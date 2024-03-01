Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ADKINS, SARA M
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/02/1986
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024
Charge(s):
- SIMPLE ASSAULT- DOMESTIC
- CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
|
|BARNES, NYRESE MCARTHUR
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/14/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BATES, STEVEN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/29/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION OF SECOND DEG
|
|BRADY, TAMMY L
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 07/17/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BRANUM, CASEY L
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/05/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|BRYANT, SEQUOIA CHRISTINE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/05/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BURKHART, SUMMER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/05/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSIONOF METHAMPHETAMI
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE)
|
|BURTON, SYDNEY SHAE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/19/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|CARTER, DYLAN PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/03/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|COUCH, KATRINA PATRICE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/11/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DAVIS, MARVIN DARREL
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 05/07/1960
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024
Charge(s):
- (VOP) DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|ELLERBEE, DYLAN CHASE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/05/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FAIRCHILD, RACHEL NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/26/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HARRISON, ALEC MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/26/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HARRISON, JEREMIAH EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/22/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HAYS, RONNIE L
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 11/15/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JONES, FREE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/15/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
|
|LAYMON, JESSICA C
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/13/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LINGERFELT, ADRIAN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/18/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MADARIS, DYLAN DORAYN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/21/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|MCCURDY, TIMOTHY LEMONT
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 06/01/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ROBBERY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
|
|PATTERSON, DARIUS JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/20/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|RAINEY, WILLIE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/06/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024
Charge(s):
- (VOP) SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|RILEY, JOSHUA CALEB
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/19/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SLAY, TABATHA DEON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/08/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|SMITH BURGHARDT, GRACIE A
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/24/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
|
|SNYDER, TIMOTHY TODD
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 06/27/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/01/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|THOMAS, JOHN FLOYD
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/22/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WARD, REBECCA ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/21/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|WILLIAMSON, LV
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/31/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/29/2024
Charge(s):
|