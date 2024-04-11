Latest Headlines

Negotiations For Stadium Community Benefits Agreement Stall; New Group To Take Over

  • Thursday, April 11, 2024

Negotiations with the Southside Stadium property owners and the CALEB group for a Community Benefits Agreement have broken down. Officials said future talks will be with another local group - the South Chattanooga Community Association.

Jermaine Freeman, the mayor's chief of staff, told members of the Sports Authority on Thursday that the CBA was "a work in progress." He said, "It's a long and difficult process."

Mr. Freeman said, "There probably is about to be a bit of a shift to the primary group who is representing the community."

Jeff Meldahl of CALEB said the group had sought "legally binding" agreements regarding local participation in the stadium construction, but those were not forthcoming.

He said, "We have hit kind of a wall on the negotiations."

Mr. Meldahl said CALEB had wanted agreements "that would be legally binding."

Mr. Freeman said there are a variety of laws involving construction requirements that would need to be considered in coming up with the CBA.

He said some of the benefits sought by the community are already taking place, including a county pledge of $10 million for Howard School and $5 million more for other Southside schools.

Ann Weeks, Sports Authority member, thanked CALEB for its work, while noting that the South Chattanooga Community Association was a proper representative for the largely black community.

Officials of LaBella Associates said a traffic study for the area around the stadium should be ready in 3-4 weeks. There are 18 different intersections being looked at over a wide section of the Southside.

Mr. Freeman said a number of "weighty" stadium agreements still need to be worked out and presented to the City Council and County Commission within the next few weeks.

Those include a development agreement, economic benefits plan, team lease agreement, bond and loan documents and a donation agreement.

Latest Headlines
Dan Fleser: What A Kim Caldwell Coached Team Might Look Like
Dan Fleser: What A Kim Caldwell Coached Team Might Look Like
  • Sports
  • 4/11/2024
Tennessee Legislature Passes Term Limits On Congress Resolution
  • Breaking News
  • 4/11/2024
Negotiations For Stadium Community Benefits Agreement Stall; New Group To Take Over
  • Breaking News
  • 4/11/2024
5 Officers Get Promotions At Lookout Mountain, Tn.
  • Breaking News
  • 4/11/2024
St. Andrew's-Sewanee Middle School Girls Volleyball Defeats Monteagle
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/11/2024
Lookouts Outhit Smokies, But Lose 9-3 In Home Opener
Lookouts Outhit Smokies, But Lose 9-3 In Home Opener
  • Sports
  • 4/11/2024
Breaking News
Tennessee Legislature Passes Term Limits On Congress Resolution
  • 4/11/2024

The Tennessee Senate on Thursday passed HJR 5, a resolution applying for a national convention to propose term limits on Congress with a vote of 18 yeas and 11 nays. The effort was sponsored ... more

Negotiations For Stadium Community Benefits Agreement Stall; New Group To Take Over
  • 4/11/2024

Negotiations with the Southside Stadium property owners and the CALEB group for a Community Benefits Agreement have broken down. Officials said future talks will be with another local group - ... more

5 Officers Get Promotions At Lookout Mountain, Tn.
  • 4/11/2024

Five promotions were made in the Lookout Mountain, Tn. Police Department during the monthly meeting of the Lookout Mountain, Tn., Commission. Officer Christopher Palmer began his career in ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/11/2024
Police Respond On Derby Street Shooting On Wednesday Afternoon
  • 4/10/2024
Former Orange Grove Employee Now Facing Federal Charges In Child Sexual Exploitation Case
Former Orange Grove Employee Now Facing Federal Charges In Child Sexual Exploitation Case
  • 4/10/2024
Helton Seeks Referendum On Liquor By The Drink In County; Commission Tightens Rules On Speakers
  • 4/10/2024
Wamp Proposes More Than $3 Million Toward Enhanced Vocational Programs At 6 Schools
  • 4/10/2024
Opinion
We Only Want Our Neighborhoods Back
  • 4/10/2024
No To A Federal Court On Hawk Hill
  • 4/10/2024
Democratic View On Top Senate Issues: April 11, 2024
  • 4/11/2024
Special Thanks To Commissioner Shipley For Denying STVR In My Neighborhood
  • 4/11/2024
When Did Alejandro Mayorkas Become An American Citizen?
  • 4/11/2024
Sports
Lookouts Outhit Smokies, But Lose 9-3 In Home Opener
Lookouts Outhit Smokies, But Lose 9-3 In Home Opener
  • 4/11/2024
The Elite 18: Selecting The Best Hole No. 2 In Chattanooga Region
The Elite 18: Selecting The Best Hole No. 2 In Chattanooga Region
  • 4/10/2024
Fairfield Glade Announces New Partnership For State Women’s Open, Senior State Open
Fairfield Glade Announces New Partnership For State Women’s Open, Senior State Open
  • 4/10/2024
Lee's Brew Earns 700th Victory With 10-5 Win Over Tusculum
  • 4/10/2024
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Chose Kim Caldwell For Her "Almost Non Stop Defense"
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Chose Kim Caldwell For Her "Almost Non Stop Defense"
  • 4/9/2024
Happenings
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Crowns 2024 Miss Jabberwock And Miss Legacy
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Crowns 2024 Miss Jabberwock And Miss Legacy
  • 4/10/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - A Tale of Ruined Khakis
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - A Tale of Ruined Khakis
  • 4/10/2024
Jerry Summers: Death And Taxes
Jerry Summers: Death And Taxes
  • 4/11/2024
Final Weekend Of Rock The Riverfront Features Children Entrepreneurs, Music And More
  • 4/11/2024
This Week In The Arts
  • 4/11/2024
Entertainment
Baylor's Beauty And The Beast Production Is Ready To Raise The Curtain
Baylor's Beauty And The Beast Production Is Ready To Raise The Curtain
  • 4/11/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 4/11/2024
Next Exit Productions Offers Free Playwriting Workshop
  • 4/11/2024
For The Love Of All That's Decent And Holy, Do Not Go To This Concert
For The Love Of All That's Decent And Holy, Do Not Go To This Concert
  • 4/10/2024
Coming Home: A Celebration Of USHER Set For April 20
  • 4/10/2024
Opinion
We Only Want Our Neighborhoods Back
  • 4/10/2024
No To A Federal Court On Hawk Hill
  • 4/10/2024
Democratic View On Top Senate Issues: April 11, 2024
  • 4/11/2024
Dining
Chattanooga Burger Week Kicks Off April 15 With $7 Burger Specials All Over Town
  • 4/11/2024
Cambridge Square To Get 4 New Dining, Beverage Establishments
  • 4/10/2024
Texas Roadhouse To Open At Hamilton Place Thursday
  • 4/10/2024
Business/Government
Cambridge Square Significantly Expands Retail And Restaurant Offerings
  • 4/10/2024
Larry Davis And Chase Williams Each Honored For 20 Years With Chattanooga Funeral Home
Larry Davis And Chase Williams Each Honored For 20 Years With Chattanooga Funeral Home
  • 4/10/2024
HCSO Deputy Locates Stolen Vehicle With ALPR
  • 4/10/2024
Real Estate
Cannondale Court Townhomes Development In East Brainerd Sells For $25.2 Million
Cannondale Court Townhomes Development In East Brainerd Sells For $25.2 Million
  • 4/11/2024
Infrastructure Construction To Start At The Bend Riverfront Project
Infrastructure Construction To Start At The Bend Riverfront Project
  • 4/10/2024
Real Estate Transfers For April 4-10
  • 4/11/2024
Student Scene
State Senate Passes Bill Allowing Teachers To Carry Guns; Chambers Cleared Due To Outcry From Opponents
State Senate Passes Bill Allowing Teachers To Carry Guns; Chambers Cleared Due To Outcry From Opponents
  • 4/10/2024
Cleveland High School Celebrates Record Number Of 2023-2024 Graduates Of Distinction
  • 4/10/2024
Dayton City School Students Visit Washington, D.C., Funded By SouthEast Bank
Dayton City School Students Visit Washington, D.C., Funded By SouthEast Bank
  • 4/10/2024
Living Well
Fire Prevention Technology For People With Hearing Loss Program Is April 21
Fire Prevention Technology For People With Hearing Loss Program Is April 21
  • 4/10/2024
Revida Recovery Centers Expands Opioid Recovery To Chattanooga
Revida Recovery Centers Expands Opioid Recovery To Chattanooga
  • 4/10/2024
Local Non-Profit To Open 1st Ever Community Garden In Soddy-Daisy
  • 4/9/2024
Memories
Curtis Coulter: The Wreck Of The Old 97 At The Rock Creek Trestle
  • 4/11/2024
WDOD AM, Gone But Not Forgotten
WDOD AM, Gone But Not Forgotten
  • 4/9/2024
Good Old Days Museum In Soddy Daisy Reopens
Good Old Days Museum In Soddy Daisy Reopens
  • 4/4/2024
Outdoors
Walker County Angler Reels In A New State Record Fish; New Species Added To State Record List
Walker County Angler Reels In A New State Record Fish; New Species Added To State Record List
  • 4/11/2024
Statewide Winners Announced In Give Wildlife A Chance Poster Contest
Statewide Winners Announced In Give Wildlife A Chance Poster Contest
  • 4/11/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Last Frost
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Last Frost
  • 4/9/2024
Travel
10 Things To Love About Little Rock, Arkansas
10 Things To Love About Little Rock, Arkansas
  • 4/4/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 44: Hollywood 2
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 44: Hollywood 2
  • 4/3/2024
Women's Army Corps Living History Encampment Set For April 27 And 28
  • 3/29/2024
Church
Chris Simpson Keynotes 45th Annual Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast May 21
Chris Simpson Keynotes 45th Annual Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast May 21
  • 4/10/2024
Bob Tamasy: Be Careful About What You Think You're Entitled To
Bob Tamasy: Be Careful About What You Think You're Entitled To
  • 4/11/2024
Middle Valley Church Of God Service, Sermon Titled 'How Do You React When You Meet A Dead Man?'
  • 4/10/2024
Obituaries
J. Doris Woodard Lovelace
J. Doris Woodard Lovelace
  • 4/10/2024
Bill Serjak
Bill Serjak
  • 4/10/2024
Lillian “Jeanette” Green Liles
Lillian “Jeanette” Green Liles
  • 4/10/2024