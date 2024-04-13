Latest Headlines

Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force Makes Multiple Arrests

  • Saturday, April 13, 2024

During the past several weeks, agents with the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force have made several arrests and seized large amounts of illicit narcotics in the judicial circuit, Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson said.

Agents have confiscated several pounds of methamphetamine, over an ounce of powder fentanyl, hundreds of fentanyl pills, powder cocaine, heroin, pounds of marijuana, and hundreds of THC vape cartridges.

Arrested were:

Kayleigh Yates – Possession of Fentanyl

Francis Bryant – Possession of Fentanyl

Katelyn Cox – Trafficking Methamphetamine

Sean King – Trafficking Methamphetamine

Stanley Lewis – Trafficking Fentanyl, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute, Possession of Over an Ounce of Marijuana, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Shanna Brown - Trafficking Fentanyl, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute, Possession of Over an Ounce of Marijuana

Jonathan Woodard – Trafficking Methamphetamine

James Woods – Trafficking Methamphetamine

David Goodman – Trafficking Methamphetamine

John Lee Petitt – Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to Distribute, Possession of Methamphetamine

Anthony Griggs – Trafficking Fentanyl Ethan Crider – Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to Distribute, Possession of Methamphetamine

Jamison Armstrong – Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to Distribute, Possession of Methamphetamine

Kara Mayes – Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to Distribute, Possession of Methamphetamine

Amber Bryant – Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to Distribute, Possession of Methamphetamine

Pasqual London – Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to Distribute, Possession of Methamphetamine

Angela Turpeinen – Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to Distribute Crystal Randall – Trafficking Methamphetamine

Several others were arrested in the past month for various charges and warrants.

The Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force was assisted by several agencies: The Walker County Sheriff Office, Chattooga County Sheriff Office, Dade County Sheriff Office, Trion Police Department, Lafayette Police Department, the Department of Community Supervision, Summerville Police Department, and the Rossville Police Department.

The Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force is a multi-jurisdictional task force made up of the Walker County Sheriff Office, Chattooga County Sheriff Office, Dade County Sheriff Office, LaFayette Police Department, and Trion Police Department.

Latest Headlines
Breaking News
Breaking News
Opinion
Sports
Happenings
Entertainment
Opinion
Dining
Business/Government
Real Estate
Student Scene
Living Well
Memories
Outdoors
Travel
Church
Obituaries
