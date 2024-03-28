New Hope Fire Department Disputes TWRA Report On Kayaker Rescues

New Hope Fire Department Corey Comstock disputed a report by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency about the rescue of 33 kayakers from extremely high winds near Nickajack Cave on Monday.

TWRA said New Hope Fire Department arrived with a boat for rescue efforts. However, the vessel was small, and it was capsized by winds before disconnecting from the trailer.

Chief Comstock said their boat was blown over while it was still on the trailer.

However, he said the boat was righted and the New Hope squad rescued three boatfuls of stranded kayakers.