Postal Service Investing In Chattanooga Facility, But Mail Processing To Be In Nashville

As part of a $40 billion investment strategy to upgrade and improve the Postal processing, transportation, and delivery networks, the United States Postal Service announced its plan to modernize mail operations at its Chattanooga Processing and Distribution Center (P&DC).

Officials said, "The announcement comes following a thorough business review and solicitation of public feedback on the facility’s future. In addition to determining the facility will remain open and modernized as a Local Processing Center, the business case supports transferring mail processing outgoing operations to the Nashville P&DC and Music City Annex in Nashville. Currently, a majority of mail and packages are destined outside the Chattanooga area to the rest of the world.

"The investment in the Chattanooga facility is a part of the Postal Service’s 10-year Delivering for America (DFA) plan to improve organizational and operational processes and actively make the Postal Service an efficient, high-performing, world class logistics and delivery provider.

"The improvements for the Chattanooga facility will result in up to $8 million in investments for modernization efforts and deferred maintenance. These investments will result in expanded and streamlined package processing and distribution capabilities in the local market and new workplace amenities for USPS employees such as new lighting, as well as renovated bathrooms and breakrooms.



"The future Chattanooga LPC, the Nashville P&DC and the Music City Annex will be critical nodes in our network transformation plan. As part of this work, our goal is to reach 95 percent on-time delivery for all mail products.

"The Postal Service also announced there will be no career layoffs as part of this initiative. All career bargaining unit reassignments, as well as any reduction in any number of pre-career employees, will be made in accordance with respective collective bargaining agreements. As part of its strategy, the Postal Service is enhancing package processing and shipping capacity, which may result in increased plant activity and the need for additional support in the future.

"Once changes are implemented, Business mail entry, Post Office, station, and branch retail services are not expected to change, and delivery services will be enhanced. After the Chattanooga facility is converted to an LPC, it is expected that the facility will be equipped to efficiently mail and ship packages, letters, and flats. The LPC is also anticipated to offer express services and accept bulk and permit mail."