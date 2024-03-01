Latest Headlines

Funeral Services Will Be Monday For Lookout Valley High Graduate Cortney Ledford, Who Died In Wreck

  • Friday, March 1, 2024
Cortney Ledford
Cortney Ledford

Funeral services will be Monday for 20-year-old Cortney Brooke Ledford, who died Sunday along with another young woman in a wreck at Ringgold on Highway 151.

A car driven by a third young woman was apparently traveling at a high rate of speed when it went off the roadway into a vacant building at Tennessee Street. The car burst into flames inside the building.

The Georgia State Patrol said charges are pending against the driver, who suffered serious burns.

Ms. Ledford was a lifelong resident of Chattanooga where she attended Tiftonia Baptist Church. A 2022 graduate of Lookout Valley Middle High School, she was a cheerleader while in school and she played softball at the Rossville Recreation Center.

Family members said, "She loved her family, spending time with friends, and was an avid TN Vols fan. Cortney had a heart of gold and a smile that would light up a room. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her."

Survivors include her parents, Randall and Kelly Ledford; brother, Payton Ledford; paternal grandparents, Randy “PAW-PAW” and Diane “Nanny” Ledford; maternal grandmother, Marlene “Nanna” DeMotts; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held in the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home and Crematory Monday on Monday at 2 p.m. in the Lakewood South Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home and Crematory, Rossville.

