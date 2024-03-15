HCSO Investigating In-Custody Death At Hamilton County Jail And Detention Center

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Corrections personnel were notified at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, of an unconscious male inmate experiencing a medical emergency while in a holding cell waiting for the release process to be completed.

At the time of the medical emergency, the inmate had been in HCSO custody for approximately 14 hours.

The inmate had been brought in earlier that morning at approximately 6:30 a.m. by a bondsman for an active burglary warrant.

When the medical emergency occurred, corrections deputies, along with contract medical personnel with QCHC immediately responded and began to render medical aid.

The inmate was transported to a local medical facility by HCEMS where he was later pronounced deceased.

At the direction of Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has been directed to investigate the death.