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ROSARIO SANTOS, JORGE ALEXIS
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/19/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, JAMIE MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/11/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|SNEED, SHERRY LEANN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/20/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SPENCE, TYLER JORDAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/04/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024
Charge(s):
- COMMISSION OF AN ACT OF TERRORISM
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
|
|TURNER, JERRY LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 12/04/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WASSON, LAVONTATE LAWON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/15/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
|
|WESTMORELAND, DANIEL JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/18/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|WILEY, ALBERT CLIFFORD
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/02/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WILSON, ANTHONY CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/08/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2024
Charge(s):
|