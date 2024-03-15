Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, March 15, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, HARRY LORENZO 
2744 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ADAMS, MARY D 
1551 OLD MILL RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

AGUILAR ADAUTO, SERGIO 
1919 WALNUT PLAZA, APT 2071 CARROLLTON, 75006 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BROOKS-LEWIS, CRYSTAL GAIL 
10818 DOLLY POND ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

BRYANT, RICARDO DAQUAN 
118 BELL CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BRYANT, VERNON LAMAR 
1122 GROVE ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COUNTS, DAVID LEE 
10439 MCAFEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOM.VIOLENCE)

CROW, JESSICA AMBER 
3223 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EVANS, DEMTRIA ALEXANDRIA 
1813 S.

CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HALFACRE, KEVIN ANTWON 
1460 MARIJON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARDIN, DANIEL WESLEY 
1003 PARK CITY RD ROSSVILLE, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRIS, DAVONTE TRAMELL 
2117 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HEATHINGTON, DAVID LEE 
220 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101311 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

JOHNSON, DEWARD BURTON 
2288 EDGEMON FORREST LANR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, KENNETH 
1108 ORANGE WOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEDFORD, BRANDY ANN 
1011 GADD RD APT 504 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

LEDFORD, JOSEPHINE ANN 
1011 GADD RD APT 504 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

LEVI, JUSTIN 
177 OLD MILLER RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

LOPEZ, EDUARDO 
3101 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

MCCARTER, CHARLES MICHAEL 
5234 DONLYN LN. CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: 
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

MCCULLOUGH, KAREN L 
536 FORRESTER WHITE DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

PAINTER, ERIC WILLIAM 
5431 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 373433220 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

PIPKENS, CHARLES DIJON 
434 NORTH HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONSPIRACY TO INTRODUCE CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT

PITTMAN, KASEY 
2805 E 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
FALSE REPORTS
FALSE REPORTS
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

POSEY, JOSHUA LEE 
7001 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

RAMIREZ VASQUEZ, UBALDO 
4003 BENNETT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNLICENSED

RANDALL, CHARLES BLAKE 
5443 HIGHWAY 60 BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS DRIVING

REESE, ALEXANDER E 
5507 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374102020 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

RICE, TARKEIL TYTIANA 
1257 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023713 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE 
2501 MARKET ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082602 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SMITH, ANTONIECE MICHELLE 
6848 SPENCE LANE HARRISON, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: 
STALKING
INCITING TO RIOT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT

SMITH, FRANK 
1011 GADD RD APT. 503 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

STOKER, DAVID LAMAR 
1601 TRUMAN AVE EAST RIDGE, 374123840 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

STORM, LINDSEY LORRAINE 
181 OLD JASPER ROAD NUMBER 6 SOUTH PITTSBURGH, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FAILURE TO APPEAR

TELIAFERRO, KEMTISHA LYNETTE 
2033 EMMA KATE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

THOMPSON, STEPHANIE MARIE 
102 LAURELWOOD CIR ROSSVILLE, 307415201 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

TREJO, CYNTHIA ANN 
3811 CLIO AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
CHILD NEGLECT
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VANDERGRIFF, STEPHEN DANIEL 
8795 BRAMLETT RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE

VARGAS, EZEQUIEL 
HOMELESS CHATANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

WALLER, BRANDEE NICOLE 
1417 ST THOMAS CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

WATKINS, AYONNIKA BRIANNA DEANN 
4710 METRO PARK LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO MAKE FALSE REPORTS

WICKNICK, JULIETTE GRACE 
4719 PAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374112429 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WICKNICK, YLONDA KOREEN 
4719 PAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374112429 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WILKEY, DAVID RICHARD 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOODS, PORSCHE RASHA 
2740 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (COCAINE)
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, HARRY LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 10/28/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ADAMS, MARY D
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/29/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BRYANT, RICARDO DAQUAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/10/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HALFACRE, KEVIN ANTWON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/04/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARDIN, DANIEL WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/06/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRIS, DAVONTE TRAMELL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/10/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HEATHINGTON, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 07/19/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
JOHNSON, DEWARD BURTON
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/04/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, KENNETH
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 08/22/1956
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEDFORD, BRANDY ANN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/24/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
LEDFORD, JOSEPHINE ANN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/28/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
LEVI, JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/14/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
MCCARTER, CHARLES MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 03/01/1971
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
MCCULLOUGH, KAREN L
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 04/25/1966
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
PAINTER, ERIC WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/13/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
PIPKENS, CHARLES DIJON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/07/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
PITTMAN, KASEY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/04/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
POSEY, JOSHUA LEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/07/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
RANDALL, CHARLES BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/10/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
REESE, ALEXANDER E
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/04/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SMITH, ANTONIECE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/11/1987
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • STALKING
  • INCITING TO RIOT
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
SMITH, FRANK
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/26/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
STOKER, DAVID LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/28/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
STORM, LINDSEY LORRAINE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/27/1988
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
TELIAFERRO, KEMTISHA LYNETTE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/30/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
VANDERGRIFF, STEPHEN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/22/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
WATKINS, AYONNIKA BRIANNA DEANN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/30/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO MAKE FALSE REPORTS
WICKNICK, JULIETTE GRACE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/03/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WICKNICK, YLONDA KOREEN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/12/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT



Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 3/15/2024
BASEBALL/SOFTBALL ROUND-UP: Thursday, March 14th
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/15/2024
Ooltewah Romps Past Howard In Season Opener, 19-3
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/15/2024
Red Bank Loses To Creek Wood In State Opener
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/14/2024
PHOTOS: Wildcat Classic Baseball Tournament Gets Underway At Hixson
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/14/2024
Chattanooga Earns $4 Million In Federal Grants To Improve Pedestrian Safety, Walkability And Connectivity
  • Breaking News
  • 3/14/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/15/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, HARRY LORENZO 2744 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 56 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff DRIVING ON REVOKED, ... more

Chattanooga Earns $4 Million In Federal Grants To Improve Pedestrian Safety, Walkability And Connectivity
  • 3/14/2024

The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced that the City of Chattanooga has earned $4 million in two federal grants that will help the city improve pedestrian safety and connect communities. ... more

Chattanooga Airport's Goals Include Adding Denver, LaGuardia, Upping Miami Service
  • 3/14/2024

The Chattanooga Airport’s ongoing primary focus is to add nonstop service to Denver and LaGuardia, and to increase to daily its seasonal Saturday service to Miami, which begins June 3. Chattanooga ... more

Breaking News
Mayor Kelly Approves Another Year's Term For Police Chief Celeste Murphy
  • 3/14/2024
Large Number Of Family Dollar Stores To Be Closed
  • 3/14/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/14/2024
Man Found On Lee Highway With Multiple Gunshot Wounds
  • 3/13/2024
Davy Nicholson Named Deputy Chief For Lookout Mountain, Tn., Fire And Police
Davy Nicholson Named Deputy Chief For Lookout Mountain, Tn., Fire And Police
  • 3/13/2024
Opinion
Why Do People Ride Bikes?
  • 3/13/2024
A Kind Gesture At A Chattanooga Restaurant
  • 3/12/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 3/15/2024
VIDEO: State Rep. Grep Martin Legislative Update For March 14
  • 3/14/2024
Unsettling Fleischmann Comments
  • 3/14/2024
Sports
Randy Smith: Time To Address The Brawl
Randy Smith: Time To Address The Brawl
  • 3/13/2024
Lee Women Set To Face Nova Southwestern In NCAA DII South Regional
  • 3/13/2024
Vols Cap Undefeated Homestand With Run-Rule Victory Over Eastern Kentucky
Vols Cap Undefeated Homestand With Run-Rule Victory Over Eastern Kentucky
  • 3/13/2024
Chattanooga Football Club Signs Former MLS Foward Carlos Rivas
  • 3/13/2024
Mocs Sweep Top Honors At Chris Banister Invitational
  • 3/12/2024
Happenings
Medal of Honor Heritage Center Celebrate Veterans And Medal of Honor Week
  • 3/14/2024
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Coffeehouses, McCallie Buildings, Grandparent Galleries, Riverton Farms, CBD, Daffodils, And Pandemic
  • 3/13/2024
Jerry Summers: M&M Ups Costs
Jerry Summers: M&M Ups Costs
  • 3/14/2024
Marine Corps League Southeast Regional Conference To Be This Weekend
  • 3/14/2024
McKamey Animal Center Has St. Paw-tricks Day Adoption Event
  • 3/14/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 3/14/2024
McCallie And GPS Middle Schoolers Prepare To Showcase "The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe"
McCallie And GPS Middle Schoolers Prepare To Showcase "The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe"
  • 3/14/2024
Best of Grizzard- Donald J’s Dilemma
Best of Grizzard- Donald J’s Dilemma
  • 3/15/2024
It's The Last Day For Current Format On Big FM 106.9
  • 3/13/2024
Road To Nightfall Lineup Announced
  • 3/12/2024
Opinion
Why Do People Ride Bikes?
  • 3/13/2024
A Kind Gesture At A Chattanooga Restaurant
  • 3/12/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 3/15/2024
Dining
