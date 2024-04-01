Man Who Has Been In Jail Since Before Start Of COVID Gets Aug. 26 Trial Date

A man who has been in jail awaiting trial since before COVID has been given an Aug. 26 trial date.

However, Criminal Court Judge Barry Steelman did not reduce the $500,000 bond holding 49-year-old Marvin Jermane Davis.

Judge Steelman acted after reading the Court documents detailing how Davis allegedly shot 32-year-old Michael Eric Williams multiple times on Jan. 3, 2020. The victim died almost five months later.

Davis was charged with attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

At a bond hearing, Demetrius Jenkins, nephew of Davis, said Davis could stay with a cousin, Cynthia Bradley.

He said Davis' entire family is in Chattanooga - "maybe five or six generations."

The witness said, "He's been a good person to a lot of people in the family."

Nicole Davis, the defendant's older sister, said, "We've just been worried about him. We want him home."

She said there are 11 siblings in the Davis family.

Ms. Davis said the cousin would be able to have him stay with her. She said, "It's just her and the dog."

Assistant District Attorney Jason Demastus said he is the third or fourth prosecutor on the case. He said there were delays when Davis underwent testing to determine if he was competent to stand trial. It ultimately was ruled that he is.

Attorney Alan Norton noted that another lawyer just got off the case.

Davis pleaded guilty in 2007 to attempted aggravated robbery and was not suppose to be carrying a gun.