Cleveland, Tn., Man Finally Stopped After Driving Recklessly In High Speed Chattanooga Chase

Police said a Cleveland, Tn., man drove over 110 mph during a police chase on Tuesday night.

Jeremy Lee Logan, 37, of 125 New Murraytown Road, is facing multiple charges.

The chase began when an officer tried to stop Logan after he ran a red light on Highway 58. He was in a silver Dodge 1500.

The vehicle was later located driving recklessly around Noah Reid Road. Police said Logan drove 75 mph on Shepherd Road and was in the wrong lane of travel as he passed the Coca Cola plant.

He went over 110 mph on Highway 153, police said. He almost hit one vehicle and another time almost struck a pedestrian, it was stated.

Police said Logan was weaving in and out of traffic and "almost hit multiple vehicles head on and from the rear."

Logan later went over 100 mph on Hixson Pike before spike strips were successfully deployed on his vehicle. He continued to drive the vehicle on Dayton Pike, failing to stop at any red lights.

He lost control of the vehicle and struck a power pole.

Officers had to taze Logan when he resisted going into custody.

A small amount of meth was found in the vehicle.