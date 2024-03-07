Howard High School Student Arrested For Carrying Weapon On School Property

School officials and the School Resource Officer at Howard High School were notified of a verbal altercation on campus involving an armed party at approximately 1:20 p.m. today.



The involved students were removed from class and during the course of the investigation, were searched. A loaded .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol was recovered from one student. The weapon was determined to be stolen.



The student in possession of the weapon was arrested and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center and is being charged with carrying a weapon on school property and theft of property.



The School Resource Officer at Howard High School who made the arrest is a Chattanooga Police Department Officer assigned to the HCSO School Resource Deputy Unit.

As this incident pertains to a juvenile, no further details are available.