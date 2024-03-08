Latest Headlines

Jury Finds Marvin Menifee Guilty On 2 Charges In 1st Of 2 Murder Trials

  • Friday, March 8, 2024

A Criminal Court jury found 21-year-old Marvin Menifee guilty on two charges on Friday afternoon. Menifee is charged in the 2021 murder of Alfred Pitmon on Seventh Avenue.

He was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide and especially aggravated robbery.

The jury in the courtroom of Judge Boyd Patterson began deliberating on Friday morning.

The defense did not put on any proof.

The jury listened to a three-hour video of Menifee being quizzed by police. Detective Daryl Slaughter said he changed his story several times as he told him of proof he had.

Menifee still faces another murder charge. He had been out on bond two weeks on the Pitmon case when he was charged with killing Deountay Brown in a drive by shooting. That happened last April 14 on Dodds Avenue.

The daughter of Pitmon, who was described as a small time marijuana dealer, said Menifee was at her father's home with four teens on the night he was killed.

She said they were all wearing ski masks, and she saw Menifee lock the front door as she drove off with a friend in an Uber.

The daughter said she was raised along with Menifee and that her father had help bring him up. She called him "Little Marvin."

It was testified that some projectiles found at the murder scene came from a Hi-Point 40 handgun that Menifee left in a closet on the Westside after the slaying.

Menifee's cell phone was also left in the Pitmon back yard.

Police located a neighbor's video showing Menifee and the other youths walking toward the Pitmon residence that night.

The victim was shot four times.

