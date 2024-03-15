Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ADAMS, HARRY LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 10/28/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ADAMS, MARY D
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/29/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BRYANT, RICARDO DAQUAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/10/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HALFACRE, KEVIN ANTWON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/04/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARDIN, DANIEL WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/06/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARRIS, DAVONTE TRAMELL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/10/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HEATHINGTON, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 07/19/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|JOHNSON, DEWARD BURTON
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/04/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JONES, KENNETH
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 08/22/1956
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LEDFORD, BRANDY ANN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/24/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|LEDFORD, JOSEPHINE ANN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/28/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|LEVI, JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/14/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|MCCARTER, CHARLES MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 03/01/1971
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|MCCULLOUGH, KAREN L
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 04/25/1966
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
|
|PAINTER, ERIC WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/13/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
|
|PIPKENS, CHARLES DIJON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/07/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|PITTMAN, KASEY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/04/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Charge(s):
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
- FALSE REPORTS
- FALSE REPORTS
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
|
|POSEY, JOSHUA LEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/07/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|RANDALL, CHARLES BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/10/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|REESE, ALEXANDER E
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/04/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|SMITH, ANTONIECE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/11/1987
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Charge(s):
- STALKING
- INCITING TO RIOT
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
|
|SMITH, FRANK
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/26/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|STOKER, DAVID LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/28/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|STORM, LINDSEY LORRAINE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/27/1988
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TELIAFERRO, KEMTISHA LYNETTE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/30/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|VANDERGRIFF, STEPHEN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/22/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
|
|WATKINS, AYONNIKA BRIANNA DEANN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/30/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO MAKE FALSE REPORTS
|
|WICKNICK, JULIETTE GRACE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/03/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WICKNICK, YLONDA KOREEN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/12/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2024
Charge(s):
|