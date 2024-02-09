Councilwoman Coonrod Launches Campaign For Tennessee State House District 28

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod kicked off her campaign for the Tennessee State House District 28 Thursday Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod kicked off her campaign for the Tennessee State House District 28 Thursday Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod kicked off her campaign for the Tennessee State House District 28 Thursday Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod kicked off her campaign for the Tennessee State House District 28 Thursday Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod kicked off her campaign for the Tennessee State House District 28 Thursday Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod kicked off her campaign for the Tennessee State House District 28 Thursday Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod kicked off her campaign for the Tennessee State House District 28 Thursday Previous Next

City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod kicked off her campaign for the Tennessee State House District 28 on Thursday night at Allgood's Used Books and Coffee. Surrounded by supporters and community members, Councilwoman Coonrod formally declared her candidacy "with a commitment to serve her constituents with a dedication to positive change."

Her campaign said, "As a leader in the Chattanooga community and an advocate for the needs of her constituents, Councilwoman Coonrod's decision to run for the Tennessee State House comes as a natural progression of her dedication to public service. Throughout her tenure as a City Councilwoman, Coonrod has tirelessly worked to address the concerns and needs of her constituents, and she looks forward to continuing to advocate for them at the state level."

During the campaign kickoff event, Councilwoman Coonrod "outlined her vision for a more inclusive and prosperous future for all residents of District 28. With a focus on key issues such as education, criminal justice reform, healthcare, and reproductive rights, her platform reflects her commitment to representing the best interests of her constituents."

"I am honored to announce my candidacy for the Tennessee State House District 28," said Councilwoman Coonrod. "Throughout my years of service, I have been privileged to work alongside the incredible residents of this district, and I am eager to continue our journey together towards a brighter future for all."