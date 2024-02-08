Latest Headlines

Cleveland, Tn., Man Finally Stopped After Driving Recklessly In High Speed Chattanooga Chase

  • Thursday, February 8, 2024
Jeremy Lee Logan
Jeremy Lee Logan

Police said a Cleveland, Tn., man drove over 110 mph during a police chase on Tuesday night.

Jeremy Lee Logan, 37, of 125 New Murraytown Road, is facing multiple charges.

The chase began when an officer tried to stop Logan after he ran a red light on Highway 58. He was in a silver Dodge 1500.

The vehicle was later located driving recklessly around Noah Reid Road. Police said Logan drove 75 mph on Shepherd Road and was in the wrong lane of travel as he passed the Coca Cola plant.

He went over 110 mph on Highway 153, police said. He almost hit one vehicle and another time almost struck a pedestrian, it was stated.

Police said Logan was weaving in and out of traffic and "almost hit multiple vehicles head on and from the rear."

Logan later went over 100 mph on Hixson Pike before spike strips were successfully deployed on his vehicle. He continued to drive the vehicle on Dayton Pike, failing to stop at any red lights.

He lost control of the vehicle and struck a power pole. 

Officers had to taze Logan when he resisted going into custody.

A small amount of meth was found in the vehicle.

 

Latest Headlines
1 Person Shot On Wilcox Boulevard
  • Breaking News
  • 2/8/2024
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Softball Hungry For Another National Title Quest
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Softball Hungry For Another National Title Quest
  • Sports
  • 2/8/2024
Janice Pendergrast Has Hole In One
Janice Pendergrast Has Hole In One
  • Sports
  • 2/8/2024
Hamilton County Pulls Request To Rezone Portion Of McDonald Farm In Order To Evaluate Alternatives
  • Breaking News
  • 2/8/2024
Cleveland, Tn., Man Finally Stopped After Driving Recklessly In High Speed Chattanooga Chase
Cleveland, Tn., Man Finally Stopped After Driving Recklessly In High Speed Chattanooga Chase
  • Breaking News
  • 2/8/2024
Several Area Athletes Among Mr./Miss Basketball Finalists
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/8/2024
Breaking News
1 Person Shot On Wilcox Boulevard
  • 2/8/2024

One person was shot on Wilcox Boulevard on Thursday afternoon. At approximately 1:58 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a person shot at the 1500 block of Wilcox Boulevard. ... more

Cleveland, Tn., Man Finally Stopped After Driving Recklessly In High Speed Chattanooga Chase
Cleveland, Tn., Man Finally Stopped After Driving Recklessly In High Speed Chattanooga Chase
  • 2/8/2024

Police said a Cleveland, Tn., man drove over 110 mph during a police chase on Tuesday night. Jeremy Lee Logan, 37, of 125 New Murraytown Road, is facing multiple charges. The chase began ... more

VIDEO: Dramatic Footage By Ben Cagle Of The Capt. Larry Taylor Procession
  • 2/8/2024

