Davy Nicholson Named Deputy Chief For Lookout Mountain, Tn., Fire And Police

  • Wednesday, March 13, 2024
  • Gail Perry
Deputy Chief Davy Nicholson and wife Delainea are shown with Chief Dale Taylor, left
Deputy Chief Davy Nicholson and wife Delainea are shown with Chief Dale Taylor, left
photo by Gail Perry

Capt. Davy Nicholson has been promoted to deputy chief of the Lookout Mountain, Tn. Fire and Police Department; the position previously held by Chief Dale Taylor. His career in public safety began in 1993 with the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department. Through continuing education, he earned his EMT license and then paramedic license in 2006. He came to the town of Lookout Mountain in 2009  and was promoted to sergeant in 2021 and again to the rank of captain. He also has obtained the level of fire engineer and is the general department instructor overseeing all police training in the department.

The Fire and Police Department is now fully staffed. Three new officers have been hired. Ricardo Morales and Henrique Leavitt came to Lookout Mountain, Tn. from the city of Chattanooga. And Mike Dzhuga previously worked for the Highway 58 Fire Department. He is already scheduled to attend the Tennessee law enforcement academy in July.

Commissioner of Fire and Police Jim Bentley said that complaints have been received about speeding vehicles in the business district on the mountain. Some of the vehicles stopped are visitors to the mountain, but he said that residents should be forewarned that they are likely to see a police car parked in that area to watch for cars exceeding the speed limit. Commissioner Bentley and Chief Taylor denied the application from property owners  at 310 East Brow Road for a variance to construct a privacy fence in one of the oldest neighborhoods on the mountain where there are narrow lots.  Where it was proposed would not allow access by fire trucks between the houses. The owners will submit an alternative plan.

Three properties in the town have been brought to the attention of Town Marshal and Chief Taylor about trash and construction debris left in yards in those locations. Owners of all three houses have already been notified with a letter, which is the first step toward getting the yards cleaned up. If that fails, the town can have the work done and charge the homeowners.

William Valadez, commissioner of public works, said that the department is almost caught up with removal of brush piles along the streets and is about to begin mowing the parks and city-owned properties. When the temperature is consistently above 50 degrees, restriping the roads will begin. Another project planned for the department employees will be replacing the cedar slats in the metal fence around the public works building.

Town Consultant Brooke Pippenger, said that 95 percent of all property taxes have now been paid. The town has a new bookkeeper, Jennifer Hopper, and the commissioners authorized Ms. Pippenger to hire Johnson, Murphey and Wright, PC to do this year’s audit for the amount of $35,175. She also received clarification of what was needed to get a beer license for Mary Alice Mitchell, the new owner of the Market on the Mountain.

It has been almost a year since Emily Haney came to Lookout Mountain School as principal. “What a wonderful year it has been,” she said. During the 2022-2023 school year LMS was named a Level 5 school, received a letter grade of A and was named a Reward School for student success in achievement and growth. Her goal is to continue the longstanding tradition of academic excellence. 

The school year began with not only the new leadership but also with many new positions, "and the fall was spent trying to find our way," she said. This was the first year the school has had an assistant principal, and, with long-time teacher Missy McKenna in the position, they adapted to everything new with the school.  One of the focuses this year has been community engagement. A Thanksgiving lunch was held for students in kindergarten, second and fourth grades and their guests, and a Valentine lunch was held for students in first third and fifth grades.

The LMS spelling bee was brought back in February and the first ever STEAM night was held in partnership with the Creative Discovery Museum. It had a lot of participation from both students and parents. Old traditions continued, including the Holiday program, Grandparents Day and the sold-out annual fundraiser for the school, Night Out for Lookout.  She said that LMS is very grateful for the endless support from the PTA, the Lookout Mountain School Board and from the community.

Basketball season has ended and was a big success, said Commissioner of Parks and Playgrounds Joe Hailey, and baseball is about to start. Improvements for some of the sports facilities are being made in preparation for the season to begin. New lights are being installed at Senter Field and the new light posts are scheduled to be installed next week. Lawson Electric will be doing the work and allowances were planned for the possibility of damage to the fields by the large, heavy equipment that will be used. And in four to five weeks, work to put roofs over two of the three new batting cages will begin. The cost of roofing the third batting cage will be included in the next year’s budget.

