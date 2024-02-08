Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ARELLANO ALEJO, OMAR

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/20/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY AUSTIN, JOSHUA GLENN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/02/1988

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024

Charge(s):

PETITION TO REVOKE SIMPLE POSSESION BROWN, GINGER A

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 07/12/1975

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BROWN, PATRICK MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/26/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BUNDY, JIMMIE RAY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/05/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024

Charge(s):

IN TRANSIT DUNIGAN, FRANCIS THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/31/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY DYE, JOHN ADAM

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/10/1984

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT FLERL, DAVID LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 03/24/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HAMPTON, MELVIN LABRON

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 12/20/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

OPEN CONTAINER LAW HARDEN, TANIQUE SHEKITA

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/28/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HENDERSON, JOE EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 10/21/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HENSLEY, RICHARD ERIC

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/03/1977

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HILL, JARED LEVI

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/05/1988

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

SIMPLE POSSESSION (MARIJAUNA)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE JACKSON, JERRELL EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/22/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JARRETT, SHAWN MITCHELL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/14/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA) JOHNSON, NIGIL STORMN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/20/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM) KILGORE, CHRISROPHER RAY

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 06/12/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024

Charge(s):

US MARSHALS HOLD KNIGHT, PHILLIP TOBIN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/17/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE LOGAN, JEREMY LEE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/20/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024

Charge(s):

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EVADING ARREST

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE MANN, TRAVIS ANVROUS

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/04/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FANNIN COUNTY GA)

MAROUF, NAJI SALEH

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/04/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY GA) NAIL, JOHN THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/20/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING PAYNE, DAMON MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/16/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT PENDERGRASS, CALEB BLAINE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/10/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT POINTER, BRANDON LEEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/04/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) PONCE-BELTRAN, JOSE DE JESUS

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/22/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

FAILURE TO APPEAR PRICE, MONTREL DARRIEL

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 12/11/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024

Charge(s):

RAPE PURYEAR, STARYA JAMESE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/07/1990

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA RODRIGUEZ, JAMES MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/24/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SMITH, ASHTON THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/22/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

STEWART, JOSEPH C

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/19/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE THOMAS, IRA DEVON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/01/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TOCKNELL, THOMAS JOHN

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 04/27/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TROTT, SHANNON LYNN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/27/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WHATLEY, BERNARD EARL

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 01/08/1961

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS WHITAKER, DOUGLAS JAMES

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 02/06/1972

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/07/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