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Announces Dustin Willett As Executive Chef
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Announces Dustin Willett As Executive Chef
  • 3/12/2024
The Creag At McLemore Has Special St. Patrick's Offerings
  • 3/12/2024
Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga's First KIC Nights Postponed To March 22
Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga's First KIC Nights Postponed To March 22
  • 3/13/2024
Business/Government
Hamilton County Democratic Party Announces County Convention March 16
  • 3/13/2024
Georgia Regional Commissions Experience Slight Uptick In January Unemployment Rates
  • 3/14/2024
Dalton Unemployment Rate Inches Up In January
  • 3/14/2024
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: 2024 February Market Report
Kadi Brown: 2024 February Market Report
  • 3/14/2024
Chattanooga Housing Authority Awarded $20,000 For Resilience Projects At Emma Wheeler Homes
Chattanooga Housing Authority Awarded $20,000 For Resilience Projects At Emma Wheeler Homes
  • 3/14/2024
Lookout Valley Motel Sells For $3,410,101
Lookout Valley Motel Sells For $3,410,101
  • 3/14/2024
Student Scene
GNTC Foundation Awards Rome Home Builders Association Scholarships
GNTC Foundation Awards Rome Home Builders Association Scholarships
  • 3/14/2024
GPS Seniors Inducted Into Cum Laude Society
GPS Seniors Inducted Into Cum Laude Society
  • 3/14/2024
ACE Mentorship Program Of Greater Chattanooga Hosts Annual Awards Banquet
ACE Mentorship Program Of Greater Chattanooga Hosts Annual Awards Banquet
  • 3/13/2024
Living Well
United Way To Use $1.5 Million Grant Secured By Rep. Fleischmann To Expand 211 Service
  • 3/14/2024
2024 River City Ribbon Run Registration Now Open
2024 River City Ribbon Run Registration Now Open
  • 3/13/2024
Erlanger VolunTEENs Program Now Accepting Applications
Erlanger VolunTEENs Program Now Accepting Applications
  • 3/12/2024
Memories
Luther Masingill – “The Common – Tater”
Luther Masingill – “The Common – Tater”
  • 3/7/2024
Remembering Hee Haw's Roni Stoneman (1938–2024)
Remembering Hee Haw's Roni Stoneman (1938–2024)
  • 3/3/2024
"Nadine Turchin: A Woman’s Story From Chickamauga" Program Is March 9
  • 2/23/2024
Outdoors
2024-25 Hunting And Trapping Recommendations To Be Made At March Commission Meeting
  • 3/14/2024
Registration Open For 2nd Annual Dalton Parks And Rec Spring Break Camp
Registration Open For 2nd Annual Dalton Parks And Rec Spring Break Camp
  • 3/14/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Freedom, I Guess
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Freedom, I Guess
  • 3/12/2024
Travel
Lookout Mountain Incline Railway To Reopen On Saturday
  • 3/8/2024
Blue Whales: Return Of The Giants 3D Brings The Planet’s Largest Animal To Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
Blue Whales: Return Of The Giants 3D Brings The Planet’s Largest Animal To Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
  • 2/29/2024
Dan Fleser: Visiting St. Simons And Jekyll Islands
Dan Fleser: Visiting St. Simons And Jekyll Islands
  • 2/27/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: A Notable Time When Politics And Faith Intersected
Bob Tamasy: A Notable Time When Politics And Faith Intersected
  • 3/14/2024
Community Partners Collaborate To Host 2024 Chattanooga Men's Health Summit
Community Partners Collaborate To Host 2024 Chattanooga Men's Health Summit
  • 3/13/2024
Red Back Hymnal Singing Returns To Hullander Farm March 17
Red Back Hymnal Singing Returns To Hullander Farm March 17
  • 3/11/2024
Obituaries
William "Bill" Green
William "Bill" Green
  • 3/14/2024
Jerome Gregg Taylor Jr.
Jerome Gregg Taylor Jr.
  • 3/14/2024
Maria Andrea Botero
Maria Andrea Botero
  • 3/14/2024
Area Obituaries
Chmielewski, Donald Henry (Jasper)
Chmielewski, Donald Henry (Jasper)
  • 3/15/2024
Logan, Thomas Herman (Cleveland)
Logan, Thomas Herman (Cleveland)
  • 3/14/2024
Rector, James E. (Jasper)
Rector, James E. (Jasper)
  • 3/14/2024