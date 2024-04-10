Helton Seeks Referendum On Liquor By The Drink In County; Commission Tightens Rules On Speakers

County Commissioner Lee Helton is offering a resolution that would set up a referendum on liquor by the drink in unincorporated Hamilton County.

He said restaurants out in the county currently have to go through a cumbersome state process to obtain a Permier Resort Permit.

Commissioner Helton said sales tax on liquor sales would bring a recurring stream of revenue to the county, including for the schools.

Commissioner Joe Graham agreed, saying it would allow county citizens "to enjoy a nice restaurant, and the taxes would be very beneficial."

He said, "It kind of brings us into the 20th Century."

In another matter, the commission is considering a change for speakers at the end of commission meetings.

Speakers would have to notify the commission office a week in advance if they want to speak on matters not on the commission agenda.

Matters "that are not germane to this commission" could not be discussed.