Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BULLOCK, DAVID CHRISTOPHER
1031 MCCALLIE FERRY RD SODDYDAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
HILL, BRANDON EDWARD
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MAY, BILL RANDY
1217 LOVELADY LEIWS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SERRA, LAZARO
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY
TOWE, ROBERT H
2205 CENTERPOINT RD HENDERSONVILLE, 370752063
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VAUGHN, LARRY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VELASQUEZ BAUTISTA, CANDELARIA
1111 MCBREIN ROAD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
Here are the mug shots:
|ARELLANO ALEJO, OMAR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/20/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|AUSTIN, JOSHUA GLENN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/02/1988
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024
Charge(s):
- PETITION TO REVOKE SIMPLE POSSESION
|
|BROWN, GINGER A
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/12/1975
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, PATRICK MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/26/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BUNDY, JIMMIE RAY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/05/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DUNIGAN, FRANCIS THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/31/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|DYE, JOHN ADAM
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/10/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FLERL, DAVID LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 03/24/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HAMPTON, MELVIN LABRON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/20/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|HARDEN, TANIQUE SHEKITA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/28/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HENDERSON, JOE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/21/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HENSLEY, RICHARD ERIC
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/03/1977
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HILL, JARED LEVI
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/05/1988
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
- SIMPLE POSSESSION (MARIJAUNA)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|JACKSON, JERRELL EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/22/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JARRETT, SHAWN MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/14/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
|
|JOHNSON, NIGIL STORMN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/20/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
|
|KILGORE, CHRISROPHER RAY
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 06/12/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024
Charge(s):
|
|KNIGHT, PHILLIP TOBIN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/17/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
|
|LOGAN, JEREMY LEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/20/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024
Charge(s):
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- EVADING ARREST
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SPEEDING
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|MANN, TRAVIS ANVROUS
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/04/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FANNIN COUNTY GA)
|
|MAROUF, NAJI SALEH
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/04/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
|
|NAIL, JOHN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/20/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PAYNE, DAMON MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/16/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PENDERGRASS, CALEB BLAINE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/10/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024
Charge(s):
|
|POINTER, BRANDON LEEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/04/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|PONCE-BELTRAN, JOSE DE JESUS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/22/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|PRICE, MONTREL DARRIEL
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/11/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PURYEAR, STARYA JAMESE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/07/1990
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|RODRIGUEZ, JAMES MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/24/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, ASHTON THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/22/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024
Charge(s):
|
|STEWART, JOSEPH C
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/19/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|THOMAS, IRA DEVON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/01/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TOCKNELL, THOMAS JOHN
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 04/27/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TROTT, SHANNON LYNN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/27/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|WHATLEY, BERNARD EARL
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 01/08/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|WHITAKER, DOUGLAS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/06/1972
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|