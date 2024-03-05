Councilman Sees No Problem With House With Front Loaded Garage

City Councilman Chip Henderson said he sees no problem with a house design that has the garage front and center.

Under new zoning changes, houses with the garage protruding beyond the rest of the house would not be allowed.

At a zoning presentation, one photo included was that of a house with a jutting out garage. Councilman Henderson, who is in the construction business, said that was ironic since the new rules won't allow it.

Of that style house, he said, "My question is what's wrong with it?" He added, "There's nothing wrong with the way that house looks."

Dan Reuter, executive director of the Regional Planning Agency, said, "It makes it looks like cars live in that house rather than people."

Councilman Henderson said many homes will be built on narrow lots and that particular design is one way to deal with that.