more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/8/2024
Police Say Marquel Lane Shot Unarmed Man Repeatedly In The Back
Police Say Marquel Lane Shot Unarmed Man Repeatedly In The Back
  • 2/7/2024
State Comptroller Says Marion County Pastor Stole Thousands From Disabled Man
State Comptroller Says Marion County Pastor Stole Thousands From Disabled Man
  • 2/7/2024
Prescribed Burn Scheduled For Maclellan Island’s 25 Acres In Downtown Chattanooga
  • 2/7/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/7/2024
Opinion
Keep Our Focus, Chattanooga
  • 2/7/2024
Least Productive Congress
  • 2/7/2024
Is This The Best We Can Do? - And Response
  • 2/8/2024
My Support Of Jackie Anderson Thomas
  • 2/8/2024
The Achievement School District Is A Failed Approach To School Reform
  • 2/8/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Softball Hungry For Another National Title Quest
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Softball Hungry For Another National Title Quest
  • 2/8/2024
Vols Start Strong In Defeat Of LSU In Knoxville, 88-68
  • 2/7/2024
Lee Baseball Wins 6-4 Over Lincoln Memorial
  • 2/8/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 2/29/2024
Janice Pendergrast Has Hole In One
Janice Pendergrast Has Hole In One
  • 2/8/2024
Happenings
Chattanooga Secures Top Recognition In 2023 IRONMAN Athletes' Choice Awards
  • 2/8/2024
The Salvation Army Of Chattanooga To Host Super Bowl Watch Party
The Salvation Army Of Chattanooga To Host Super Bowl Watch Party
  • 2/8/2024
Jerry Summers: Bert Vincent Again
Jerry Summers: Bert Vincent Again
  • 2/8/2024
John Shearer: Watching The Capt. Larry Taylor Procession From Bailey Avenue
  • 2/7/2024
Red Bank Police Department Gearing Up For Super Bowl Safety
  • 2/7/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 2/8/2024
PHOTOS: Remembering Toby Keith
  • 2/8/2024
The North River Concert Series Hosts Clare Donohue And Randy Wensel Feb. 16
The North River Concert Series Hosts Clare Donohue And Randy Wensel Feb. 16
  • 2/8/2024
Marc Broussard Comes To Walker Theatre Feb. 27
  • 2/7/2024
Jed Mescon On Clint Powell's During The Break Podcast
  • 2/6/2024
Opinion
Keep Our Focus, Chattanooga
  • 2/7/2024
Least Productive Congress
  • 2/7/2024
Is This The Best We Can Do? - And Response
  • 2/8/2024
Dining
Five Wits Brewing Company Presents The Pickleball Project
Five Wits Brewing Company Presents The Pickleball Project
  • 2/8/2024
The Creag At McLemore Plans Special Valentine's Dinner
  • 2/7/2024
Food Truck Friday Celebrates 2nd Birthday With Wing-Off Competition Feb. 9 And Announces Change
Food Truck Friday Celebrates 2nd Birthday With Wing-Off Competition Feb. 9 And Announces Change
  • 2/2/2024
Business/Government
Chattanooga Rises 26 Spots In Milken “Best-Performing Cities” Ranking
  • 2/7/2024
Unum Hosts Bike Drive Feb. 12-21
  • 2/7/2024
Baby Cow Evades Officers' Pursuit - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/8/2024
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: Love At First Sight: Staging Tips for Buyers To Fall Head Over Heels
Kadi Brown: Love At First Sight: Staging Tips for Buyers To Fall Head Over Heels
  • 2/8/2024
American Heraldry Society Honors School Of Theology With The 2024 Design Award
American Heraldry Society Honors School Of Theology With The 2024 Design Award
  • 2/5/2024
4-Story Office Building At 1413 Chestnut St. Sells For $4.6 Million
4-Story Office Building At 1413 Chestnut St. Sells For $4.6 Million
  • 2/2/2024
Student Scene
GPS Celebrates National Girls And Women In Sports Day
GPS Celebrates National Girls And Women In Sports Day
  • 2/8/2024
GNTC Students Awarded Gov. Nathan Deal Technical Education Scholarship
  • 2/7/2024
Origins Expert Paul Nelson To Speak At Southern Adventist University
Origins Expert Paul Nelson To Speak At Southern Adventist University
  • 2/7/2024
Living Well
Siskin Hospital President Named To The AHA Policy Board
Siskin Hospital President Named To The AHA Policy Board
  • 2/6/2024
Erlanger Announces Inaugural Shining Star Award Winner, Lauren Lay
Erlanger Announces Inaugural Shining Star Award Winner, Lauren Lay
  • 2/6/2024
Hamilton Food Services Ambassador Wins Statewide Hospital Hero Award
Hamilton Food Services Ambassador Wins Statewide Hospital Hero Award
  • 2/6/2024
Memories
Bessie Smith Cultural Center Announces Lineup Of Events Celebrating Black History Month
  • 1/30/2024
Judge Russell Bean Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association Feb. 12
  • 1/29/2024
Earl Freudenberg: A Bad Song Choice For A Car Dealer Remote - But It Turned Out OK
Earl Freudenberg: A Bad Song Choice For A Car Dealer Remote - But It Turned Out OK
  • 1/28/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Johnny Cash And Johnny Paycheck
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Johnny Cash And Johnny Paycheck
  • 2/7/2024
Harrison's Jacob Wheeler Earns Group A Qualifying Round Win
Harrison's Jacob Wheeler Earns Group A Qualifying Round Win
  • 2/3/2024
Tennessee Pollinator Efforts Recognized By International Non-Profit
  • 2/2/2024
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 42: Companion Animals 2
  • 2/6/2024
Withers Collection Museum & Gallery On Beale Street In Memphis Added As New Site Along The U.S. Civil Rights Trail
Withers Collection Museum & Gallery On Beale Street In Memphis Added As New Site Along The U.S. Civil Rights Trail
  • 2/6/2024
Griffin, Ga. Great Travel Destination With Stately Homes, Architectural Beauty & Small-Town Charm
Griffin, Ga. Great Travel Destination With Stately Homes, Architectural Beauty & Small-Town Charm
  • 2/5/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: It's Been About Giving Since The Beginning
Bob Tamasy: It's Been About Giving Since The Beginning
  • 2/8/2024
Jon Meacham To Keynote 2024 Thorne Sparkman Lecture Series
  • 2/7/2024
"The Look Of Love" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 2/6/2024
Obituaries
Robbin V. Cotton
Robbin V. Cotton
  • 2/8/2024
Casi Jenkins Browder Trotter
Casi Jenkins Browder Trotter
  • 2/8/2024
Eva Eulee Lawson Edwards
Eva Eulee Lawson Edwards
  • 2/8/2024
Area Obituaries
Carroll, Vernon Owen (Athens)
Carroll, Vernon Owen (Athens)
  • 2/8/2024
Hicks, Seth Austin Alexander (Cleveland)
Hicks, Seth Austin Alexander (Cleveland)
  • 2/8/2024
Hefner, William David (McDonald)
Hefner, William David (McDonald)
  • 2/8/2024