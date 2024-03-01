Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADKINS, SARA M

4919 ANGELA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374102152

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

SIMPLE ASSAULT- DOMESTIC

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT



BARNES, NYRESE MCARTHUR

4940 SARASOTA DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BATES, STEVEN DANIEL

2518 VILLA DRIVE NW APT 3 CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION OF SECOND DEG



BRADY, TAMMY L

1108 SHADY LANE RD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BRANUM, CASEY L

1900 MARKET STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



BRYANT, SEQUOIA CHRISTINE

1511 N ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BURKHART, SUMMER NICOLE

3510 MIMBRO LN CHATTANOOGA, 374121829

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSIONOF METHAMPHETAMI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE)



BURNETTE, NICKOLAS TRAY

8622 GANN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BURTON, SYDNEY SHAE

1061 CARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37324

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



CARTER, DYLAN PATRICK

1841 IVY BROOK CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



CLOWERS, RICHARD CURTIS

1916 S HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



COUCH, KATRINA PATRICE

2102 UNION AVE APT 203 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CRALLOS, JENNY TOSCANO

9000 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD HIXSON, 000000000

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



DAVIS, MARVIN DARREL

1020 W 37TH STREET #C203 CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

(VOP) DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



DOSS, KANDACE AMANDA

171 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESELLERBEE, DYLAN CHASE130 BLEDSOE TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTFAIRCHILD, RACHEL NICOLE1566 HARRIS CREEK RD MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHARRISON, ALEC MATTHEW5432 GRIFFIN ST COLLEGEDALE, 37363Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARHARRISON, JEREMIAH EDWARD4801 JEFFREY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHAYS, RONNIE L1724 DAUGHERTY FERRY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAJONES, FREE1920 CHESTNUT ST APT 220 CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UNDLAYMON, JESSICA C3904 MEMPHIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELINGERFELT, ADRIAN ALLEN7401 OLD CLEVLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARMADARIS, DYLAN DORAYN694 W SCHMITT RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREMCCURDY, TIMOTHY LEMONT6333 HANSLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162732Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ROBBERY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)MELTON, AMBER JKAI3813 NANDENA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESPEEDINGTEXTING WHILE DRIVINGDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARENEUSOM, AUSTIN CURT6816 GATOR LANE CHATTANOOGA, 000000000Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULT(VOP) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPATTERSON, DARIUS JAMAL207 TACOA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRAINEY, WILLIE4520 SAINT ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: HC Sheriff(VOP) SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTRILEY, JOSHUA CALEB642 WILLINGTON LAKES CT. ORANGEBURG, 29118Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SLAY, TABATHA DEON2239 E 24TH ST APT2 CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTSMITH BURGHARDT, GRACIE A1920 CHESTNUT ST APT 220 CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UNDSNYDER, TIMOTHY TODD1537 PIERCE HILL ROAD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SSTARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374032612Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGTHOMAS, JOHN FLOYD119 CWCIL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTWARD, REBECCA ASHLEY206 MAPLEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)WILLIAMSON, LV440 BALL SAMSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37473Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEAR

Here are the mug shots:

ADKINS, SARA M

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/02/1986

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024

Charge(s):

SIMPLE ASSAULT- DOMESTIC

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT BARNES, NYRESE MCARTHUR

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/14/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BATES, STEVEN DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/29/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION OF SECOND DEG BRADY, TAMMY L

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 07/17/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BRANUM, CASEY L

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/05/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) BRYANT, SEQUOIA CHRISTINE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/05/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT BURKHART, SUMMER NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/05/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSIONOF METHAMPHETAMI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE) BURTON, SYDNEY SHAE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/19/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION CARTER, DYLAN PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/03/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF COUCH, KATRINA PATRICE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 02/11/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DAVIS, MARVIN DARREL

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 05/07/1960

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024

Charge(s):

(VOP) DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ELLERBEE, DYLAN CHASE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/05/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT FAIRCHILD, RACHEL NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/26/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HARRISON, ALEC MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/26/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HARRISON, JEREMIAH EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 11/22/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HAYS, RONNIE L

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 11/15/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JONES, FREE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/15/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND LAYMON, JESSICA C

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/13/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LINGERFELT, ADRIAN ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/18/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MADARIS, DYLAN DORAYN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/21/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

MCCURDY, TIMOTHY LEMONT

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 06/01/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ROBBERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST) PATTERSON, DARIUS JAMAL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/20/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING RAINEY, WILLIE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 03/06/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024

Charge(s):

(VOP) SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT RILEY, JOSHUA CALEB

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/19/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SLAY, TABATHA DEON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/08/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT SMITH BURGHARDT, GRACIE A

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/24/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND SNYDER, TIMOTHY TODD

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 06/27/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/01/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING THOMAS, JOHN FLOYD

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 06/22/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WARD, REBECCA ASHLEY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/21/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) WILLIAMSON, LV

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/31/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR



