Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force Makes Multiple Arrests

During the past several weeks, agents with the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force have made several arrests and seized large amounts of illicit narcotics in the judicial circuit, Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson said.
Agents have confiscated several pounds of methamphetamine, over an ounce of powder fentanyl, hundreds of fentanyl pills, powder cocaine, heroin, pounds of marijuana, and hundreds of THC vape cartridges.
Arrested were:
Kayleigh Yates – Possession of Fentanyl
Francis Bryant – Possession of Fentanyl
Katelyn Cox – Trafficking Methamphetamine
Sean King – Trafficking Methamphetamine
Stanley Lewis – Trafficking Fentanyl, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute, Possession of Over an Ounce of Marijuana, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
Shanna Brown - Trafficking Fentanyl, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute, Possession of Over an Ounce of Marijuana
Jonathan Woodard – Trafficking Methamphetamine
James Woods – Trafficking Methamphetamine
David Goodman – Trafficking Methamphetamine
John Lee Petitt – Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to Distribute, Possession of Methamphetamine
Anthony Griggs – Trafficking Fentanyl Ethan Crider – Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to Distribute, Possession of Methamphetamine
Jamison Armstrong – Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to Distribute, Possession of Methamphetamine
Kara Mayes – Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to Distribute, Possession of Methamphetamine
Amber Bryant – Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to Distribute, Possession of Methamphetamine
Pasqual London – Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to Distribute, Possession of Methamphetamine
Angela Turpeinen – Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to Distribute Crystal Randall – Trafficking Methamphetamine
Several others were arrested in the past month for various charges and warrants.
The Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force was assisted by several agencies: The Walker County Sheriff Office, Chattooga County Sheriff Office, Dade County Sheriff Office, Trion Police Department, Lafayette Police Department, the Department of Community Supervision, Summerville Police Department, and the Rossville Police Department.
The Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force is a multi-jurisdictional task force made up of the Walker County Sheriff Office, Chattooga County Sheriff Office, Dade County Sheriff Office, LaFayette Police Department, and Trion Police Department.