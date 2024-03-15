Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, HARRY LORENZO

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 10/28/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ADAMS, MARY D

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/29/1998

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT BRYANT, RICARDO DAQUAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/10/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HALFACRE, KEVIN ANTWON

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/04/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARDIN, DANIEL WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 03/06/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRIS, DAVONTE TRAMELL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/10/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HEATHINGTON, DAVID LEE

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 07/19/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE JOHNSON, DEWARD BURTON

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 02/04/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, KENNETH

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 08/22/1956

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEDFORD, BRANDY ANN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/24/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

LEDFORD, JOSEPHINE ANN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 11/28/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) LEVI, JUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/14/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION MCCARTER, CHARLES MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 03/01/1971

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT MCCULLOUGH, KAREN L

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 04/25/1966

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II PAINTER, ERIC WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/13/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY) PIPKENS, CHARLES DIJON

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/07/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY PITTMAN, KASEY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/04/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024

Charge(s):

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

FALSE REPORTS

FALSE REPORTS

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) POSEY, JOSHUA LEE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/07/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S RANDALL, CHARLES BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/10/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING REESE, ALEXANDER E

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/04/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE SMITH, ANTONIECE MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/11/1987

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024

Charge(s):

STALKING

INCITING TO RIOT

ASSAULT

ASSAULT SMITH, FRANK

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/26/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY STOKER, DAVID LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 08/28/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING STORM, LINDSEY LORRAINE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/27/1988

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR TELIAFERRO, KEMTISHA LYNETTE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/30/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT VANDERGRIFF, STEPHEN DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/22/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE WATKINS, AYONNIKA BRIANNA DEANN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/30/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF IDENTITY

THEFT OF IDENTITY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO MAKE FALSE REPORTS WICKNICK, JULIETTE GRACE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 10/03/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WICKNICK, YLONDA KOREEN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 02/12/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



